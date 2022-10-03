ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Yardbarker

Michigan assistant coach Mike Hart carted off after collapsing on sideline

Detroit News' Angelique S. Chengelis reported Hart was taken to a local hospital. Hart was a standout running back at Michigan between 2004 and 2007, rushing for more than 5,000 yards in his four seasons with the team. He finished sixth in the 2006 Heisman Trophy voting. Following college, he was a sixth-round draft pick (No. 202 overall) by the Indianapolis Colts in the 2008 draft. He appeared in 28 games over parts of three seasons with the Colts, rushing for 264 yards on 71 carries in his NFL career.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Yardbarker

Chicago Bears OC Luke Getsy takes shot at Justin Fields’ decision making

Luke Getsy’s offense has a low completion percentage. Balls hitting a wide receiver’s gloves and staying there for the duration of a play has been a rarity for freshman offensive coordinator Luke Getsy’s offense this season. According to Next Gen Stats, Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields’ completion percentage is the worst in the NFL for any player with at least 38 attempted passes this season. His completion percentage is just 50.7 heading into Week 5 against the Minnesota Vikings.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Davante Adams discusses Derek Carr-Aaron Rodgers comparison

Davante Adams was blessed in Green Bay. The former Packers wide receiver had a four-time NFL MVP throwing him footballs. Adams had more than 8,000 yards and 73 touchdowns during his eight years with the Packers. Most of those yards and touchdowns were with a healthy Rodgers at quarterback. Adams...
GREEN BAY, WI

