Lynchburg, VA

Liberty News

Second Quarter Push Leads Liberty to 42-24 Win Over UMass

The Flames used 21 second-quarter points to open up a close game en route to a 42-24 win, Saturday afternoon, at McGuirk Alumni Stadium. With the win, Liberty’s third in a row, the 5-1 Flames move within a win of becoming bowl eligible for the fourth-consecutive season. Liberty outgained...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Liberty News

Liberty Divers Compete at ECU

Liberty’s divers, competing for the first time this season, excelled at a tri meet hosted by East Carolina, Saturday at Minges Natatorium. • Jr. Maddie Freece – One-meter diving (6) – 227.70. Notable. • Two-time CCSA Women’s Diver of the Year Maddie Freece, who won the one-meter...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Liberty News

Lady Flames shut out UMass on its home ice in dominant series sweep

Facing a team that finished seventh in last season’s ACHA Division I rankings, Liberty University’s four-time defending national champion women’s hockey team played like the No. 1 team it is, shutting down the University of Massachusetts in Friday night’s opener, 4-0, and Saturday morning’s rematch, 5-0, at the Mullins Center in Amherst, Mass.
AMHERST, MA
Liberty News

Flames outshot by Beavers, 40-25, doubled up on scoreboard, 4-2, for series’ 10th straight setback

Two-time national champion Minot State continues to be a thorn in the side of Liberty University’s ACHA Division I men’s hockey team, capitalizing on two power-play goals that proved to be the difference in Friday night’s 4-2 victory at Maysa Arena in Minot, N.D. For the fourth-ranked Beavers (5-0), it was their 10th win in a row against the fifth-ranked Flames (4-1).
LYNCHBURG, VA
Liberty News

Liberty Outlasts Bellarmine for 5-Set Victory

After being two points away from closing out a 3-0 sweep, Liberty saw Bellarmine rally to take sets three and four before the Lady Flames recovered to close out the 3-2 (25-14, 25-17, 23-25, 22-25, 15-9) win, Friday at Knights Hall. Liberty bounces back after falling to Jacksonville State in...
LYNCHBURG, VA

