Nymph
Midway through “Shlut,” a sultry entry from Shygirl’s full-length debut, the singer poses a simple question over skittering trap beats: “Is it so bad to just like to be touched?” Sexuality, especially female sexuality, is often seen as frivolous, fleeting, and tempestuous, something that by nature can’t be defined or qualified. Across Nymph, in both the content of the songs and the eclectic nature of their instrumentation, the artist born Blane Muise challenges that notion by giving full breadth to her fantasies and desires. What does it mean to be “bad”? What does it mean to want? With futuristic neo-club anthems like “Freak,” “Nasty,” and “Gush,” Shygirl has long worn her sexuality on her sleeve. On Nymph, her siren song lures us deeper into the forest, past the dank dancefloors of her early discography and toward somewhere brighter and more introspective.
Even a Wicked New Pinhead Can’t Bring ‘Hellraiser’ Salvation
Every October, horror fans are treated to the acute displeasure of having to wade through the season’s selection of streamer-dumped genre content in search of any gems, lest they fall through the cracks and get lost forever. This can sometimes lead to exciting discoveries, things that are still flying under the radar after an extremely limited theatrical release, or bold and exciting projects from first-time directors that go for broke on gonzo gore (even if they aren’t all the most narratively sound).
NME
Easy Life – ‘Maybe In Another Life…’ review: soulful snapshots grappling with post-pandemic strife
It doesn’t take long to reach the heart of Easy Life‘s second album, ‘Maybe In Another Life…’. Just a minute into opening track ‘Growing Pains’, lead vocalist Murray Matravers offers: “I’ve been moving lateral, horizontal, vertical”, speak-singing in a conversational tone, describing the pace of his band’s past few years. Since 2017, the Leicester five-piece’s natural, collective charisma and prolific output – including three mixtapes in as many years – has given them a cult fanbase, its size and loyalty exemplified by the scale of the band’s forthcoming UK tour, which will take in London’s 10,000-capacity Alexandra Palace and a number of arena shows next spring.
12tomatoes.com
Sleep Walking Woman Shares Haunting Footage Of Herself “Talking To Ghosts”
Ghosts are a topic that draws a lot of debate. Some are believers and some are not. The skeptical group will definitely want to pay closer attention to this video, though. If you are still in denial about the existence of ghosts, the clip that you are about to see could be a game changer. This woman has gone viral for her sleepwalking videos before but this is one for the ages.
"The Super Mario Bros. Movie" Teaser Trailer Just Dropped, And Chris Pratt's Mario Voice Is Getting An...Interesting Reaction Online
There will be Jack Black Bowser music, folks!!!
‘The Brady Bunch’ brothers reunite for first performance in 45 years on 'Masked Singer' stage: 'So much fun'
"The Brady Bunch" stars were eliminated from "The Masked Singer" on Wednesday night and discussed how much fun they had participating in the show.
A.V. Club
Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile makes you smile—for a while
Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile is as good as any movie about a cute singing crocodile has any right to be. Based on a 1960s series of children’s books but updated with contemporary pop songs, GPS apps, and references to America’s Got Talent, it clearly aspires to follow in Paddington’s footsteps, except with an American flavor. Though it lacks the same cultural penetration—and, thankfully, the need to throw its lovable protagonist into terrifying deathtraps—the result is a movie likely to appeal as much to anyone who enjoys pop-scored animal hijinks on TikTok as to anyone who actually remembers the books.
poemhunter.com
The Beauty Of My Beloved Ma'am Poem by M. R. Malik
And in a meadow you taught. Imbued words into my blank paper by your 'quill smile'. While lying in the lawn to gaze at your flattering face;. as 'unrivalled ovals' in the woods. to the flower buds and rows,. to teach us psychology. not for reading our minds,. But to...
Film Review: Mila Kunis In Netflix’s ‘Luckiest Girl Alive’
Following along in the not-too-distant footsteps of popular women’s suspense novels such as Gone Girl and The Girl on the Train, Luckiest Girl Alive tells the tony yet unsavory tale of a successful career woman who struggles to once and for all come to terms with a highly traumatic youthful episode. The emotions expressed here are nearly all negative, understandably so given the dreadful backstory that eventually comes to the fore. What’s more, the characters, most of all the leading lady, hardly represent the best of company. But what it’s ultimately getting at in the final scenes does provide some...
The video of the puppet playing the guitar got viral over internet
Grab Screenshot from Twitter's user Buitengebieden. The Internet never stops stunning us, and once again, I found something that will amaze you. A guitar-playing puppet video is going viral on social media. In the video, we see a puppet playing the guitar, producing lovely music. Music is so sweet that it touched the bottom of my heart, and I think you, too, feel like me.
Kerrang
Watch the video for Brutus’ beautiful new single, What Have We Done
Brutus have shared a beautiful new single, What Have We Done, and accompanying live video. Taken from the Belgian trio’s upcoming album Unison Life (due out on October 21 via Hassle Records / Sargent House), the band share that this single was significant to their creativity when making the LP.
That's just a really wild claim! Ray Mears slams 'boring' Attenborough-style nature shows and warns they may do children more harm than good
Ray Mears has taken a veiled swipe at wildlife documentaries such as those narrated by Sir David Attenborough, claiming they may do children 'more harm than good'. The survival expert and presenter said he falls asleep when watching 'wallpaper' shows that feature 'shots of gannets diving in slow motion'. Mears...
‘Mayor Lovecraft’ Leeman Kessler Brings Some Eldritch Fun To ‘The Sound Of Halloween’
Boo! It’s Halloween! Throughout October, HollywoodLife is running The Sound Of Halloween, where some of your favorite fiends of the music, movies, television, and pop culture worlds pick songs that should be on your Halloween 2022 playlist. With horror more mainstream than ever, there’s a wide range of tracks that can make your Halloween a scream, but don’t be scared – there are experts here ready to help you have the best holiday ever. For this installment, TikTok’s Mayor Lovecraft – Leeman Kessler, the creator and star of the Ask Lovecraft series and literal mayor of Gambier, Ohio – shares his picks.
The Jewish Press
A Great Way To Learn Nach
Written by: Rabbi Nachi Friedman, Rhymes by Jennifer Friedman. If I may borrow from the Pesach Seder, which models four types of students, we had all Arba Banim in our family take a look at this book. We have the Chochom, those who have already learned Sefer Yehoshua. We have the Contrary Son, who asks “What is this service to you?” We have the Tam, and we have the Eino Yodeah Lish’ol.
Phys.org
Relationship between song order and rhythmical timing in songbirds
An international collaboration between musicians and birdsong scientists has found that in the Australian pied butcherbird songs surveyed, the order of song elements is strongly related to rhythmical timing. In a study published today on Australian pied butcherbirds in Royal Society Open Science, researchers found that the order of their...
poemhunter.com
My Eternal Aspiration! Poem by Archana Singh
We love the banging of the desks. But at the end, you are determined. Some are winning the sports trophy. Sometimes it's difficult to understand your language,. But to some extent your soul is refined. We want to walk with you,. We want to cherish with you,. We want to...
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Rainbow’ on Netflix, a Fantastical ‘Wizard of Oz’-Inspired Sort-Of-Musical Starring Spanish Pop Star Dora Postigo
Netflix movie Rainbow puts Spanish pop star Dora Postigo somewhere over that thing in the title, this being an almost-musical inspired by, mirroring and/or borrowing heavily from The Wizard of Oz. The film is a hybrid of trippy rock-musical-ish things like Pink Floyd: The Wall, magical-realism fantasies, road-trip sagas and surrealist drama. It feels like a risky experiment for director/co-writer Paco Leon (co-writing with Javier Gullon) – but maybe it’ll pay off. RAINBOW: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? The Gist: Sometimes everything falls into sync for Dora (Postigo). She walks through town and the music she hears unites the steps and...
nypressnews.com
Kindness 101: Students teach us all a lesson in friendship
As part of the ongoing series “Kindness 101,” Steve Hartman and his kids are sharing stories built around themes of kindness and character and the people who’ve mastered both. His latest lesson is friendship.
KIDS・
pethelpful.com
Icelandic Sheep Gathering Tradition in September Is As Unique As It Gets
TikTok user @farmlifeliceland is a farmer in Iceland who recently told us about an Icelandic tradition we've never heard about before. It's called Réttir. And she says it's about as Icelandic as it gets. She explained that every summer she lets her sheep roam free in the highlands. They...
Inspired by ‘Star Trek,’ Leni Lauritsch’s Space Thriller ‘Rubikon’ Grapples With Questions of Ethics and Morality
In Leni Lauritsch’s gritty sci-fi thriller “Rubikon,” the final frontier could well be humankind’s last refuge. The film, which stars Julia Franz Richter, Georg Blagden (“Versailles”) and Mark Ivanir, screens in the Zurich Film Festival’s Focus Competition. Set in a dark future in...
