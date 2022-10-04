ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albert Lea, MN

Albert Lea Boys take 7th at Ev Berg Invite, Hanke breaks 16 minute mark

(Pictured Gavin Hanke, Story by Co Head Coach Jim Haney) Here are the results of Albert Lea CC competing at Owatonna. Comments-The Albert Lea CC team has positioned itself for a great end of the season as the runners are running great times and are motivated to get better as we head into the last 3 weeks of the season.
K-M band teacher named Teacher of the Year

For Kasson-Mantorville High School’s homecoming festivities, band teacher Tony Boldt had lightning bolts shaved into his hair. It’s just one of the many reasons he’s a favored teacher. Boldt was named Teacher of the Year by the teacher’s union, the Kasson-Mantorville Education Minnesota Association, after being selected...
Joyce Embree

Joyce Embree passed away on October 4, 2022 at the Good Samaritan home in Albert Lea, MN. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday Oct 15, 2022 at 2pm at the Bayview/Freeborn Funeral Home in Albert Lea, with a visitation beginning one hour prior to the service. Pastor Kent Otterman will be officiating.
Mayo Clinic hosts employee appreciation event

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Peace Plaza was filled with thousands of Mayo Clinic staff today in celebration of its hardworking employees. This year, the US News and World Report declared Mayo Clinic as the number one health care provider in the nation for the seventh consecutive year. With a big achievement...
Tammy Bush

Our Dear Tammy has gone to Heaven. She entered the gates of Heaven on Oct 2, 2022. She was 64 years old. A memorial service will be held on Monday Oct 10, 2022, at 11am at the Bayview/Freeborn Funeral Home in Albert Lea, MN. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Pastor Don Malinsky will be officiating.
2 girls injured in crash with semi north of Fairmont, one critically

A juvenile suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash with a semi truck north of Fairmont Thursday night shortly after 10 p.m. The state patrol says the girl was a passenger in a Ford Fusion driven by a juvenile girl from Trimont. She was not wearing a seat belt, according to a patrol crash report.
Hormel Foods, retired pilot help provide SPAM for Hurricane Ian Victims

(ABC 6 News) – Hormel Foods and a licensed retired pilot from Lakeville, MN teamed up to help victims of Hurricane Ian. This past weekend, Louis Olsen flew to the Austin airport on October 3, where members of the Hormel Foods corporate communications team helped him load 25 cases of SPAM into his plane.
Albert Lea man pleads guilty to knife threats

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A man accused of threatening two people with a knife has been sentenced to nearly two years in prison. Jose Adan Mendoza III, 24 of Albert Lea, was arrested on March 2, 2020, and charged with second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and threats of violence. Police say he went to an Albert Lea home and threatened two people with a butcher knife, pointing it at them and saying “I will kill you.”
The Drive-in Theater Experience Returns to Mankato Oct. 7

The outdoor drive-in movie experience returns Friday, Oct. 7 at Minnesota State University, Mankato with a showing of “Thor: Love And Thunder” in one of the larger parking lots on campus. The film will be shown at 9 p.m. at parking lot 21 in an event coordinated by...
NewsBreak
Amazing Video Shows Black Bear Running In SE Minnesota

My heart is pounding just a little bit faster because I have a whole bunch of honey sitting in hives at my house and an animal that was just spotted in Southeast Minnesota LOVES honey. Yes, it was a bear. A pretty large (and fast!) black bear and it was caught on camera about 50 miles south of Rochester and really close to Iowa.
Charles City Man Accused of Vehicular Homicide Allowed to Take Trip to Hawaii

A Charles City man, accused of causing a head-on crash that killed a Mason City man this past summer, is being allowed to travel out of state to Hawaii. The Iowa State Patrol says 58-year-old Timothy Hoy was drinking and driving July 25th when his vehicle crossed the centerline just west of Nora Springs and collided head-on with the vehicle driven by 41-year-old Stephen Miles of Mason City. Miles died in the crash and two juveniles in the Miles’ vehicle were also injured.
New Mayo Clinic Scanner is First of its Kind in North America

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Mayo Clinic is touting a high-tech upgrade to its imaging capabilities in Rochester. A news release says the Biograph Vision Quadra PET/CT scanner is the first of its kind to be approved for clinical use in North America. It's described as the most sensitive PET/CT scanner available for clinical use.
16-year-old killed by train in Albert Lea

(ABC 6 News) – Albert Lea police are investigating a fatality at a city railroad crossing that occurred late Tuesday night. According to the police department, at approximately 11:30 p.m., officers responded to the Union Pacific railroad crossing near the intersection of Garfield Ave. and Ramsey St. after receiving a report from the train operations crew that an individual had been run over by the train.
Mason City woman wins huge prize in lottery game

MASON CITY, Iowa - A woman from Mason City is now $50,000 richer after playing a scratch-off lottery game. A Facebook post from the Iowa Lottery says Cassandra Chiri won the top prize in the Super Crossword scratch game. She purchased the winning ticket at a Casey's General Store in...
