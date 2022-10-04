Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
Going to revolutionise radio
I'm going to revolutionise radio. I have an Idea in my head that has potential to be very successful and lucrative. I don't mind sharing because I'd appreciate feedback and advice. Back in the late 80s Sky and BSB launched. Those were for television. I'm going to launch a new...
digitalspy.com
Is it possible for a soap to have no dead wood?
Having such a large cast like ED or especially CS is part of the reason soaps have souch dead wood. A smaller cast like Neighbours seems to make it harder for characters to become pointless. The problem is that it is all subjective, one person's dead wood is an interesting...
digitalspy.com
BB to launch March 2023!
The 2023 series of @bbuk will debut in March, after the winter edition of #LoveIsland according to respected industry publication @Broadcastnow. It is also understood that ITV is keen to invite live eviction night audiences. More soon!. #BBUK.
digitalspy.com
The Bradford Church of Wrestling
Very interesting. Unusual idea, but if it helps people, that’s great. The programme about it was only shown on BBC 1 in the Yorkshire, East Yorks and Lincs and North West regions. However it is on iPlayer though.
WWE・
IN THIS ARTICLE
digitalspy.com
Which Is Currently The Best Soap?
Out of all the four main UK soaps which has managed to secure it's place as the best or most improved show this year?. Emmerdale may move to #1 if storm week is a success! Faiths final episodes will definitely be well acted and emotional too. Overall I think EastEnders have the strongest cast though. Alfie’s the only real dud in there.
digitalspy.com
Vote to save Tony! Lets take him to the final
He is what strictly is about. Fun, entertainment, and giving it a go! He is the people's champion IMO. No. Its not funny. It's awful. He is what strictly is about. Fun, entertainment, and giving it a go! He is the people's champion IMO. No. Its not funny. It's awful.
digitalspy.com
Movie Week: 5 Thoughts !!!
1- Katya you genius. Tony is not going anywhere. 2- Fleurito undermarked in comparisons to others. 3- So worried for my 2 faves Hamzita and Ellie T. 4- Shirley needs to be more consistent. 5- I dont think we have a clear winner yet. Mods please merge. It looks like...
digitalspy.com
Minnie Driver "hates" Good Will Hunting's most famous line
Good Will Hunting star Minnie Driver has revealed to fans that she hates the film's most famous line. Taking to Twitter, the star said: "I'm sorry but I hate that line, always have" in reference to the movie's well known line: "How do you like them apples?". Well, apparently Minnie Driver doesn't like them at all.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
digitalspy.com
The Masked Dancer UK 2022 - Episode 6 - October 8 - 6.30pm - ITV1
And there was 5 with three unmaskings last week as we take another step closer to this year's winner being crowned. Not a triple elimination as such, but more a double with Pillar and Post and Tomato Sauce making their exits from the competition. Pillar and Post unfortunately had to...
digitalspy.com
Grey's Anatomy s19
Couldn't find a thread - Grey's Anatomy is going to be on Disney+ for the first time in the UK as it airs in the UK! New interns like a reboot.
digitalspy.com
Hamza and Jowita's Rumba
I think that Hamza and Jowita were seriously stitched up with their music this week .. The Jurassic park soundtrack sucked the sexy right out of the rumba!!. Agreed! However, I think Jowita choreographed a lovely routine, and Hamza performed it very well. Rumba is always difficult for a man, but he got his footwork and hands right, and it was clear that he was enjoying dancing with Jowita.
digitalspy.com
Most despicable villain in a British TV crime drama
Stanley Meadows as Roddy Baker in The Professionals: Foxhole on a Roof. Baker a just released member of a Great Train robbery style gang (another member of the gang is said to be living in sunny climes) plans a big score. With an accomplice (Played by Karl Howman) and heavy weaponry stolen from the RAF based himself in a pilbox made up of sandbags. He then proceeds to shoot up a hospital ward full of patients recovering from operations. He demands a large sum of money to stop. His plans are by the climbing skills of Bodie and Murphy said the detective work of Doyle.
digitalspy.com
Winchester Today
Good luck to the folks at Winchester Today, officially launching on DAB at 10am today. Can small towns (or cities, in this case) sustain multiple stations as SSDAB spreads? Winchester previously had a local FM "sallie" which never made a bean and now broadcasts... some network or other - I can't keep up with all the changes!
In Iris, Fiona Kelly McGregor recreates the criminal underworld of Depression-era Sydney
It’s spring 1932 and Sydney is in the grip of the Great Depression. In the narrow terrace-lined streets and back lanes of inner Sydney, there are illegal two-up games and off-course betting. Sly grog shops are open after the official pub closing time of 6pm, offering beer, spirits and drugs. Police raids are usually pre-arranged, on these venues and others, such as Black Ada’s Academy School of Dancing, where homosexual men can meet under the guise of taking ballroom dancing lessons with the women who work there. Most of the prostitutes in the area are “run” by one of the...
digitalspy.com
EE - Planning app submitted for demolishing old set
On the Hertsmere Planning website the BBC have recently submitted an application to demolish the old back lot set. The reason given for the demolition is so they can build a new set on the location. I'm not an expert but looking at the plans it looks like George Street,...
digitalspy.com
Will Billy Mitchell be put behind bars due to Philth and Keeble's vendetta?
Even though he's the runt of the litter, he's a Mitchell at the end of the day. I think he will albeit briefly before Phil inevitably wins and he is then released. I think Phil will find the evidence against keeble just in time. Posts: 5,333. Forum Member. ✭. 09/10/22 -...
digitalspy.com
S22 Ultra Battery Drain
I have noticed that a couple of apps on my Works S22 ultra are using heavy battery drain everyday even though I hardly use them. So far today Apple Music and My EE are both using about 6% each even though they have not been used today. I only took ny phone of charge at 08.00 this morning and now at almost 11.00 I have lost about 30%. Is this normal?
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale Friday 07 October 2022. 7pm start tonight folks
Nicola is left absolutely fuming when she and Ethan have a run-in. Unable to hold back, she decides that she’s going to have the last word and files a serious complaint about village vicar Charles, who’s Ethan’s dad. Will vengeful Nicola have put Charles’ religious career at...
digitalspy.com
A Word of Advice to the Future
If you could leave a piece of advice to future generations, what would it be. Mine would be: Be grateful for broken hearts, the gods are trying to tell you something. Don’t waste time thinking there is still time. One day you’ll run out of time for some things,...
digitalspy.com
Which of the first two weeks did you prefer 2022?
And why? Based on enjoyment of dances and overall vibes. I slightly preferred week 1 (even though I couldn’t watch it live) but it’s been a strong start so far with a few potential contenders!. Which of the first two weeks did you prefer 2022? 36 votes. Week...
Comments / 0