Mike Flanagan No Longer Involved in Netflix’s ‘Something Is Killing the Children’ (Exclusive)
The "Hill House" creator was set to executive produce the comic adaptation
Keanu Reeves Exits Hulu’s ‘Devil in the White City’
Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio are executive producing the adaptation of the Erik Larson book
Netflix to Give ‘Knives Out’ Sequel One-Week Run in Theaters This Thanksgiving
Rian Johnson's "Glass Onion" will play in 600 theaters, including some AMC and Regal locations for the first time in the streamer's history
‘Luckiest Girl Alive’ Star Mila Kunis Explains Why the Film’s Ending Needed to Be Different From the Book
"It's just coming to terms with who you are," Kunis says of the Netflix adaptation of Jessica Knoll's novel
Universal Acquires Paul Greengrass Adaptation of Stephen King Book ‘Fairy Tale’
The "Captain Phillips" and "Bourne" filmmaker will also produce the film based on the book released last month
5 Years After #MeToo, 4 Hollywood Men Face Trials This Month, From Harvey Weinstein to Kevin Spacey
Five years ago today, reporters Jodi Cantor and Meghan Twohey published “Harvey Weinstein Paid Off Sexual Harassment Accusers for Decades” in The New York Times, igniting a movement that would come to be known as #MeToo. That fiery reckoning brought forth new accusers and accused for months and years thereafter, but is far from burning out.
Christian Bale Drags His First Green-Screen Acting Experience for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder': ‘The Definition of It Is Monotony’
Oscar winner and four-time nominee Christian Bale joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe this year playing sympathetic villain Gorr the God Butcher in “Thor: Love and Thunder.” It was a welcome addition for many, but according to a new interview in GQ magazine, the actor had some qualms with the filming experience, particularly while filming against green-screen.
The 25 Best New Movies to Stream in October 2022
From spooky delights to delightful romps and beyond
‘TAR’ Film Review: Cate Blanchett Is at Her Peak in Razor-Sharp Character Study
Todd Field's drama engages playfully and provocatively with hot-button topics as Blanchett delivers yet another fiery performance
Ezra Miller Returns to ‘The Flash’ Set for a Day of Pickup Shots (Exclusive)
Ezra Miller shot a day of pickups last week on the Warner Bros. lot for the standalone “The Flash” movie, TheWrap has exclusively learned. “The Flash” is expected to reset Warner Bros.’ DC movie timeline and set a new stage for DC films going forward. According to an insider with knowledge of the project, the film has been testing positively.
‘Werewolf by Night': Marvel’s Man-Thing Explained
“Werewolf by Night,” Marvel Studios’ Halloween-themed mini-movie, has just hit Disney+. And it’s something to howl about. A black-and-white creature feature directed by frequent Marvel Studios collaborator Michael Giacchino and styled after similar movies from the 1940s, it introduces us to the title character, whose human name is Jack Russell (get it?) and who, in the film, is played by the great Gael Garcia Bernal. Jack is brought to a remote estate with fellow monster hunters, where he is tasked with bagging the biggest, most fearsome beast yet. But can he accomplish his goal while also concealing his true identity?
‘Amsterdam’ Stars Christian Bale and Robert De Niro Still Love David O. Russell’s Unique Directing Style
“Amsterdam,” the new David O. Russell historical mystery, has enough mega-watt stars to power a midsized American city. The cast includes (but is not limited to) Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Anya Taylor-Joy, Rami Malek, Chris Rock, Mike Myers, Zoe Saldaña, Timothy Olyphant and Matthias Schoenaerts. If there’s a lead in the movie, it’s Christian Bale, who developed the project with Russell and who stars as an injured veteran of World War I who is now looking to help his fellow wounded soldiers start their new lives in New York. He has one eye, extensive prosthetics and walks hunched over (his character has a back brace). It’s enough to remind you of an earlier Robert De Niro role, where he would transform himself physically to fit the needs of the character. Oh and De Niro is in the movie too, as a powerful ally, who can help expose a growing conspiracy.
All 46 Stephen King Movies, Ranked Worst to Best (Photos)
Where does "Mr. Harrigan's Phone" place among the many big-screen adaptations of the horror master's work?
‘The Masked Singer': Ken Jeong Takes a Clue About The Mummies a Bit Too Literally (Exclusive Video)
“The Masked Singer” judge Ken Jeong thinks he’s got it all figured out!. In a clip shared exclusively with TheWrap, Jeong is back at it with a hilarious guess about the identity of The Mummies during Wednesday night’s episode. After a clue uses the phrase “whoa,” he decides to use it a bit more literally than it was likely meant to be taken.
How To Watch ‘Tár': Is The Cate Blanchett Drama Streaming?
Two-time Oscar winner Cate Blanchett is back and better than ever in Focus Feature’s latest drama, “Tár.”. Written and directed by Todd Field (“In the Bedroom,” “Little Children”), the intense film gives audiences a peek behind the veil at what it really means to hold absolute power over others. Centering on an award-winning composer who has accomplished more in her career than many, the drama interrogates if acclaim is worth its sacrifices.
Craig Zobel Joins ‘The Penguin’ Series as Director and Executive Producer for HBO Max
The Mare of Easttown director will helm the first two episodes
‘Smile’ Blows Away ‘Lyle Lyle Crocodile’ to Stay No. 1 at Box Office
Paramount’s horror film “Smile” is showing remarkable strength at the box office earning $5.3 million in its second Friday at the box office. The studio is now projecting a $16.8 million second weekend for Parker Finn’s movie, which would give it a second No. 1 on the charts over Sony’s new release “Lyle Lyle Crocodile”
Where to Stream All the ‘Harry Potter’ Movies Right Now
And the three "Fantastic Beasts" films
‘Dark Glasses’ Review: Dario Argento Returns to the Director’s Chair with a Minor Effort
With a harrowing performance in Gaspar Noe’s “Vortex” as an aging writer caring for his wife in even more precarious cognitive health, Italian horror legend Dario Argento recently flaunted his virtuous acting capabilities. But back behind the camera for his first directorial outing in a decade, “Dark Glasses,” the veteran operates within the comfort of the giallo tropes he pioneered decades ago, although to less memorable effect.
Steven Levitan, ‘Reboot’ Creator and ‘Modern Family’ Co-Creator, Joins TheGrill 2022
Top executives from Audible, Blumhouse and Telemundo also join WrapPRO's annual business conference
