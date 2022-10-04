Winning numbers drawn in ‘Quick Draw Midday’ game

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Chevan Cordeiro accounted for four touchdowns to lead San Jose State to a 40-7 rout of UNLV on Friday night. Cordeiro was 18-of-27 passing for 230 yards and added 109 yards on the ground with touchdown runs from 10 and 15 yards. His 22-yard touchdown pass to Dominick Mazotti stretched the San Jose State (4-1, 2-0 Mountain West Conference) lead to 33-0 midway through the third quarter. Mazotti finished with seven catches for a career-high 100 yards. Kairee Robinson had nine receptions for 61 yards and a touchdown catch. Cordeiro entered with the second-highest in yards passing in the Mountain West. He now has thrown for 1,308 yards and six touchdowns without an interception and has 186 yards rushing and six scoring runs. Cameron Friel completed 14 of 19 passes for 143 yards and threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Senika McKie late in the third quarter for UNLV (4-2, 2-1).

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 10 HOURS AGO