Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Kristen Saban says “no thanks” for Jimbo Fisher and Nick Saban pregame niceties
Alabama fans want Nick Saban to run the score up on Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M this weekend. One person who remembers the names Fisher called Saban is his daughter, Kristen Saban Setas. During the offseason, a recruiting dust-up happened between both coaches. Texas A&M brought in the No. 1...
Yardbarker
Rutgers HC Greg Schiano uses controversial strategy at end of loss to Nebraska
Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano is known to compete until the very final second and he doesn’t care what unwritten football rules he violates in the process. We saw that during his NFL career and again on Friday night during a 14-13 loss to Nebraska. With just 46 second...
Yardbarker
Michigan assistant coach Mike Hart carted off after collapsing on sideline
Detroit News' Angelique S. Chengelis reported Hart was taken to a local hospital. Hart was a standout running back at Michigan between 2004 and 2007, rushing for more than 5,000 yards in his four seasons with the team. He finished sixth in the 2006 Heisman Trophy voting. Following college, he was a sixth-round draft pick (No. 202 overall) by the Indianapolis Colts in the 2008 draft. He appeared in 28 games over parts of three seasons with the Colts, rushing for 264 yards on 71 carries in his NFL career.
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears OC Luke Getsy takes shot at Justin Fields’ decision making
Luke Getsy’s offense has a low completion percentage. Balls hitting a wide receiver’s gloves and staying there for the duration of a play has been a rarity for freshman offensive coordinator Luke Getsy’s offense this season. According to Next Gen Stats, Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields’ completion percentage is the worst in the NFL for any player with at least 38 attempted passes this season. His completion percentage is just 50.7 heading into Week 5 against the Minnesota Vikings.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Davante Adams discusses Derek Carr-Aaron Rodgers comparison
Davante Adams was blessed in Green Bay. The former Packers wide receiver had a four-time NFL MVP throwing him footballs. Adams had more than 8,000 yards and 73 touchdowns during his eight years with the Packers. Most of those yards and touchdowns were with a healthy Rodgers at quarterback. Adams...
Comments / 0