Read full article on original website
Related
WRAL
NC principals should qualify for jobs with more than just a test, state board says
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — North Carolina should allow principal candidates to use portfolios—instead of a test—to prove they’re ready to take on the job, the State Board of Education recommended Thursday. After hours of debate this week and following months of meetings, the board voted to...
wunc.org
NC virtual charter schools continue to have poor performance yet high demand
North Carolina’s two virtual charter schools have been allowed to expand their enrollment in recent years, despite continually poor student outcomes. That's one of the major themes the State Board of Education heard during an annual report on the schools Wednesday. More than 5,700 North Carolina students attended one...
kiss951.com
50 North Carolina School Districts Ranked Best To Worst
Choosing the right school for your child can feel like the most important decision in the world. It’s a factor in where you purchase a home. Should you shell out the big bucks for a private school education? How can you set your child up for success? So many parents stress about these decisions for years and years. Good think Niche.com is here to help with rankings of schools and universities across the country. They recently released their 2023 rankings of schools. This includes K-12 as well as higher education. You can play around with the filters and view the rankings based on a variety of factors. One of the more intriguing, and important levels of schooling is elementary schools. This is often when the path is set for children. So what are the best public elementary schools in North Carolina? Let’s find out.
kiss951.com
Lawsuit Could Mean North Carolina College Students Get Refunds For Covid Year
Students definitely got the short end of the stick during 2020 and 2021. Important milestones were missed including sports seasons, proms, and the overall in-person learning experience. And college students were no exception. Students across the country were forced to move out of dorms and attend all of their classes online. Yet their tuition costs remained the same. Many feel that they should be reimbursed since they did not get the full experience they were charged for. And some North Carolina students are actually suing on that point WCNC reports. Do you think college students should receive refunds for classes that were moved to remote learning because of COVID?
IN THIS ARTICLE
WXII 12
North Carolina voter guide for Election Day 2022
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Voters will head to the polls on Election Day on Nov. 8 for the statewide general election. Information provided below by the North Carolina State Board of Elections. ABOUT ELECTION. This election is also known as the midterm as it is held two years (midway) into...
North Carolina elections board toughens rules for voting and watching
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Charlie Collicutt, the longtime elections director in Guilford County, said he’s doing his third election this year – after the primary in May and the Greensboro city election in July – and there have been “no surprises yet.” But apparently state elections officials are expecting ‘surprises.” On Friday the North Carolina […]
Duke Energy seeks a 16% rate hike for eastern NC and Asheville
Duke Energy has asked North Carolina regulators to approve rate increases totaling 16% over three years for customers of its Duke Energy Progress unit, in eastern North Carolina and the Asheville area. Duke says the extra money would pay to strengthen the electric grid, improve reliability and prepare for more renewable energy.
wkml.com
The Top 3 Halloween Candy Choices in North Carolina
Halloween is right around the corner, and that means it’s the best candy season in North Carolina!. October is my favorite month of the year! We dive deeper into the fall season, it’s my birthday month, and of course – it’s Halloween time!. 172 million Americans...
What are the coolest things made in North Carolina? 2 from the Triad top the list
Two of the coolest things made in North Carolina are in fact products from Greensboro that both took off in 2015.
U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree to come from North Carolina forests
The 2022 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree will bring a North Carolina flavor while on display to tourists and onlookers enjoying the holiday season. Every year, a different national forest is selected to provide a tree to appear on the west lawn of the U.S. Capitol building for the holiday season. The 2022 tree will come from the National Forests in North Carolina.
8 North Carolina Eateries Named Among The 50 Best BBQ Joints In The South
Southern Living compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants around the South, and several in North Carolina made the cut.
When will fall colors peak in North Carolina?
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The mornings are getting crisp, and the days are getting shorter. That means it's fall in North Carolina. Some trees have started to change, but most are still green. We're beginning to see some signs that good color is showing up on schedule in the Blue Ridge Mountains.
WYFF4.com
Wawa announces plans to open new locations in Georgia, North Carolina
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The popular gas station chainWawa plans to bring new stations to Southern and Coastal Georgia, as well as North Carolina, by 2024. The company's plan is to bring one station to Georgia by 2024, and, based on its success, 20 more stations in the following years.
thecentersquare.com
Majority of North Carolina absentee voters casting ballots so far are registered Democrats
(The Center Square) — North Carolina absentee voters have cast a total of 18,959 votes through Thursday, the majority coming from registered Democrats. The total includes 9,819 votes from Democrats, 6,058 from unaffiliated voters, 3,039 from Republicans, 40 from registered Libertarians, and three ballots cast by Green Party supporters. The total reflects roughly six times the number of absentee votes cast at the same point in 2018.
foxwilmington.com
North Carolina governor pushes to legalize marijuana possession
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – North Carolina’s two top Democratic state officials are urging the Republican-led legislature to decriminalize the possession of small amounts of marijuana in light of President Joe Biden’s pardon of thousands of Americans convicted of “simple possession” under federal law. Democratic Gov....
This Abandoned North Carolina Hospital is Hauntingly Beautiful
North Carolina is filled with history but perhaps one of the most iconic relics of its storied past are the long-abandoned places that dot its landscape. Covered in overgrown brush, decaying, and sometimes rumored to be haunted, these are some of the creepiest attractions you'll find within the entire state.
spectrumlocalnews.com
California vs. North Carolina
Watch as high schoolers from California and North Carolina compete on the team-based quiz show, "Spectrum News Challenge." Journalism is fundamental to democracy, and it’s critical that the next generation be informed. Hosted by Amrit Singh, the Spectrum News Challenge is a team-based quiz show based on the zeitgeist...
cbs17
Fall Foliage Season begins in portions of North Carolina
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Now that daily high temperatures are only reaching the 60s and 70s, it certainly feels more like Fall recently. That means it’s time for North Carolina’s beautiful landscape to be filled with vibrant reds and oranges!. As the days become shorter and temperatures...
wkml.com
North Carolina Home to One of the Best Apple Orchards in America
Fall is in the air, and it’s time to think about pumpkin patches and apple orchards, and now you can get some of the best in the country right here in North Carolina. USA Today released its annual 10 Best Apple Orchards in America list, and we’ve got one of those right here in our neck of the woods. Our good friend Chris Michaels at our sister station WGAC in Augusta first reported about the list for Beasley.
Sylva Herald
NOTICE OF SERVICE OF PROCESS BY PUBLICATION STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA HAYWOOD COUNTY IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE DISTRICT COURT DIVISION IN RE E.R.B.
NOTICE OF SERVICE OF PROCESS BY PUBLICATION STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA HAYWOOD COUNTY IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE DISTRICT COURT DIVISION IN RE E.R.B. 21-JT-27 TAKE NOTICE that a petition for termination of parental rights of the female minor child described above has been filed with the Office of the Clerk of Superior Court in Haywood County, North Carolina in a juvenile proceeding. The nature of the relief being sought is to terminate the paternal rights of Dustin Ray Conard of the above-described minor child. A petition seeking to terminate the paternal rights of Dustin Ray Conard to the above child has been filed bearing the docket number set forth in the above caption. TO: Dustin Ray Conard, legal father of female minor child born on February 16, 2019 in Buncombe County, North Carolina, married to the child's mother, J.L.B., respondent. You are entitled to attend any hearing affecting your parental rights. You are entitled to have counsel appointed by the Court if you are indigent. If you desire counsel, you should contact the Haywood County Clerk of Court, Juvenile Division, Haywood County Courthouse at (828) 454-6500, immediately to request counsel or obtain further information. This is a new case and any attorney appointed previously will only represent you provisionally unless you make an appearance in this court proceeding. The date, time, and place of the hearing will be mailed by the clerk upon your filing an answer, or thirty (30) days from the service if no answer is filed, and if your address if known. You are required to make a defense to such pleading no later than November 9, 2022, and upon your failure to do so, the Petitioner, the Haywood County Health and Human Services Agency, seeking service against you, will apply to the Court for the relief sought. This the 29th day of September 2022. Rachael J. Hawes, Attorney for Petitioner Haywood County Health and Human Services Agency 157 Paragon Parkway, Suite 300 Clyde, North Carolina 28721 828-452-6620 Attorney Bar# 39135 30-32e.
Comments / 1