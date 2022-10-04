ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

The Spun

Boomer Esiason Names 'True Home Run King' After Aaron Judge's Record

Longtime sports media personality Boomer Esiason weighed in on the Home Run King debate after Aaron Judge hit No. 62 on Tuesday night. Many people still view Barry Bonds as the all-time leader after he hit 73 homers in 2001. Others believe his activity during the steroid era should disqualify him from the conversation.
ClutchPoints

Aaron Judge ties absurd Mickey Mantle record MLB hasn’t seen in 66 years

Aaron Judge barely missed out on taking home the American League Triple Crown, but he’s got plenty of insane numbers to show for his incredible work in the 2022 MLB regular season. Apart from setting a new single-season home-run record in the AL, Aaron Judge also reached an absurd statistical territory last attained by the legendary Mickey Mantle nearly seven decades ago (h/t ESPN Stats & Info).
NJ.com

Yankees’ speedy infielder leaves via free agency

Tyler Wade returned but never made it back to the Bronx. The 27-year-old elected free agency Thursday, according to his MLB.com page. The Yankees traded for Wade with the Angels on July 14 after Los Angeles designated him for assignment. He appeared on the Yankees’ practice squad, but never got into a game above Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
CBS Sports

2022 MLB playoffs: Schedule, game times, TV channel, live stream, format as Wild Card Series kicks off Friday

Major League Baseball's 2022 postseason is nearly here. The MLB regular season wraps up Wednesday (Oct. 5) and the expanded, 12-team playoffs get underway on Friday (Oct. 7) with the best-of-three Wild Card Series. This is the largest playoff field ever for a full, 162-game season, and you can read more on the new format here. The 12-team field is finalized after the Braves clinched the NL East on Tuesday night and the rest of the wild-card seeding was sorted out. Game times for the Wild Card Series were announced Wednesday.
Yardbarker

The Mets Find A Silver Lining After Losing The Division

After holding a 10.5-game lead over the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves in the NL East, the New York Mets were unable to hold on. The Braves got hot and took it from the Metropolitans, who will now enter the postseason as the top Wild Card team. The Braves...
NJ.com

Yankees could be done in by 3 roster flaws, MLB insiders say

And now we play the waiting game. The New York Yankees, winners of the American League East division title, await the winner of the Wild Card Series between the Tampa Bay Rays and Cleveland Guardians, with Game 1 of the American League Division Series slated for Tuesday at Yankee Stadium.
FanSided

3 players who should make Yankees’ ALDS roster but won’t

The New York Yankees’ 2022 regular season accomplished … basically everything it needed to accomplish. After fighting doubters all offseason, the Yanks ran away with the AL East. The Boston Red Sox are buried in last place. New York staved off an epic collapse in August, while their cross-town rival Mets encountered one in September. Aaron Judge got his history. Gerrit Cole got his franchise record. All seems right in the world.
Hot 99.1

The NY Yankees Have One Major Concern According To Tim Kurkjian

It is the first day of the Major League Baseball postseason today. Finally, after that lengthy 162 game season, we have some high pressure playoff baseball. There are so many intriguing matchups which includes two of our biggest regional sports teams of interest, the New York Mets and the New York Yankees. The Mets host the Padres in a best of three National League Wildcard format which is brand new for the MLB. The Yankees have a first round bye and will host the winner of the Rays and Guardians AL Wildcard series.
