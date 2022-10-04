Important PSAT, SAT, & Grade-Level Activity Day Information. SAT Testing Seniors (Pre-registered by September 13) Seniors currently registered to take the SAT School Day Exam @ Woodinville High School on Wednesday October 12, 2022, please pay special attention to the details of the exam timing, location, schedule, and what to bring. Only those students listed on the exam roster and those students that received an email from Total Registration on October 5 are allowed to test.

WOODINVILLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO