ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Quick Draw Midday’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon’s drawing of the Indiana Lottery’s “Quick Draw Midday” game were:

01-04-14-18-22-23-24-29-31-35-38-42-51-56-58-61-66-72-75-77, BE: 35

(one, four, fourteen, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-five, thirty-eight, forty-two, fifty-one, fifty-six, fifty-eight, sixty-one, sixty-six, seventy-two, seventy-five, seventy-seven; BE: thirty-five)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Lifestyle
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
The Associated Press

Cordeiro accounts for 4 TDs, San Jose State routs UNLV 40-7

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Chevan Cordeiro accounted for four touchdowns to lead San Jose State to a 40-7 rout of UNLV on Friday night. Cordeiro was 18-of-27 passing for 230 yards and added 109 yards on the ground with touchdown runs from 10 and 15 yards. His 22-yard touchdown pass to Dominick Mazotti stretched the San Jose State (4-1, 2-0 Mountain West Conference) lead to 33-0 midway through the third quarter. Mazotti finished with seven catches for a career-high 100 yards. Kairee Robinson had nine receptions for 61 yards and a touchdown catch. Cordeiro entered with the second-highest in yards passing in the Mountain West. He now has thrown for 1,308 yards and six touchdowns without an interception and has 186 yards rushing and six scoring runs. Cameron Friel completed 14 of 19 passes for 143 yards and threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Senika McKie late in the third quarter for UNLV (4-2, 2-1).
SAN JOSE, CA
WTHR

Friends heard screaming through online game as Purdue student was killed

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — 13News is learning new details about the moments leading up to the killing of a Purdue University student. The student killed was identified as 20-year-old Varun Manish Chheda of Indianapolis. Purdue University Police Chief Lesley Wiete identified the suspect as 22-year-old Ji Min Sha, Chheda's...
KISS 106

The Oldest Bar in Indiana has a Wild History

The oldest continually operating bar in the state of Indiana, has QUITE an interesting history with murder, a brothel, and John Dillinger. Located in Indianapolis, Indiana is a quaint bar that opened nearly two centuries ago in 1850, The Slippery Noodle Inn. While this bar has quite an intriguing name, it wasn't always named The Slippery Noodle Inn, it was originally opened as The Tremont House. According to their website, over the years The Slippery Noodle Inn has had many name changes and ownership changes, but one thing has remained the same, the bar that many have gathered around.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indiana Lottery#The Indiana Lottery
WANE-TV

Yelp: Indiana ranks twice in list of 100 best taco spots

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Yelp has compiled a list of the best places to eat tacos, and Indiana shows up twice in the rankings. The new rankings, “Yelp’s Top 100 Taco Spots in America” include two restaurants in Indianapolis that specialize in traditional Mexican dishes. Tlaolli was...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wfft.com

Freeze Watch Saturday Morning

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A Freeze Watch is in effect Saturday morning for most of northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio. A Frost Advisory is in effect for Wabash and Kosciusko counties Saturday morning. If you have any tender plant that you want to keep alive, cover up or bring...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
WANE-TV

Indiana DNR to stock channel catfish across state

(WANE) — Indiana’s publicly accessible waters will soon have more channel catfish. DNR said Thursday it was set to stock 147 locations across the state with approximately 63,742 channel catfish. The channel catfish, which range in size from 8-10 inches, will be stocked by late October or early...
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

‘Unprovoked and senseless’: Purdue University student killed in dorm; Roommate in custody after making the 911 call

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A Purdue University student was killed overnight in his dorm, and his roommate was taken into custody, police say. A university spokesperson confirmed a student was found dead in McCutcheon Hall on the western edge of campus overnight. Police received a call around 12:44 a.m., and according to Purdue officials, it was the suspect who made the call.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WTHR

Amazon hiring 2,400+ holiday workers in Indianapolis area

INDIANAPOLIS — Amazon is looking to hire 4,000 workers in Indiana during the holiday shopping season. Around 2,400 of those will be in the Indianapolis area. The roles will be full-time, seasonal, and part-time. They range from packing and picking to sorting and shipping. Employees can earn, on average,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

New WISH-TV Daybreak anchor Lena Pringle makes station debut with ‘All Indiana’

Lena Pringle has officially made her on-air debut on “All Indiana” as she prepares to begin her new role at WISH-TV as a Co-Anchor on the Emmy Award-winning Daybreak team. Pringle is an award-winning journalist who most recently worked as a morning show anchor/reporter in Jacksonville, Florida. Prior to that she was an anchor/reporter in her hometown of Columbia, South Carolina. She started her career covering sports and reporting from Capitol Hill in Washington D.C.
INDIANA STATE
WIBC.com

NWS: Expect Frost This Weekend Across Indiana

STATEWIDE–Temperatures are about to get colder across Indiana. “A cold front arrives tonight. High temperatures will only be in the mid-to-upper 50s Friday across the state. This is a reminder that the season is changing,” said Matt Eckhoff, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis. Many places...
INDIANA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
540K+
Post
551M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy