myalbertlea.com
Albert Lea Boys take 7th at Ev Berg Invite, Hanke breaks 16 minute mark
(Pictured Gavin Hanke, Story by Co Head Coach Jim Haney) Here are the results of Albert Lea CC competing at Owatonna. Comments-The Albert Lea CC team has positioned itself for a great end of the season as the runners are running great times and are motivated to get better as we head into the last 3 weeks of the season.
dodgecountyindependent.com
K-M band teacher named Teacher of the Year
For Kasson-Mantorville High School’s homecoming festivities, band teacher Tony Boldt had lightning bolts shaved into his hair. It’s just one of the many reasons he’s a favored teacher. Boldt was named Teacher of the Year by the teacher’s union, the Kasson-Mantorville Education Minnesota Association, after being selected...
myalbertlea.com
Albert Lea falls in opening round of Section Girl’s Tennis Tournament to Lakeville North
LAKEVILLE NORTH HIGH – 7, ALBERT LEA SENIOR HIGH – 0, Singles:. No. 1 – kiera kelly, LAKEVILLE NORTH HIGH def. Rachel Doppelhammer, ALBERT LEA SENIOR HIGH, 6-0 , 6-0 , -; No. 2 – Chloe Cochrane, LAKEVILLE NORTH HIGH def. Bree Weilage, ALBERT LEA SENIOR HIGH, 6-1 , 6-0 , -;
myalbertlea.com
Lake Mills wins 6 TIC West Title in the last 8 years with a win over Forest City in Volleyball
Set 1: 25-12 We got out early 6-1 and helped set the tone emotionally for us. FC got within 4 early but we never trailed and continued to build. Everyone seemed on fire in set 1. Ellie Hanna was finding the floor often in set 1 for us. Ava Moen also had a good set 1 for us.
myalbertlea.com
Joyce Embree
Joyce Embree passed away on October 4, 2022 at the Good Samaritan home in Albert Lea, MN. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday Oct 15, 2022 at 2pm at the Bayview/Freeborn Funeral Home in Albert Lea, with a visitation beginning one hour prior to the service. Pastor Kent Otterman will be officiating.
KIMT
Mayo Clinic hosts employee appreciation event
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Peace Plaza was filled with thousands of Mayo Clinic staff today in celebration of its hardworking employees. This year, the US News and World Report declared Mayo Clinic as the number one health care provider in the nation for the seventh consecutive year. With a big achievement...
myalbertlea.com
Tammy Bush
Our Dear Tammy has gone to Heaven. She entered the gates of Heaven on Oct 2, 2022. She was 64 years old. A memorial service will be held on Monday Oct 10, 2022, at 11am at the Bayview/Freeborn Funeral Home in Albert Lea, MN. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Pastor Don Malinsky will be officiating.
Southern Minnesota News
2 girls injured in crash with semi north of Fairmont, one critically
A juvenile suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash with a semi truck north of Fairmont Thursday night shortly after 10 p.m. The state patrol says the girl was a passenger in a Ford Fusion driven by a juvenile girl from Trimont. She was not wearing a seat belt, according to a patrol crash report.
KAAL-TV
Hormel Foods, retired pilot help provide SPAM for Hurricane Ian Victims
(ABC 6 News) – Hormel Foods and a licensed retired pilot from Lakeville, MN teamed up to help victims of Hurricane Ian. This past weekend, Louis Olsen flew to the Austin airport on October 3, where members of the Hormel Foods corporate communications team helped him load 25 cases of SPAM into his plane.
KIMT
Albert Lea man pleads guilty to knife threats
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A man accused of threatening two people with a knife has been sentenced to nearly two years in prison. Jose Adan Mendoza III, 24 of Albert Lea, was arrested on March 2, 2020, and charged with second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and threats of violence. Police say he went to an Albert Lea home and threatened two people with a butcher knife, pointing it at them and saying “I will kill you.”
hot967.fm
The Drive-in Theater Experience Returns to Mankato Oct. 7
The outdoor drive-in movie experience returns Friday, Oct. 7 at Minnesota State University, Mankato with a showing of “Thor: Love And Thunder” in one of the larger parking lots on campus. The film will be shown at 9 p.m. at parking lot 21 in an event coordinated by...
KEYC
Rampant misinformation has Minnesota superintendents discussing change
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Last month, Mankato Area Public Schools was one of many districts across the state that went into lockdown due to false threats. Cleveland Public School, which was also affected by the swatting incident on Sept. 21, dealt with another hoax Monday. Rumors of over 100...
Amazing Video Shows Black Bear Running In SE Minnesota
My heart is pounding just a little bit faster because I have a whole bunch of honey sitting in hives at my house and an animal that was just spotted in Southeast Minnesota LOVES honey. Yes, it was a bear. A pretty large (and fast!) black bear and it was caught on camera about 50 miles south of Rochester and really close to Iowa.
951thebull.com
Charles City Man Accused of Vehicular Homicide Allowed to Take Trip to Hawaii
A Charles City man, accused of causing a head-on crash that killed a Mason City man this past summer, is being allowed to travel out of state to Hawaii. The Iowa State Patrol says 58-year-old Timothy Hoy was drinking and driving July 25th when his vehicle crossed the centerline just west of Nora Springs and collided head-on with the vehicle driven by 41-year-old Stephen Miles of Mason City. Miles died in the crash and two juveniles in the Miles’ vehicle were also injured.
8,000+ Gathered in Rochester Sunday for Free Concert (PHOTOS)
If you were having trouble finding a place to park in downtown Rochester, Minnesota on Sunday, the reason was probably because of the massive event happening at Soldier's Field. Over 8,000 people got together to hear Franklin Graham speak and enjoy a free concert. Over 8,000 People Enjoyed the Massive...
New Mayo Clinic Scanner is First of its Kind in North America
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Mayo Clinic is touting a high-tech upgrade to its imaging capabilities in Rochester. A news release says the Biograph Vision Quadra PET/CT scanner is the first of its kind to be approved for clinical use in North America. It's described as the most sensitive PET/CT scanner available for clinical use.
medcitybeat.com
Selling nostalgia: Rochester businesses bring low-res comfort into a high-res world
In the Rochester of not so long ago, pop culture nostalgia hits had to be collected piecemeal — through toy baggies at Savers, album bins at Salvation Army, VHS pits at Goodwill, and clothing racks at all three. Today, entrepreneurial collectors provide the city with curated nostalgic immersion. From...
Rochester Family Invites Everyone To See Their Massive Halloween Display
You've probably noticed Halloween decorations popping up throughout your neighborhood. Some people love setting up skeletons, witches, and spiders in their yards and some people love putting up all of that and more. The Claire family in Rochester is one of those families that loves going all out. For more...
KAAL-TV
16-year-old killed by train in Albert Lea
(ABC 6 News) – Albert Lea police are investigating a fatality at a city railroad crossing that occurred late Tuesday night. According to the police department, at approximately 11:30 p.m., officers responded to the Union Pacific railroad crossing near the intersection of Garfield Ave. and Ramsey St. after receiving a report from the train operations crew that an individual had been run over by the train.
KIMT
Mason City woman wins huge prize in lottery game
MASON CITY, Iowa - A woman from Mason City is now $50,000 richer after playing a scratch-off lottery game. A Facebook post from the Iowa Lottery says Cassandra Chiri won the top prize in the Super Crossword scratch game. She purchased the winning ticket at a Casey's General Store in...
