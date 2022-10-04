ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Overview Of Value Stocks In The Energy Sector

VAALCO Energy EGY - P/E: 3.59. Most recently, Shell reported earnings per share at $3.08, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at $2.4. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 3.89%, which has increased by 0.38% from 3.51% last quarter. This quarter, ConocoPhillips experienced an increase in earnings...
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About ChampionX

ChampionX CHX has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $25.75 versus the current price of ChampionX at $21.92, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts rated ChampionX...
Lock In High Dividend Yields Before These 3 REITs See A Major Price Jump

When choosing among stocks in the same sector, investors often compare fundamentals like price-to-earnings ratios (P/E) or earnings per share (EPS), balance sheets and other metrics. But it’s also important for investors to compare the relative strength of a stock versus its peers in that sector. In other words, investors...
Could Coca-Cola Go Bankrupt? Hedge Fund Manager Gives Snarky Warning

Coca-Cola Co KO is as safe as stock as there is… right?. Despite the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY being down more than 20% year-to-date, Coke’s stock is down just 5%. But Boaz Weinstein, the founder of Saba Capital Management, tweeted a chart of Coke’s credit default swaps (CDSs), which show a decade high.
Tesla To $370? Plus HC Wainwright Slashes PT On This Stock By 67%

HC Wainwright & Co. cut KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. KALV price target from $48 to $16. KalVista Pharmaceuticals shares fell 1.8% to $5.06 in pre-market trading. Barclays cut IQVIA Holdings Inc. IQV price target from $235 to $215. IQVIA Holdings shares fell 0.3% to close at $192.49 on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered...
Why Amazon Shares Are Falling

Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN shares are trading lower by 3.86% to $115.66 during Friday's trading session. Amazon shares are trading lower amid overall market weakness after better-than-expected US unemployment data dimmed expectations for a Fed policy pivot. Continued hawkish Fed policy could drive an economic slowdown, which would negatively impact consumer spending.
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

On Friday, 404 stocks made new 52-week lows. The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Procter & Gamble PG. The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Avenue Therapeutics ATXI. Inpixon INPX was the biggest loser of the morning...
Dow Drops Over 2%; S&P 500 Down Over 100 Points

U.S. stocks extended losses toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 650 points on Friday. The Dow traded down 2.21% to 29,265.30 while the NASDAQ fell 3.75% to 10,657.93. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 2.81% to 3,639.39. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares jumped...
Cryptocurrency Lido Staked Ether Rises More Than 4% In 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Lido Staked Ether's STETH/USD price rose 4.05% to $1,368.83. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 5.0% gain, moving from $1,302.38 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $4,829.57. The chart...
A Look Into Consumer Defensive Sector Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. The following stocks are considered to be...
What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading lower by 4.77% to $226.76 Friday morning. Tesla shares are trading lower amid overall market weakness after better-than-expected US unemployment data dimmed expectations for a Fed policy pivot. Continued hawkish Fed policy could drive an economic slowdown, which would negatively impact consumer spending. What's...
Why This Cannabis ETF Surged 34% Today

Shares of the AdvisorShares Trust AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF MSOS closed 34% higher in Thursday's session after President Joe Biden issued a statement on marijuana reform that includes a pardon of all prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession. Biden also called on governors to "pardon simple state marijuana...
Can These REITs Keep Paying 9% Dividend Yields?

With inflation recently soaring over 8%, many income investors would love to acquire dividend stocks that pay out more than 9% annually. But are high-yielding real estate investment trusts (REITs) also good stocks to own? Many are sharply off their 52-week highs. Are dividend cuts in their future? Here are three monthly dividend-paying REITs with over 9% yields to consider:
Bitcoin Decreases More Than 3% Within 24 hours

Bitcoin's BTC/USD price has decreased 3.34% over the past 24 hours to $19,563.89. This is contrary to the coins performance over the past week where it has experienced an up-trend of 2.0%, moving from $19,388.10 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Bitcoin...
Why Nvidia Shares Are Falling During Thursday's After-Hours Session

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA shares fell as much as 2.26% to $128.20 during Thursday's after-hours session after peer chipmaker AMD lowered its third-quarter sales guidance below analyst estimates. What Happened?. AMD sees preliminary third quarter revenue of approximately $5.6 billion, lower than prior outlook of $6.7 billion plus or minus $200...
