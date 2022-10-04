Read full article on original website
Related
Stereogum
Dead & Co Announce Farewell Tour Dates
Earlier this year Dead & Co. shot down reports that 2022 would be their last year touring. As it turns out, 2023 will be their last year touring. The band — comprising Grateful Dead founding members Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann, and Bob Weir, plus John Mayer, Oteil Burbridge, Jeff Chimenti — just announced the dates for a farewell jaunt that will have them crisscrossing the United States next spring and summer.
Stereogum
Watch Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Japanese Breakfast, & The Linda Lindas Cover Kim Wilde’s “Kids In America”
Yeah Yeah Yeahs played the Hollywood Bowl last night in support of their new album Cool It Down. They kicked off their encore by inviting openers Japanese Breakfast and the Linda Lindas onstage for a run through Kim Wilde’s new wave classic “Kids In America.” They also began the show with Mike Hadreas aka Perfume Genius in tow to sing his parts on Cool It Down single “Spitting Off The Edge Of The World.” Watch overhead footage of both songs below.
Stereogum
In A Daydream – “I Was A Victim Of A Series Of Accidents”
Late last year, the Detroit band In A Daydream released their ambitious debut album, This Side Of Purgatory. Today, the crew are back with their first new single since then, “I Was A Victim Of A Series Of Accidents,” which takes some big swings in four minutes, moving from theatrical to scraggly to a Dead Poet’s Society audio sample to a clean, crisp hook that wouldn’t sound out of place on a Fall Out Boy album. “I had myself convinced it was no coincidence,” the group’s Bryan Porter sings in a particularly wry section. “When I’d keep seeing ‘222’/ ‘Looks like he’s losing it! Or is he… a genius!?’/ Well, what if both were true?” Check it out below.
Stereogum
Circuit des Yeux & Claire Rousay – “Sculpting The Exodus (Rework)”
Just a couple of weeks after releasing the surprise album wouldn’t have to hurt, ambient musician Claire Rousay has announced another EP, Sunset Poem. It’s a collaborative project with Circuit des Yeux (Haley Fohr); the two artists rework three songs from Circuit des Yeux’s -io, which came out last fall. The full EP will be out October 20, and for now, Rousay and Circuit des Yeux are sharing the track “Sculpting The Exodus.”
RELATED PEOPLE
Stereogum
Bicep – “Water” (Feat. Clara La San)
Bicep have released “Water,” their first brand-new song since they put out their debut album Isles back in 2020. Since then, they’ve offered up some additional deluxe edition tracks and various reworks, and “Water” isn’t entirely new, either, at least not to anyone who has seen the UK production duo’s live show. It features vocals from frequent collaborator Clara La San, and it’s being showcased alongside “Waterfall,” an earlier instrumental version of the track.
Stereogum
Special Interest – “Foul”
New Orleans post-punks Special Interest will release their second album Endure next month. It features the already released “(Herman’s) House” and “Midnight Legend” featuring Mykki Blanco. Now, Special Interest have another brand-new track — it’s succinctly titled “Foul” and it goes about as hard as you’ve come to expect.
Stereogum
Watch Phoenix Play A Slick, Dancey “Alpha Zulu” On Kimmel
Next month, the suave and elegant French gentlemen of Phoenix will release their new album Alpha Zulu, and they’ve been doing the promotional rounds in recent weeks. Last month, Phoenix got together with their special guest, Vampire Weekend’s Ezra Koenig, to perform the single “Tonight” on, appropriately enough, The Tonight Show. Last night, Phoenix were on Jimmy Kimmel Live, and they busted out the new LP’s pulsating title track.
