Read full article on original website
Related
Twitter Shares Wobble as Elon Musk Unveils Plan to Fold Platform Into Super-App ‘X’
Twitter shares wobbled Thursday, reflecting what one analyst called “a wild 24 hours” for the social media company. Hours after Elon Musk agreed to terms with the company to purchase it at the original price of $44 billion, following months of attempting to back down from the deal, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO shared his vision for a super-app called “X”, which appears to be a Western version of the all-in-one Chinese app WeChat.
Fallon Celebrates ‘Bully’ DeSantis Working With Biden on Hurricane Relief: Like ‘Special Episode of a Disney Sitcom’ (Video)
Jimmy Fallon was pleasantly surprised to see Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and President Joe Biden working amicably together this week, following the damage of Hurricane Ian. The “Tonight Show” host joked that it gave him the same feeling that a very special episode of a beloved sitcom might.
Women Are Revealing The "Rookie Mistakes" They Wish They Had Known When They First Joined The Dating Scene
"This will save time on meeting with people."
5 Controversial Halloween Costumes You Should Absolutely Avoid in 2022
Ah, October. The second best time of the year. The leaves are changing, the air is becoming crisper and the ghouls are officially out and about. Halloween is just around the corner and we can’t get the best Halloween costumes off of our minds. A lot has happened this year to inspire some most excellent costume ideas. Pop culture Halloween costumes relevant to 2022 include the TikTok-famous Corn Kid, Stranger Things’ Eddie Munson and even couples’ costumes like the late and great Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian. May their short-term relationship rest in peace. But, you may have noticed, a lot of really...
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Sirens’ Review: Arab Women Rockers Come of Age Under Fire
Members of all-female metal band Slave to Sirens adapt to everything from hostile audiences to coming out to political upheaval
Canela Media CEO Says Speed Is Their Edge in Spanish Market: ‘Dinosaurs Cannot Move as Fast’ (Audio)
"Tech vs Media" podcast: Isabel Rafferty Zavala says innovation is at the root of the digital and streaming entertainment company
Fox news host, 58, under fire for bizarre complaint college kids aren’t hot enough
Fox News’s Greg Gutfeld has provoked a backlash in some corners of social media, after the 58-year-old host made comments that college students aren’t attractive enough anymore for college to be fun.“College doesn’t look like it’s fun anymore,” Mr Gutfeld said on The Five. “Have you seen how miserable and miserable looking a lot of the students are. They’re deliberately ugly-fying themselves. You see them on TikTok. They’re out of shape, asexual, they’re rejecting the truth in beauty, they all look like rejects from a loony bin. I’d steer clear of college, too!”58-year-old Greg Gutfeld complains that today's college...
‘John Wick’ Writer Derek Kolstad, Dmitri Johnson and Mike Goldberg Launch Media Company Story Kitchen
The new venture will be focused on franchise-building and the worlds of "Gun-Fu," "Popcorn-Fu" and "Controller-Fu"
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The 10 Most In-Demand Superhero Shows That Don’t Come From Marvel and DC | Charts
Can other comic-book content break through the franchise duopoly?
‘Mr. Harrigan’s Phone’ Review: Stephen King Takes iPhone Addiction to New Levels
Jaeden Martell and Donald Sutherland star in this nifty allegory about how hard it is to put aside convenient habits, even when they're bad for us
Meta Still Betting Big on Metaverse Amid Cost-Cutting, Weakening Business Environment
Just as Meta is making what The Wall Street Journal called “its most ambitious attempt yet to prove that its metaverse aspiration actually has some legs,” with a reveal of its latest efforts in virtual reality slated for next week, the social media company is in the midst of extensive cost cutting, including closing offices, freezing hiring and layoffs. And its stock has lost 58% of its value over the last 12 months, making it the 10th worst performer on the S&P 500 in that time, the Journal noted. In Friday morning trading, Meta Platforms shares were down 2.5% at $135.57.
TheWrap
Los Angeles, CA
53K+
Followers
30K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinionhttps://www.thewrap.com/
Comments / 0