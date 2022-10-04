Two-time national champion Minot State continues to be a thorn in the side of Liberty University’s ACHA Division I men’s hockey team, capitalizing on two power-play goals that proved to be the difference in Friday night’s 4-2 victory at Maysa Arena in Minot, N.D. For the fourth-ranked Beavers (5-0), it was their 10th win in a row against the fifth-ranked Flames (4-1).

