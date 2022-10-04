DAVENPORT, IOWA (October 7, 2022) — The weekend of October 14-16 the Putnam is welcoming back the Mad Scientist Ball. Friday October 14 is family night. Throughout the evening, we will have crafts, demonstrations, and family fun. Hocus Pocus will be playing on the GIANT Screen Theater at 4PM and 6:45ON and the Mad Scientist Show will be from 5:50 - 6:35PM. Tickets will be $15 for kids and $20 for adults. Each ticket includes all activities and one showing of Hocus Pocus that patrons will choose based on what works best for their family.

