Henderson, NV

nevadabusiness.com

Breakthrough Infusion Therapy from Las Vegas-Based RESET IV

NAD+ IV BREAKTHROUGH IS IN-DEMAND ACROSS THE U.S. WITH RESET IV. NAD+ has quickly become one of the most requested IV infusion therapies for RESET IV’s wellness-conscious clients across America. NAD is short for a scientific name with a powerful punch. RESET IV medical experts know it as Nicotinamide Adenine Dinucleotide. NAD+ is found in every cell in our body, and it’s involved in hundreds of metabolic processes.[1] Like so many other chemical elements, we lose NAD as we age. The good news? Research on Alzheimer’s patients indicates NAD therapy can help protect patients’ mental clarity, muscular function, and overall health.[2] Recommended treatment includes initial daily intravenous therapy over four days to two weeks depending on the goal of each patient, and their condition. Maintenance therapy may also be recommended.[3]
LAS VEGAS, NV
nevadabusiness.com

GO PURPLE with Marsy's Law for NV and Advocacy Events for Domestic Violence Awareness Month

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and Marsy’s Law is urging Nevadans to GO PURPLE in support of domestic violence victims and survivors, everywhere. Marsy’s Law for Nevada was approved by voters in 2018 and created Constitutional protections for victims through the judicial process. Among those protected are Nevadans victimized by domestic violence.
LAS VEGAS, NV
nevadabusiness.com

NAIOP Southern Nevada Announces 2023 Developing Leaders Institute Class

LAS VEGAS – NAIOP Southern Nevada, an organization representing commercial real estate developers, owners and related professionals in office, industrial, retail and mixed-use real estate, has announced the 2023 Developing Leaders Institute (DLI) class. NAIOP Southern Nevada’s 2023 DLI class include:. Micah Durham, Nevada General Construction. Morgan Elson,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
nevadabusiness.com

Calv Presents Commercial Real Estate Class Oct. 17

LAS VEGAS – Commercial Alliance Las Vegas (CALV) is presenting an in-person class on Oct. 17 on “Commercial Real Estate Finance 101” for those in or considering a career in the commercial real estate industry. The class will be held at the Las Vegas REALTORS® building at...
LAS VEGAS, NV
nevadabusiness.com

Foundry and Red Square Have Joined Forces to Create Good Giant, the Largest Gaming-Focused Creative Agency in the Country

MOBILE, Ala. and RENO, Nev. (Oct. 5, 2022) — With decades of combined experience in integrated advertising, marketing and strategic communications, Nevada-based Foundry and Alabama-based Red Square Agency have merged to create the largest gaming-focused creative agency in the country, Good Giant. “Good Giant delivers large agency resources, depth...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Nevada

If you live in Nevada or wish to travel there soon, I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Nevada that are known for serving high-quality food and that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already.
NEVADA STATE
pvtimes.com

More than $1M in free medical services provided at Pahrump event

This past weekend, hundreds of residents of the Pahrump Valley and surrounding areas were able to receive much-needed medical care — completely free of charge — thanks to the international nonprofit Remote Area Medical, better known as RAM. The 2022 Pahrump clinic marks the seventh consecutive year that...
PAHRUMP, NV
nevadabusiness.com

Nonprofit in Clark County Receives Grant to Help Fund Continued Efforts to Assist Young, Pregnant and Homeless Women

HENDERSON, Nev. – Living Grace Homes, a nonprofit organization in Clark County that provides safe haven for young, pregnant and homeless women between the ages of 14-24 years old, is pleased to announce the receipt of a Maternity Group Housing Grant by the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. The grant of $749,997 will provide funding for Living Grace Homes to continue and expand their services which provide for the immediate and future needs of young, women in need.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
jammin1057.com

CCSD Wants Marijuana Money To Help Pay For Teacher Raises

Leaders in the Clark County School District are calling for millions of dollars in anticipated teacher raises to be paid for by higher than expected tax revenue from the state’s legal recreational marijuana program. After losing an arbitration ruling for $51.5 million in salary and health care benefits, CCSD...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
news3lv.com

Where to adopt pets in Southern Nevada

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Looking to add a new furry family member to your crew?. Check out a list of locations that are currently holding open animal adoptions for Southern Nevada residents. NEVADA SPCA. The Nevada SPCA is currently holding walk-in pet adoptions Monday through Saturday. Adoption fees range...
NEVADA STATE
Fox5 KVVU

NV Energy raising rates starting in October

‘Hybrid’ hotel planned for Las Vegas Arts District, caters to working tourists and young professiona. Clark County School District sued by pro-life students over alleged First Amendment violations. Recaptured convicted killer now in Nevada maximum-security prison. Ranters sound off on various topics. Animal Foundation pauses adoptions after 16 dogs...
LAS VEGAS, NV

