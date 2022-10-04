The Eagles traveled to Covenant Christian last night to compete in a highly anticipated game. In the first quarter Kent City and Covenant fought back and forth to get points on the board. Hailey Kamphuis knocked down two 3-point shots, but the Knights were able to combat those points by scoring inside the lane. The Eagles were down 2 the start of the second quarter and Covenant continued on their run. Kent City, down 17 to 8 with 4:30 left in the quarter, finally started hitting their shots. Savannah Miller made back-to-back 3-pointers bringing the score within 3 with 3:30 left before half-time. Then it was Abby Pecynski’s turn to knock down back-to-back 3s. Kamphuis finished the quarter off by adding one more 3 pointer to the score board, brining the Eagles within 1 point of the Chargers.

KENT CITY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO