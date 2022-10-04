ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A man accused of threatening two people with a knife has been sentenced to nearly two years in prison. Jose Adan Mendoza III, 24 of Albert Lea, was arrested on March 2, 2020, and charged with second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and threats of violence. Police say he went to an Albert Lea home and threatened two people with a butcher knife, pointing it at them and saying “I will kill you.”

ALBERT LEA, MN ・ 19 HOURS AGO