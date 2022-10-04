Read full article on original website
West Charlotte motel turns into nonprofit to offer affordable housing once again
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The idea of building shipping container homes for affordable housing has floated around the Charlotte area for a couple of years. Now, one nonprofit is making blueprints for the plans. The Southern Comfort Inn is gearing up to reopen after closing in June. Its plans include...
82-year-old crochets over 170 colorful hats for students at SC School for the Deaf and the Blind
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Hundreds of kids at the South Carolina School for the Deaf and the Blind are now rocking warm hats thanks to the kindness of one woman. The school said Julia Pitts (Judy) delivered over 170 crocheted hats for the students at the South Carolina School for the Deaf and the Blind.
Block Love Charlotte collecting donations ahead of overnight sleep-out in Uptown
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For the third year in a row, Block Love Charlotte is hosting a sleep-out in Uptown along N. Tryon Street as a show of solidarity with our neighbors experiencing homelessness. Block Love Charlotte executive director Deborah Phillips says the all-night event is to encourage any and...
WCNC
Motivational fitness coach, Meghan Trainor loves resistance band training
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Today we are doing a band workout with our good friend, Motivational Fitness Coach, Meghan Trainor. Band workouts can be tough and challenging as well as a good starting place if you are new to working out. Bands can offer as much resistance or as little resistance as you want, depending on the types of bands you purchase. Today our exercises focused on various parts of the body using the band in pretty unique ways. “This band workout is fast and effective and they are ready for travel” says Trainor. Make sure you do both sides of the body part when doing the band workout. 10 -15 repetitions on each side should suffice.
American Airlines Charlotte team rallies for hurricane relief
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Around 125 team members from American Airlines, most of them based at Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT), will gather on Friday to pack thousands of meals to feed families impacted by Hurricane Ian. Volunteers will spend the day packing nearly 4,500 emergency food relief boxes, that’s...
WCNC
Spooky CLT has some great ideas
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you are looking for a fun and spooky date ideaS for October, Spooky CLT has some great ideas to get you ready. First up is the Mac Tabby Cat Café. You can do and play with some cats (and hopefully see a black cat) and then head next door to walk through a haunted stairway.
Savannah Bananas are coming to Kannapolis
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A one-of-a-kind baseball team is coming to Kannapolis. The Savannah Bananas, a world-famous baseball circus, will stop by Atrium Ballpark in Kannapolis on July 12. The team is known for its tricks on the field and its viral TikTok videos. But don't expect the Cannon Ballers...
Contractors could soon fill Union County substitute teacher gaps
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Union County Public Schools could soon outsource substitute teachers. School board members will vote on allowing a staff management group to hire substitutes during the next meeting on Monday, Oct. 10. It's a possible action the district could take as school districts across the nation scramble to find substitute teachers.
'Nobody is going to pay 3k to live in the hood': New Charlotte development raises gentrification concerns
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new development near Sugar Creek Road in north Charlotte has created some buzz across Queen City, with people saying they're shocked by the price and location. You'll find Barbara Johnson, a Sugar Creek resident, sitting in her chair out front. She's out there at least...
Nearly 700 new homes approved to be built in Gastonia
GASTONIA, N.C. — More expansion is coming to Gastonia, specifically in the form of new homes. On Thursday, Oct. 6, the Gastonia Planning Commission approved about 700 more residences in the city. This plan creates the opportunity for thousands to move in, but not everyone sees eye-to-eye on this.
Some Union County parents upset over gender-neutral casting of 'Jesus Christ Superstar'
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Leaders at Union County Public Schools (UCPS) are responding to parents who are taking issue with a gender-neutral casting for an upcoming musical. The initial outcry has brought other hot-button issues to the surface also, which caused a protest to be held on Thursday at the school's cafeteria.
Police: Death investigation underway in west Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a death in west Charlotte Friday afternoon. Officers said they responded to the incident along Tuckaseegee Road, just off I-85 just after 12:45 p.m. Police initially ruled the incident as a homicide but later said it had been ruled a...
SC Gov. McMaster speaks out after failed Panthers HQ lised for sale in Rock Hill
ROCK HILL, S.C. — South Carolina’s Governor Henry McMaster is speaking out after GT Real Estate listed the site of the failed Rock Hill Panthers project for sale, saying "major real estate companies" have expressed interest in the 245-acre site just off of I-77. The property was originally intended to become a new training facility and team headquarters for the Carolina Panthers, an NFL team owned by David Tepper. However, after disagreements with the City of Rock Hill and York County, Tepper's GT Real Estate pulled out of the project and filed for bankruptcy.
Study on potential bridge between Gaston and Mecklenburg completed
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — There are new developments on the proposed road that would span the Catawba River to connect Gaston and Mecklenburg County. It's called the Catawba Crossings Project. It would start at South New Hope Road near Belmont, span the South Fork and Catawba rivers, cross a new interchange at I-485 before ending at Steele Creek Road, which is located just south of Charlotte Douglas International Airport.
WCNC
New cars with the highest markups in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you’re in the market for a new car, don’t expect to find any deals. , new car prices are up nationwide. An iSeeCars analysis of 1.9 million new car listings found the average new vehicle is priced 10% above MSRP (Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price). In Charlotte, the price hike is even higher.
WCNC
Taking your kids Grilled Cheese to the next level
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Today we are making and all time kids favorite sandwich. We welcome Melanie and Andy Tritten with Cannizzarofamiglia. Sliced Pepperoni (optional) Spread butter on one side of each slice of bread. Sprinkle Parmesan cheese on buttered side and press in to help it stick. Heat non-stick...
Missing person's body recovered on Lake Norman
LAKE NORMAN OF CATAWBA, N.C. — A body was recovered on Lake Norman hours after the person was reported missing. On Wednesday around 11:40 p.m., the Huntersville Fire Department confirmed that a person missing in Lake Norman was recovered. Huntersville FD originally stated they were assisting the Cornelius Fire...
One person critically injured overnight, CMPD investigating
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was critically injured overnight on S Summit Ave in Uptown Charlotte. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department is currently investigating this scene. You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon...
WCNC
'I always protected him' | Brother of man killed in Charlotte restaurant shooting hoping for justice
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man is dead following a shooting at the Fox & Hound restaurant in north Charlotte, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department reports. On Wednesday, police confirmed the victim was 21-year-old Jamielle Clements. Clements' older brother, Donyeh Cosby, spoke with WCNC Charlotte. He said Clements always stayed out...
Police investigating homicide in Concord
CONCORD, N.C. — The Concord Police Department started a homicide investigation Friday night and officers are working to gather initial details. A spokesperson for the department confirmed the investigation was underway along International Drive Northwest near Republic Court Northwest. Officers are speaking to multiple witnesses and are still working to identify the victim and suspect.
