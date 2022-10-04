IA Lottery
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) _ These Iowa lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Lucky For Life
21-25-32-37-40, Lucky Ball: 17
(twenty-one, twenty-five, thirty-two, thirty-seven, forty; Lucky Ball: seventeen)
Mega Millions
15-18-25-33-38, Mega Ball: 25, Megaplier: 2
(fifteen, eighteen, twenty-five, thirty-three, thirty-eight; Mega Ball: twenty-five; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $410,000,000
Pick 3 Evening
7-4-1
(seven, four, one)
Pick 3 Midday
6-8-7
(six, eight, seven)
Pick 4 Evening
6-2-5-1
(six, two, five, one)
Pick 4 Midday
6-5-7-0
(six, five, seven, zero)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 353,000,000
