Liberty News
Second Quarter Push Leads Liberty to 42-24 Win Over UMass
The Flames used 21 second-quarter points to open up a close game en route to a 42-24 win, Saturday afternoon, at McGuirk Alumni Stadium. With the win, Liberty’s third in a row, the 5-1 Flames move within a win of becoming bowl eligible for the fourth-consecutive season. Liberty outgained...
Liberty Divers Compete at ECU
Liberty’s divers, competing for the first time this season, excelled at a tri meet hosted by East Carolina, Saturday at Minges Natatorium. • Jr. Maddie Freece – One-meter diving (6) – 227.70. Notable. • Two-time CCSA Women’s Diver of the Year Maddie Freece, who won the one-meter...
Lady Flames shut out UMass on its home ice in dominant series sweep
Facing a team that finished seventh in last season’s ACHA Division I rankings, Liberty University’s four-time defending national champion women’s hockey team played like the No. 1 team it is, shutting down the University of Massachusetts in Friday night’s opener, 4-0, and Saturday morning’s rematch, 5-0, at the Mullins Center in Amherst, Mass.
Flames outshot by Beavers, 40-25, doubled up on scoreboard, 4-2, for series’ 10th straight setback
Two-time national champion Minot State continues to be a thorn in the side of Liberty University’s ACHA Division I men’s hockey team, capitalizing on two power-play goals that proved to be the difference in Friday night’s 4-2 victory at Maysa Arena in Minot, N.D. For the fourth-ranked Beavers (5-0), it was their 10th win in a row against the fifth-ranked Flames (4-1).
No. 16 Liberty Matches Program Record for Shutouts in 5-0 BIG EAST Win at Villanova
No. 16 Liberty matched a program record for shutouts in a season with a 5-0 BIG EAST Conference win over the Villanova Wildcats, Friday afternoon at the Villanova Field Hockey Field. The Lady Flames’ shutout was its eighth of the season. All eight Liberty victories this year have been by...
Wilson & Worst Fall to No. 37 Samuel & Thomson in Main Draw Quarterfinals
Liberty’s Josh Wilson and Christiaan Worst saw their time at the ITA Men’s All-American Championships come to an end with a setback to South Carolina’s No. 37 Toby Samuel and Connor Thomson in the doubles main draw quarterfinal round. Samuel and Thomson topped Wilson and Worst in...
Liberty Outlasts Bellarmine for 5-Set Victory
After being two points away from closing out a 3-0 sweep, Liberty saw Bellarmine rally to take sets three and four before the Lady Flames recovered to close out the 3-2 (25-14, 25-17, 23-25, 22-25, 15-9) win, Friday at Knights Hall. Liberty bounces back after falling to Jacksonville State in...
