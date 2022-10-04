With inflation recently soaring over 8%, many income investors would love to acquire dividend stocks that pay out more than 9% annually. But are high-yielding real estate investment trusts (REITs) also good stocks to own? Many are sharply off their 52-week highs. Are dividend cuts in their future? Here are three monthly dividend-paying REITs with over 9% yields to consider:

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO