Read full article on original website
Related
rcreader.com
Bitchin Bajas, October 14
Friday, October 14, 8 p.m. Touring in support of their 2022 album Bajascillators that earned five stars from Downbeat magazine and was described as a recording that "works perfectly for the times we’re living in," the Chicago-based psychedelic rockers of Bitchin Bajas headline an October 14 concert at Rock Island's Rozz-Tox, with Downbeat continuing its album rave by stating that "in keeping with the best art, it’s exactly what we need right now."
rcreader.com
Mad Scientist Ball Fundraiser October 14-16
DAVENPORT, IOWA (October 7, 2022) — The weekend of October 14-16 the Putnam is welcoming back the Mad Scientist Ball. Friday October 14 is family night. Throughout the evening, we will have crafts, demonstrations, and family fun. Hocus Pocus will be playing on the GIANT Screen Theater at 4PM and 6:45ON and the Mad Scientist Show will be from 5:50 - 6:35PM. Tickets will be $15 for kids and $20 for adults. Each ticket includes all activities and one showing of Hocus Pocus that patrons will choose based on what works best for their family.
‘Believe: The Cher Show’ Coming To Rock Island’s Circa ’21 Tonight
“Believe: The Cher Show,” a tribute performance, will take place at 7:30 p.m. tonight at Circa ’21, 1828 3rd Ave., Rock Island. Tickets are available at the door and by calling (309) 786-7733, ext. 2. With more than 200,000,000 records sold, multi-award winner Cher, aka “The Goddess Of...
rcreader.com
Upcoming Concert in the 2023-2024 Season to Present New Work by Angel Lam
DAVENPORT, IOWA (October 7, 2022) — The Quad City Symphony Orchestra (QCSO) is one of thirty orchestras taking part in the League of American Orchestras’ Virginia B Toulmin Foundation Orchestral Commissions Program. The unprecedented national consortium ensures that new works by women composers, each commissioned by the League, will be infused in orchestra seasons to come, with multiple performances throughout the country.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
rcreader.com
Now Playing: Friday, October 7, through Thursday, October 13
Reviews; IMDb hyperlinks take you to the films’ Internet Movie Database pages.) Amsterdam (R; Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline, Marcus Sycamore Cinema) - IMDb listing. Avatar (PG-13; Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX; Regal Moline) - James Cameron's sci-fi epic wows you with stunning beauty and is truly something to see. I just wish it wasn't so painful to listen to. IMDb listing.
rcreader.com
Thomas Rhett, October 13
Thursday, October 13, 7:30 p.m. Vibrant Arena at the MARK, 1201 River Drive, Moline IL. An Academy of Country Music and Country Music Association Award winner who can boast a remarkable 18 chart-topping hits in a mere nine years, Thomas Rhett and his “Bring the Bar to You Tour” take the stage at Moline's Vibrant Arena at the MARK on October 13, the singer/songwriter sure to demonstrate why USA Today labeled him “The Prince of Country Music.”
ourquadcities.com
Beck and Woods planning new movie theater in downtown Davenport
Critically acclaimed filmmakers (and QC natives) Scott Beck and Bryan Woods are behind the plan to convert a prime vacant property in downtown Davenport into a new movie showplace. Their planned Last Picture House, at 2nd and Iowa streets, won $600,000 in state funding to support the $3.72 million project....
ourquadcities.com
A new Davenport movie theater is in works
A new Davenport movie theater is among the four projects to receive new Destination Iowa funding. Gov. Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) today announced $14.1 million in grant funding for the following four projects through Destination Iowa. The $100-million program, announced in April, invests in transformational projects that will bolster the quality of life in Iowa communities and attract visitors and new residents.
RELATED PEOPLE
rcreader.com
A Fall Tradition — LeClaire Fall Fest in LeClaire, Iowa
LECLAIRE, IOWA (October 7, 2022) — Join us on Sunday, October 9, 11AM-4PM, on the Levee for the LeClaire Fall Fest sponsored by the River Valley Optimists’ Club. It’s a fun, family event that features art, crafts, and a variety of homemade food items. There will be a truckload of pumpkins for sale, too, by 4-H members.
Has Downtown Davenport’s Tacobar Closed?
It seems like there might be one less place to get tacos in downtown Davenport now. Tacobar QC, which is in the same building as Common Chord (formerly River Music Experience), has allegedly closed for good, though it's not sure when that might have happened. Tacobar hasn't announced a permanent closing on their Facebook page as of Friday morning. Here's where this conversation started:
New Movie Theater With Rooftop Bar Coming To Davenport
As part of a multi-million dollar project, a new movie theater will be opening up in Davenport. Governor Kim Reynolds announced four projects today that are part of Destination Iowa grant funding. One of them is a movie theater in Davenport. It will be a two-screen movie theater called The...
One of Moline’s Middle Schools Featured On Jeopardy Wednesday
I got in the habit of watching Jeopardy with my grandma years ago. Every day, "Ope, it's 4:30, time for Jeopardy." Yesterday, I might have finally guessed an answer correctly, because there was no way I was getting this one wrong - it's about the Quad Cities. In the Double...
IN THIS ARTICLE
How Does A Great Burger Sound Tonight? Belly Up For The Quad-Cities’ Best Burgers!
It’s a beautiful day, the smells of grills are wafting through the air, and we at your freewheelin’, magical site for entertainment and features, QuadCities.com know what you need. That’s right, some juicy tips on how you can get a damn fine burger here in the Quads.
Illinois’ Best Italian Restaurant? Doc Takes A Bite Into Mio Russo Sicilian Bar And Table
It’s October 16th, 1972. I am a few years from conception. Although my favorite band CCR just broke up. We won’t get into that history, but little did the rocking world know something magical was brewing up. Two guys named Kurt and Krist come up with the incredible idea to start a CCR tribute band. Fortunately It tanks. Although incredibly talented the two just can’t find the magic to pull it off.
Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall coming to Rock Falls, volunteers needed
The Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall, a 3/5 scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C., will stop in Rock Falls, IL from August 31-September 4, 2023. The wall will be on display at the RB&W District Park, 201 E. Second in Rock Falls. The Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall stands five feet tall […]
rcreader.com
Brandi McCormick of Davenport, Iowa, Graduates from Buena Vista University
STORM LAKE, IOWA (October 7, 2022) — Local student Brandi McCormick of Davenport, Iowa, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in human services from Buena Vista University in the Summer of 2022. McCormick was among more than 140 students who received degrees. About Buena Vista University. Where students dream,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
rcreader.com
East Moline Community Fund Announces Community Grants Awards Ceremony
EAST MOLINE, ILLINOIS (October 5, 2022) — Please join the awardees below during the Grants Awards Ceremony tomorrow Thursday, October 6, 4-5PM, at The Rust Belt. The East Moline Community Fund Committee will award $18,000 in funding for thirteen area non-profit organizations. Chair Connie Dowsett shared “The East Moline...
voiceofmuscatine.com
Muscatine surplus items on the auction block
The City of Muscatine is conducting another Public Surplus Auction of items declared as surplus by the Muscatine City Council. The Department of Public Works will conduct the on-line surplus auction through November 7, 2022. All items are available to bid on through the auction web site www.publicsurplus.com starting October...
rcreader.com
Training Camp for Fourth Season of QC Storm Hockey Begins October 14
MOLINE, ILLINOIS (October 6, 2022) — Next weekend, the Quad City Storm takes the ice to prepare for the fourth season of Storm hockey. Training camp begins Friday, October 14, and concludes Wednesday, October 19. All sessions will be open to the public and hosted at Vibrant Arena at...
rcreader.com
Niabi Zoo is Free Until the End of October
“It’s been another year full of firsts and improvements,” said Zoo Director Lee Jackson. “During this off-season, our team will be hard at work to bring new exhibits to start off an exciting 2023 season!” Free days go till October 28. Remember to purchase parking, train, and animal feeding tickets at our website in order to receive special discounts.
Comments / 0