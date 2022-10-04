ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christian Bale Drags His First Green-Screen Acting Experience for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder': ‘The Definition of It Is Monotony’

Oscar winner and four-time nominee Christian Bale joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe this year playing sympathetic villain Gorr the God Butcher in “Thor: Love and Thunder.” It was a welcome addition for many, but according to a new interview in GQ magazine, the actor had some qualms with the filming experience, particularly while filming against green-screen.
TheWrap

Ezra Miller Returns to ‘The Flash’ Set for a Day of Pickup Shots (Exclusive)

Ezra Miller shot a day of pickups last week on the Warner Bros. lot for the standalone “The Flash” movie, TheWrap has exclusively learned. “The Flash” is expected to reset Warner Bros.’ DC movie timeline and set a new stage for DC films going forward. According to an insider with knowledge of the project, the film has been testing positively.
TheWrap

‘Werewolf by Night': Marvel’s Man-Thing Explained

“Werewolf by Night,” Marvel Studios’ Halloween-themed mini-movie, has just hit Disney+. And it’s something to howl about. A black-and-white creature feature directed by frequent Marvel Studios collaborator Michael Giacchino and styled after similar movies from the 1940s, it introduces us to the title character, whose human name is Jack Russell (get it?) and who, in the film, is played by the great Gael Garcia Bernal. Jack is brought to a remote estate with fellow monster hunters, where he is tasked with bagging the biggest, most fearsome beast yet. But can he accomplish his goal while also concealing his true identity?
TheWrap

‘Amsterdam’ Stars Christian Bale and Robert De Niro Still Love David O. Russell’s Unique Directing Style

“Amsterdam,” the new David O. Russell historical mystery, has enough mega-watt stars to power a midsized American city. The cast includes (but is not limited to) Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Anya Taylor-Joy, Rami Malek, Chris Rock, Mike Myers, Zoe Saldaña, Timothy Olyphant and Matthias Schoenaerts. If there’s a lead in the movie, it’s Christian Bale, who developed the project with Russell and who stars as an injured veteran of World War I who is now looking to help his fellow wounded soldiers start their new lives in New York. He has one eye, extensive prosthetics and walks hunched over (his character has a back brace). It’s enough to remind you of an earlier Robert De Niro role, where he would transform himself physically to fit the needs of the character. Oh and De Niro is in the movie too, as a powerful ally, who can help expose a growing conspiracy.
TheWrap

How To Watch ‘Tár': Is The Cate Blanchett Drama Streaming?

Two-time Oscar winner Cate Blanchett is back and better than ever in Focus Feature’s latest drama, “Tár.”. Written and directed by Todd Field (“In the Bedroom,” “Little Children”), the intense film gives audiences a peek behind the veil at what it really means to hold absolute power over others. Centering on an award-winning composer who has accomplished more in her career than many, the drama interrogates if acclaim is worth its sacrifices.
TheWrap

‘Smile’ Blows Away ‘Lyle Lyle Crocodile’ to Stay No. 1 at Box Office

Paramount’s horror film “Smile” is showing remarkable strength at the box office earning $5.3 million in its second Friday at the box office. The studio is now projecting a $16.8 million second weekend for Parker Finn’s movie, which would give it a second No. 1 on the charts over Sony’s new release “Lyle Lyle Crocodile”
TheWrap

‘Dark Glasses’ Review: Dario Argento Returns to the Director’s Chair with a Minor Effort

With a harrowing performance in Gaspar Noe’s “Vortex” as an aging writer caring for his wife in even more precarious cognitive health, Italian horror legend Dario Argento recently flaunted his virtuous acting capabilities. But back behind the camera for his first directorial outing in a decade, “Dark Glasses,” the veteran operates within the comfort of the giallo tropes he pioneered decades ago, although to less memorable effect.
