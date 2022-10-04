ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twitter Shares Wobble as Elon Musk Unveils Plan to Fold Platform Into Super-App ‘X’

Twitter shares wobbled Thursday, reflecting what one analyst called “a wild 24 hours” for the social media company. Hours after Elon Musk agreed to terms with the company to purchase it at the original price of $44 billion, following months of attempting to back down from the deal, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO shared his vision for a super-app called “X”, which appears to be a Western version of the all-in-one Chinese app WeChat.
5 Controversial Halloween Costumes You Should Absolutely Avoid in 2022

Ah, October. The second best time of the year. The leaves are changing, the air is becoming crisper and the ghouls are officially out and about. Halloween is just around the corner and we can’t get the best Halloween costumes off of our minds. A lot has happened this year to inspire some most excellent costume ideas. Pop culture Halloween costumes relevant to 2022 include the TikTok-famous Corn Kid, Stranger Things’ Eddie Munson and even couples’ costumes like the late and great Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian. May their short-term relationship rest in peace. But, you may have noticed, a lot of really...
Fox news host, 58, under fire for bizarre complaint college kids aren’t hot enough

Fox News’s Greg Gutfeld has provoked a backlash in some corners of social media, after the 58-year-old host made comments that college students aren’t attractive enough anymore for college to be fun.“College doesn’t look like it’s fun anymore,” Mr Gutfeld said on The Five. “Have you seen how miserable and miserable looking a lot of the students are. They’re deliberately ugly-fying themselves. You see them on TikTok. They’re out of shape, asexual, they’re rejecting the truth in beauty, they all look like rejects from a loony bin. I’d steer clear of college, too!”58-year-old Greg Gutfeld complains that today's college...
Meta Still Betting Big on Metaverse Amid Cost-Cutting, Weakening Business Environment

Just as Meta is making what The Wall Street Journal called “its most ambitious attempt yet to prove that its metaverse aspiration actually has some legs,” with a reveal of its latest efforts in virtual reality slated for next week, the social media company is in the midst of extensive cost cutting, including closing offices, freezing hiring and layoffs. And its stock has lost 58% of its value over the last 12 months, making it the 10th worst performer on the S&P 500 in that time, the Journal noted. In Friday morning trading, Meta Platforms shares were down 2.5% at $135.57.
