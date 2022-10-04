Read full article on original website
Breakthrough Infusion Therapy from Las Vegas-Based RESET IV
NAD+ IV BREAKTHROUGH IS IN-DEMAND ACROSS THE U.S. WITH RESET IV. NAD+ has quickly become one of the most requested IV infusion therapies for RESET IV’s wellness-conscious clients across America. NAD is short for a scientific name with a powerful punch. RESET IV medical experts know it as Nicotinamide Adenine Dinucleotide. NAD+ is found in every cell in our body, and it’s involved in hundreds of metabolic processes.[1] Like so many other chemical elements, we lose NAD as we age. The good news? Research on Alzheimer’s patients indicates NAD therapy can help protect patients’ mental clarity, muscular function, and overall health.[2] Recommended treatment includes initial daily intravenous therapy over four days to two weeks depending on the goal of each patient, and their condition. Maintenance therapy may also be recommended.[3]
GO PURPLE with Marsy’s Law for NV and Advocacy Events for Domestic Violence Awareness Month
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and Marsy’s Law is urging Nevadans to GO PURPLE in support of domestic violence victims and survivors, everywhere. Marsy’s Law for Nevada was approved by voters in 2018 and created Constitutional protections for victims through the judicial process. Among those protected are Nevadans victimized by domestic violence.
General and Advanced Manufacturing Hiring Event on October 12 for Manufacturing Week
The EmployNV Business/Career Hub is partnering with the Henderson Chamber of Commerce to host a General & Advanced Manufacturing Hiring Event on Wednesday, October 12, in honor of National Manufacturing Week (October 7 to October 14, 2022). Manufacturing is an in-demand industry in Southern Nevada that offers job seekers careers...
NAIOP Southern Nevada Announces 2023 Developing Leaders Institute Class
LAS VEGAS – NAIOP Southern Nevada, an organization representing commercial real estate developers, owners and related professionals in office, industrial, retail and mixed-use real estate, has announced the 2023 Developing Leaders Institute (DLI) class. NAIOP Southern Nevada’s 2023 DLI class include:. Micah Durham, Nevada General Construction. Morgan Elson,...
Nevada school board fires, recinds firing, then gives pay hike to superintendent
(The Center Square) – The Clark County School District (CCSD) Board of Trustees voted to approve a contract extension for Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara that includes a $75,000 raise. Jara’s contract was set to expire January 15, 2023. His new contract featuring a $395,000 annual salary will be extended...
Calv Presents Commercial Real Estate Class Oct. 17
LAS VEGAS – Commercial Alliance Las Vegas (CALV) is presenting an in-person class on Oct. 17 on “Commercial Real Estate Finance 101” for those in or considering a career in the commercial real estate industry. The class will be held at the Las Vegas REALTORS® building at...
NEW: COVID-19 hospitalizations rise in Clark County as case average increases
Hospitals are reporting more COVID-19 patients over the past week, and cases have risen in Clark County, according to data reported by the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services.
Foundry and Red Square Have Joined Forces to Create Good Giant, the Largest Gaming-Focused Creative Agency in the Country
MOBILE, Ala. and RENO, Nev. (Oct. 5, 2022) — With decades of combined experience in integrated advertising, marketing and strategic communications, Nevada-based Foundry and Alabama-based Red Square Agency have merged to create the largest gaming-focused creative agency in the country, Good Giant. “Good Giant delivers large agency resources, depth...
3 Great Seafood Places in Nevada
If you live in Nevada or wish to travel there soon, I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Nevada that are known for serving high-quality food and that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already.
More than $1M in free medical services provided at Pahrump event
This past weekend, hundreds of residents of the Pahrump Valley and surrounding areas were able to receive much-needed medical care — completely free of charge — thanks to the international nonprofit Remote Area Medical, better known as RAM. The 2022 Pahrump clinic marks the seventh consecutive year that...
Nonprofit in Clark County Receives Grant to Help Fund Continued Efforts to Assist Young, Pregnant and Homeless Women
HENDERSON, Nev. – Living Grace Homes, a nonprofit organization in Clark County that provides safe haven for young, pregnant and homeless women between the ages of 14-24 years old, is pleased to announce the receipt of a Maternity Group Housing Grant by the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. The grant of $749,997 will provide funding for Living Grace Homes to continue and expand their services which provide for the immediate and future needs of young, women in need.
Henderson police welcome 21 new officers to force
The Henderson Police Department honored 21 new police officers to its force this week.
Amazon to hire 2K local seasonal employees for holiday season
Amazon announced Thursday that it plans to hire 2,000 seasonal workers in Clark County for the upcoming holiday season and some of those jobs could become permanent.
Animal Foundation: 7 dogs test positive for respiratory illness, 30 dogs being tested
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Animal Foundation (TAF) has now reported that seven dogs have tested positive for the highly contagious Canine Pneumovirus. The shelter is currently testing 30 dogs at the shelter showing signs of an upper respiratory illness. TAF said once the dogs are treated and cured they will be able to reopen […]
Henderson students surprised with free breakfast before school
Each plate was filled with scrambled eggs, turkey sausage, hash browns, fruit and a muffin. The meals were delivered directly to the students before the start of the school day.
CCSD Wants Marijuana Money To Help Pay For Teacher Raises
Leaders in the Clark County School District are calling for millions of dollars in anticipated teacher raises to be paid for by higher than expected tax revenue from the state’s legal recreational marijuana program. After losing an arbitration ruling for $51.5 million in salary and health care benefits, CCSD...
Health District issues fentanyl warning after 6 overdoses reported in 36 hours
A rash of overdoses within a 36-hour period prompted the Southern Nevada Health District to warn the community about the ongoing threat posed by fentanyl, a synthetic opioid more potent than morphine.
Where to adopt pets in Southern Nevada
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Looking to add a new furry family member to your crew?. Check out a list of locations that are currently holding open animal adoptions for Southern Nevada residents. NEVADA SPCA. The Nevada SPCA is currently holding walk-in pet adoptions Monday through Saturday. Adoption fees range...
NV Energy raising rates starting in October
‘Hybrid’ hotel planned for Las Vegas Arts District, caters to working tourists and young professiona. Clark County School District sued by pro-life students over alleged First Amendment violations. Recaptured convicted killer now in Nevada maximum-security prison. Ranters sound off on various topics. Animal Foundation pauses adoptions after 16 dogs...
Newborn kittens being euthanized at TAF forces volunteer to foster half-dozen
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Without volunteer Kathy Dellinger stepping in to foster six newborn kittens, they wouldn't be alive today. Delligner has been volunteering at the Animal Foundation (TAF) for two years and says she's never seen what's been going on, ever. Euthanizing newborns. “I know last year I...
