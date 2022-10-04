ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Game Day Cards Cast: Louisville vs Virginia

Cardinal Authority's Jody Demling and Michael McCammon preview the road game against the Cavaliers as the UofL seeks to record its first ACC win of the season. What impact will the recent shift of coaching roles have on the game? Can Louisville win without Malik Cunningham at quarterback? That and more in this podcast.
LOUISVILLE, KY
harlanenterprise.net

Wagner remembers 83’ Cats/Cards clash as a classic

Kentucky and Louisville are involved in an intense recruiting battle for New Jersey high school teammates DJ Wagner and Aaron Bradshaw, who both apparently will visit UK for Big Blue Madness but may not visit the Cards for Louisville Live a week later. Milt Wagner, the director of player development...
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Football
Louisville, KY
Sports
Louisville, KY
College Sports
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
State
Virginia State
Local
Kentucky College Sports
Local
Kentucky Football
247Sports

Boyle County youngster lands offer from Louisville

The University of Louisville football staff extended a scholarship offer to one of the best young prospects in the state of Kentucky on Wednesday. Boyle County High School athlete Montavin Quisenberry announced on Twitter that he had received an offer from the Cardinals. The 5-foot-9, 160-pound Quisenberry, who has a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

For Donnie and Tyree Stoner, duPont Manual football is family

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In 2016, Donnie Stoner first asked his son, Tyree, how he would feel if he became the head football coach at duPont Manual High School. Tyree wanted his father to take the position at the time, but Scott Carmony became head coach, and Donnie was part of the staff, then the defensive coordinator the last two seasons.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

UofL to host Louisville Men’s Basketball Tip-Off

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Louisville will host the Men’s Basketball Tip-Off on October 28 at the Galt House. According to the release, this event will replace the traditional tip-off luncheon. UofL is introducing a brand-new evening format that will accommodate even larger groups of season ticket...
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Satterfield
Person
Bryan Brown
wdrb.com

First Down Friday Scores -- Week 8

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2022 high school football season is more than halfway through, and the WDRB Sports team has the most comprehensive coverage of games on both sides of the river. Below are all the final scores for Week 8. To see highlights from Kentucky and Indiana, click...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Topgolf announces target deadline for opening in Louisville

The Topgolf being finished in Louisville has announced a target opening deadline. A representative for the sports entertainment venue revealed on Tuesday morning that they now hope to open before Thanksgiving. In the video player above, you can see some footage of how close to being complete it is. The...
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Louisville Football#Coaching#American Football#College Football#Uofl
cstoredecisions.com

Thorntons Opens Kentucky Location

Thorntons announced the opening of its newest Louisville, Ky., location, making the chain’s total store count in Louisville, Ky., and Southern Indiana 45. The store opens Friday, Oct. 7 at 6:00 a.m. and is located at 7101 Greenridge Farm Drive. This new 4,400-square-foot facility is set on 2.7 acres...
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

5 Things To Do This Weekend In Louisville (10/7)

This cosmic-themed market will be host to 18 vendors that include interactive mushroom art by Spore Art, a silent disco hosted by Psancuary (The Sacred Mushroom Church), live art making, and live music by ZenPond and SCZ. (Oct. 7-8) Douglass Loop. Free | Fri. 6-11 p.m., Sat. 11 a.m. –...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

4 people shot Thursday evening near Louisville park, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four people were shot Thursday evening near a park in Louisville. Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said officers received the report of a shooting just before 7 p.m. in the 5000 block of East Indian Trail at Petersburg Park in the Newburg neighborhood. Two people...
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Boston College
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Louisville KY

If you are looking for a restaurant to visit in Louisville, below is the list of the 15 Best Restaurants in Louisville, KY! Louisville has been known in America as the “South’s Best Food Cities” by the people living in the South and one of the “America’s Favorite Cities for Food.”
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Woman dies by suicide at UPS Worldport late Wednesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A woman died by suicide at UPS’ global air hub in Louisville late Wednesday, according to authorities. Louisville Metro police confirmed the death, saying it is being investigated as a suicide. Multiple sources confirmed the woman was an employee of UPS. Police were called...
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

247Sports

54K+
Followers
380K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy