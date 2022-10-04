Read full article on original website
Yankees made a $100-million mistake with Aaron Judge — and now they better pay | Politi
Back in April, Brian Cashman said he was revealing the Yankees’ final contract offer to Aaron Judge for “transparency purposes,” but it didn’t take an advanced degree in P.R. to understand his true motives. The general manager wanted to redirect the heat over the stalled negotiations from the team to the player — and maybe, back then, it worked.
Ex-Yankees captain Don Mattingly offered ‘different’ role with Marlins, isn’t ready to retire
On Sept. 25, Don Mattingly announced that he and the Miami Marlins mutually agreed that he would not manage the team in 2023. But it seems like he’s planning on sticking around the sport. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson tweeted:
Yankees’ Aaron Judge loses Triple Crown, concedes batting title to Twins’ Luis Arraez
Wednesday is the end of the MLB regular season. It’s also the end of Aaron Judge’s quest for the Triple Crown. The New York Yankees slugger enters game No. 162 as the major-league leader with 62 home runs. He also leads the American League with 131 RBI. But his career-best .311 batting average is second to Minnesota Twins infielder Luis Arraez, who’s hitting .315.
Reds make shocking decision on future of David Bell as manager
David Bell will stay on as manager of the Cincinnati Reds. But several other members of the team’s coaching staff in the 2022 MLB season will have to find jobs somewhere else. According to Jon Heyman of The New York Post, the Reds will keep Bell for 2023 despite another atrocious season for Cincinnati.
Boomer Esiason Names 'True Home Run King' After Aaron Judge's Record
Longtime sports media personality Boomer Esiason weighed in on the Home Run King debate after Aaron Judge hit No. 62 on Tuesday night. Many people still view Barry Bonds as the all-time leader after he hit 73 homers in 2001. Others believe his activity during the steroid era should disqualify him from the conversation.
Aaron Judge ties absurd Mickey Mantle record MLB hasn’t seen in 66 years
Aaron Judge barely missed out on taking home the American League Triple Crown, but he’s got plenty of insane numbers to show for his incredible work in the 2022 MLB regular season. Apart from setting a new single-season home-run record in the AL, Aaron Judge also reached an absurd statistical territory last attained by the legendary Mickey Mantle nearly seven decades ago (h/t ESPN Stats & Info).
Yankees’ speedy infielder leaves via free agency
Tyler Wade returned but never made it back to the Bronx. The 27-year-old elected free agency Thursday, according to his MLB.com page. The Yankees traded for Wade with the Angels on July 14 after Los Angeles designated him for assignment. He appeared on the Yankees’ practice squad, but never got into a game above Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
Dodgers: Jansen, Seager, Pollock & More; What Happened to Guys from the 2021 NLCS Team?
It wasn’t long ago the Dodgers were taking on the Braves in the 2021 National League Championship Series. There were high hopes for that team, but the long season of a tight divisional race and some untimely injuries got the better of the team. They were ousted in six...
CBS Sports
2022 MLB playoffs: Schedule, game times, TV channel, live stream, format as Wild Card Series kicks off Friday
Major League Baseball's 2022 postseason is nearly here. The MLB regular season wraps up Wednesday (Oct. 5) and the expanded, 12-team playoffs get underway on Friday (Oct. 7) with the best-of-three Wild Card Series. This is the largest playoff field ever for a full, 162-game season, and you can read more on the new format here. The 12-team field is finalized after the Braves clinched the NL East on Tuesday night and the rest of the wild-card seeding was sorted out. Game times for the Wild Card Series were announced Wednesday.
Dodgers: Here's a Crazy Stat About Dodger Stadium Attendance in 2022
The attendance at Dodger Stadium is always impressive, but even more so if you compare it to the other end of the spectrum.
A-Rod, Michael Kay Phillies-Cardinals broadcast dinged for Yankees bias
The New York Yankees’ playoff run doesn’t start until Game 1 of the ALDS on Tuesday, but any fan who turned on Cardinals-Phillies in the Wild Card Series on ABC Friday got a dose of familiarity. The alternate Sunday Night Baseball broadcast team of Michael Kay and Alex...
Dodgers News: MLB Insider Calls LA Overrated Ahead of Postseason
MLB Network insider, Harold Reynolds, joined the Dan Patrick Show to talk postseason baseball. They began by talking about the 111-win Los Angeles Dodgers, because why wouldn’t you talk about the best team in baseball?. Patrick asked him a simple question: “How big of favorites are the Dodgers? And...
Yardbarker
The Mets Find A Silver Lining After Losing The Division
After holding a 10.5-game lead over the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves in the NL East, the New York Mets were unable to hold on. The Braves got hot and took it from the Metropolitans, who will now enter the postseason as the top Wild Card team. The Braves...
Yankees could be done in by 3 roster flaws, MLB insiders say
And now we play the waiting game. The New York Yankees, winners of the American League East division title, await the winner of the Wild Card Series between the Tampa Bay Rays and Cleveland Guardians, with Game 1 of the American League Division Series slated for Tuesday at Yankee Stadium.
3 players who should make Yankees’ ALDS roster but won’t
The New York Yankees’ 2022 regular season accomplished … basically everything it needed to accomplish. After fighting doubters all offseason, the Yanks ran away with the AL East. The Boston Red Sox are buried in last place. New York staved off an epic collapse in August, while their cross-town rival Mets encountered one in September. Aaron Judge got his history. Gerrit Cole got his franchise record. All seems right in the world.
Dodgers News: What are the Chances Trea Turner is Back in 2023?
Are you worried about Trea Turner’s impending free agency? Do you think he may prefer to go to an east coast team? Do you want to know all the latest rumors on Turner as we get set for postseason play?. If you answered yes to any of these questions,...
The NY Yankees Have One Major Concern According To Tim Kurkjian
It is the first day of the Major League Baseball postseason today. Finally, after that lengthy 162 game season, we have some high pressure playoff baseball. There are so many intriguing matchups which includes two of our biggest regional sports teams of interest, the New York Mets and the New York Yankees. The Mets host the Padres in a best of three National League Wildcard format which is brand new for the MLB. The Yankees have a first round bye and will host the winner of the Rays and Guardians AL Wildcard series.
Dodgers News: Team Makes Interesting Roster Move as Postseason Nears
It was a surprising move to make on the last day of the regular season.
dodgerblue.com
2022 NLDS: Dodgers Factoring In ‘Recovery’ With Decision Between Clayton Kershaw And Julio Urías For Game 1 Starter
The Los Angeles Dodgers concluded the regular season with Julio Urías pitching in front of Clayton Kershaw in the rotation order, but five days off before Game 1 of the National League Division Series at Dodger Stadium has afforded them an opportunity to potentially reset the order. Having already...
Angels News: The Reasons Phil Nevin Was Re-Signed for the 2023 Season
There were a few reasons the Angels wanted to give him an opportunity to compete in a full season as the manager.
