Crews testing Cape Girardeau water after water main break
Cape Girardeau lifts citywide boil advisory
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — The city of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, says the boil advisory that has been in place all week after a major water main break on Monday is lifted. "City water is clean and safe to drink and otherwise use normally," the city says in an alert released Friday afternoon.
Cape Girardeau merchants battle water deficiency during the week
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo (KBSI)- Cape Girardeau is trying to slowly come back, as well as the water pressure for the city. This means coming up with ways businesses can continue serving the local clientele base. Trio is a plant-based vegan restaurant in downtown Cape Girardeau. Shane Callahan, the co-owner of...
Hundreds gathered for Project Hope in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Hundreds of people needing community resources gathered at a one-stop shop event for employment resources, medical assessments and dental care. The 14th Annual Project Hope was Friday, October 7 at the Osage Centre. It was sponsored by the Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri. The executive...
Cape Girardeau boil water advisory to remain a few more days; conserve water request lifted
Power restored in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A power outage affecting more than 2,000 customers was reported in downtown Cape Girardeau shortly after 10 a.m. on Friday, October 7. According to the Ameren Missouri outage map, as of noon, power had been restored to all customers. The power outage included some traffic...
Bottled water distribution in Cape Girardeau
Low water around Tower Rock
(KFVS) - A sign of a lack of rain in the Heartland is the low water around Tower Rock near Wittenberg, Missouri. It’s located just across from Grand Tower. Visitors to the landmark island in the Mississippi River can walk across dry land when the Mississippi River gauge at Chester, Ill. reads 1.5 feet or less.
City of Cape Girardeau running two rounds of tests on water
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau city water customers are still under a boil advisory following the severe water main break Monday night. Long lines were seen at the Osage Center, where those affected by the boil advisory picked up bottled water. Cape Girardeau’s Public Works Director Stan Polivick, said they’re looking at Friday afternoon to be able to lift that advisory.
Water main repaired; all Cape Girardeau customers remain under boil water advisory
Cape Girardeau under boil water advisory for rest of week
Decision to be made at 3 p.m. Friday regarding boil order
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – It has been a memorable week, to say the least, for Cape Girardeau residents. A boil water advisory is still in effect. Do not consume tap water unless you boil and cool it first, officials say. A decision to lift or extend the advisory...
Perry County patrol vehicles hit in chase; Suspects on the run
Union County Colorfest coming to Anna, Ill.
ANNA, Ill. (KFVS) - Those in city of Anna, Ill. will have the opportunity to enjoy vendors and fun events on Saturday, with the Union County Colorfest. On October 8, from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., Colorfest will take place on East Davie and Lafayette streets. The event will include...
Two southeast Mo. projects to receive money from Delta Regional Authority
SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - Delta Regional Authority has announced that they will be investing $2.3M into three Missouri infrastructure projects. The money comes from DRA’s Community Infrastructure Fund. The CIF program addresses unmet basic public infrastructure, transportation infrastructure, and flood control needs. These projects are expected to create 101...
Drought Conditions Causing Multiple Issues in the Area
As drought conditions continue in the local area, multiple issues continue. The river gauge at Cairo, Illinois today stands at 11-feet, which is a rise of one-foot from Wednesday. Forecasters show the Ohio River will increase to 12-and-a-half-feet by Saturday, then again start to drop. Low water levels on the...
Three arrested in Monday Carbondale shooting death
Paducah airport offers tips to prevent ‘puppy scams,’ catfishing
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Barkley Regional Airport is helping bring awareness to an increase in “puppy scams” and catfishing in the area. According to a release from the airport, a scam artist will try to sell a victim a new pet online, often asking the victims to pay to ship a pet by air. Currently, shipping pets is not available at Barkley.
Paducah woman charged with killing husband
Gas prices jump nine cents in Missouri, 30 cents in Cape Girardeau compared to last week
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – The statewide gas price average in Missouri is $3.44 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Missouri Weekend Gas Watch. This price is nine cents more compared to this day last week. In Cape Girardeau, prices increased by an average...
