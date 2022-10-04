Read full article on original website
Game Day Cards Cast: Louisville vs Virginia
Cardinal Authority's Jody Demling and Michael McCammon preview the road game against the Cavaliers as the UofL seeks to record its first ACC win of the season. What impact will the recent shift of coaching roles have on the game? Can Louisville win without Malik Cunningham at quarterback? That and more in this podcast.
wdrb.com
Former U of L football player using tragedy to pursue hoop dreams, help others
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former University of Louisville football player is now pursuing his hoop dreams. A tragedy ended Herbert Henry's football career at the University of Louisville and almost took his life but it also gave him a new mission. "I wanted to be a basketball player before...
What the ESPN FPI Says About Virginia's Chances Against Louisville
ESPN's Football Power Index favors the Cardinals against the Cavaliers on Saturday in Charlottesville
harlanenterprise.net
Wagner remembers 83’ Cats/Cards clash as a classic
Kentucky and Louisville are involved in an intense recruiting battle for New Jersey high school teammates DJ Wagner and Aaron Bradshaw, who both apparently will visit UK for Big Blue Madness but may not visit the Cards for Louisville Live a week later. Milt Wagner, the director of player development...
Boyle County youngster lands offer from Louisville
The University of Louisville football staff extended a scholarship offer to one of the best young prospects in the state of Kentucky on Wednesday. Boyle County High School athlete Montavin Quisenberry announced on Twitter that he had received an offer from the Cardinals. The 5-foot-9, 160-pound Quisenberry, who has a...
wdrb.com
Rick Bozich's picks for Louisville, Kentucky, Indiana and WKU on Oct. 8
Against the Spread | Week 6: Would you bet everything on Louisville?. We're racing to the mid-point of the 2022 college football season, and nobody in the WDRB Sports Against the Spread competition has tapped out — yet.
wdrb.com
For Donnie and Tyree Stoner, duPont Manual football is family
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In 2016, Donnie Stoner first asked his son, Tyree, how he would feel if he became the head football coach at duPont Manual High School. Tyree wanted his father to take the position at the time, but Scott Carmony became head coach, and Donnie was part of the staff, then the defensive coordinator the last two seasons.
Wave 3
UofL to host Louisville Men’s Basketball Tip-Off
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Louisville will host the Men’s Basketball Tip-Off on October 28 at the Galt House. According to the release, this event will replace the traditional tip-off luncheon. UofL is introducing a brand-new evening format that will accommodate even larger groups of season ticket...
wdrb.com
First Down Friday Scores -- Week 8
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2022 high school football season is more than halfway through, and the WDRB Sports team has the most comprehensive coverage of games on both sides of the river. Below are all the final scores for Week 8. To see highlights from Kentucky and Indiana, click...
WHAS 11
FOCUS | Rise in illegal 'glock switches' in Louisville sparks concern
In 2020, zero glock switches were seized in Kentucky. In 2022, 125 have been seized, and the vast majority were from Louisville.
WHAS 11
The Vault: 20th anniversary documentary of Louisville's 1937 flood
Digging in our archives, WHAS11 News found yet another gem. Our news crew in 1957 revisited the 1937 flood and its impact on the city of Louisville.
WLKY.com
Topgolf announces target deadline for opening in Louisville
The Topgolf being finished in Louisville has announced a target opening deadline. A representative for the sports entertainment venue revealed on Tuesday morning that they now hope to open before Thanksgiving. In the video player above, you can see some footage of how close to being complete it is. The...
cstoredecisions.com
Thorntons Opens Kentucky Location
Thorntons announced the opening of its newest Louisville, Ky., location, making the chain’s total store count in Louisville, Ky., and Southern Indiana 45. The store opens Friday, Oct. 7 at 6:00 a.m. and is located at 7101 Greenridge Farm Drive. This new 4,400-square-foot facility is set on 2.7 acres...
leoweekly.com
5 Things To Do This Weekend In Louisville (10/7)
This cosmic-themed market will be host to 18 vendors that include interactive mushroom art by Spore Art, a silent disco hosted by Psancuary (The Sacred Mushroom Church), live art making, and live music by ZenPond and SCZ. (Oct. 7-8) Douglass Loop. Free | Fri. 6-11 p.m., Sat. 11 a.m. –...
'It's frustrating': Louisville man's home blocked by construction
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Along Dixie Highway you will find Jason Jones sitting on his porch, but not by choice. Last October, Jones got a notice from Louisville Forward about a business scheduled to be built next door to him. However, he says they didn’t tell him the construction site would surround his entire home.
wdrb.com
4 people shot Thursday evening near Louisville park, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four people were shot Thursday evening near a park in Louisville. Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said officers received the report of a shooting just before 7 p.m. in the 5000 block of East Indian Trail at Petersburg Park in the Newburg neighborhood. Two people...
WLKY.com
Interstate ramp in Spaghetti Junction scheduled to close this weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has another scheduled ramp closure in Spaghetti Junction on Saturday. The ramp from Interstate 65 South to Interstate 64 West will be closed from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8. This will be a complete closure. This is the...
WLKY.com
Louisville officials asking for input in relocating King Louis XVI statue
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — City officials are working on a plan for the future of a historic downtown statue. The King Louis XVI statue was vandalized multiple times during the civil unrest following the death of Breonna Taylor. It was ultimately removed to prevent more serious damage. A Metro Council...
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Louisville KY
If you are looking for a restaurant to visit in Louisville, below is the list of the 15 Best Restaurants in Louisville, KY! Louisville has been known in America as the “South’s Best Food Cities” by the people living in the South and one of the “America’s Favorite Cities for Food.”
wdrb.com
Woman dies by suicide at UPS Worldport late Wednesday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A woman died by suicide at UPS’ global air hub in Louisville late Wednesday, according to authorities. Louisville Metro police confirmed the death, saying it is being investigated as a suicide. Multiple sources confirmed the woman was an employee of UPS. Police were called...
