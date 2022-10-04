Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kentcityathletics.com
Varsity Girls Basketball hits 13 3s to beat Covenant Christian
The Eagles traveled to Covenant Christian last night to compete in a highly anticipated game. In the first quarter Kent City and Covenant fought back and forth to get points on the board. Hailey Kamphuis knocked down two 3-point shots, but the Knights were able to combat those points by scoring inside the lane. The Eagles were down 2 the start of the second quarter and Covenant continued on their run. Kent City, down 17 to 8 with 4:30 left in the quarter, finally started hitting their shots. Savannah Miller made back-to-back 3-pointers bringing the score within 3 with 3:30 left before half-time. Then it was Abby Pecynski’s turn to knock down back-to-back 3s. Kamphuis finished the quarter off by adding one more 3 pointer to the score board, brining the Eagles within 1 point of the Chargers.
kentcityathletics.com
Coach Jill Evers named NFHS National Coach of the Year for XC
Coach Jill Evers earned national recognition last week after being named XC Coach of the year by the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) for the 2021-2022 school year. Prior to this honor, Coach Evers first awarded Michigan coach of the year by the Michigan High School Coaches Association (MHSCA) and then found out she had also earned Sectional Coach of the Year. All of these awards are well deserved and came in the wake of a runner-up finish by the Kent City girls during the 2021 season. Posted by the MHSAA, Coach Evers was surprised when a friend contacted her after seeing the article on MHSAA website. An awards ceremony has been planned for July in Nebraska.
Comments / 0