Stereogum
LF System – “Hungry (For Love)”
Last month, we wrote about Scottish DJ duo LF System and their UK chart-topping disco bop “Afraid To Feel.” Sampling Silk’s 1979 track “I Can’t Stop (Turning You On),” “Afraid To Feel” beat out Encanto’s “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” on the Official UK Singles Chart, and it’s since become the longest-running dance #1 of the decade with eight weeks total. It was also certified platinum by the British Phonographic Industry. Now, LF System are back with another banger. “Hungry (For Love)” finds Conor Larkman and Sean Finnigan again leaning into what made “Afraid To Feel” so successful, as they speed up and slow down a deep-cut disco tune: “Hungry” by Sandy’s Gang, which originally came out in 1976.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Stereogum
Palette Knife – “Jelly Boi” & “Damn Son, Dim Sum”
The Columbus emo band Palette Knife have announced their sophomore LP, and the first couple singles are sounding strong. New Game+ is loosely based around the tropes of 16-bit video games, with interludes like “Death Screen” and “Pause Screen” sprinkled throughout the tracklist. In substance, though, the album seems to hone in on that timeless emo topic of a young man trying to break free of his own neuroses.
Stereogum
Stream Counterparts’ Heavy, Emotive New Album A Eulogy For Those Still Here
Hamilton, Ontario’s Counterparts are one of the biggest, most cult-beloved metalcore bands on the current landscape. They’ve been around for 15 years, and they were playing the Warped Tour back when that was still a thing. Counterparts don’t really sound like an underground band; their whole sound is too big and clean and professional for that. But Counterparts bring a serious, majestic level of emotion. They’re heavy and catchy and cathartic, and there’s something deeply satisfying about the sweep of their music.
Stereogum
Premature Evaluation: Alvvays Blue Rev
It took a bit for Alvvays to win me over. I had been charmed by their debut album’s big singles, the immensely catchy “Archie, Marry Me” and sleeper hit “Party Police,” but I think I was still a little too burnt-out on the vibes-first songs of the early 2010s to really give them proper notice. It wasn’t until the months leading up to the release of their sophomore album Antisocialites in 2017 that they finally clicked. It’s not only that their songwriting grew sharper between those two albums, though that’s certainly part of it. Some magic was revealed to me in those Alvvays songs, and the ones that came before, and I’ve since come to regard the Canadian indie-pop band as low-key geniuses.
Stereogum
Make Up The Breakdown
It’s funny to think now, two decades later, what the early Aughts Return To Rock(™) era hath wrought. As the Strokes and their downtown-cool, Velvet Underground-revivalist shtick surged in popularity – largely a pendulum swing away from TRL boy bands, rap-rock, post-post–post grunge (and all other strains of Butt Rock) — a wave of like-minded guitar acts followed, from New York or not. As journalist Lizzy Goodman outlined in her 2017 scene opus Meet Me In The Bathroom, “almost every artist I interviewed for this book – from all over the world – said it was the Strokes that opened the door for them.” One of those bands hailed from British Columbia and had an eye-twitchingly meta name: Hot Hot Heat.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Stereogum
Watch beabadoobee’s Bubblegrunge Cover Of Vanessa Carlton’s “A Thousand Miles”
Vanessa Carlton’s 2002 stunner “A Thousand Miles” is one of the all-time great air piano songs. What this cover supposes is: What if it wasn’t? In the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge, the great Y2K-era revivalist and Gen Z indie-pop hero beabadoobee has transformed “A Thousand Miles” into a bubblegrunge number that would fit in right alongside Third Eye Blind. Watch below, and check out beabadoobee’s recent album Beatopia if you haven’t.
Stereogum
Stream Boston Hardcore Band Firewalker’s Fearsome Demo 2022
Anytime a hardcore band goes a few years without touring or releasing anything, I generally assume that the band quietly broke up. Anytime one of those bands suddenly rumbles back to life, it’s a great little surprise. That’s what’s just happened with Firewalker, a Boston band that plays a feverish, elemental version of hardcore punk. Before yesterday, Firewalker hadn’t released anything since the short, brutal 2019 EP The Roll Call. Today, though, they’re back with two new songs and a cover.
Stereogum
Liturgy – “93696” & As The Blood Of God Bursts The Veins Of Time EP
The conceptually dense metal project Liturgy, which is spearheaded by Ravenna Hunt-Hendrix, has announced a new album called 93696, which will be out in March. Today, they’re sharing that album’s title track, a 15-minute sprawl of harsh and roiling noise. They’re also putting out an EP today called As The Blood Of God Bursts The Veins Of Time, which features three songs that reimagine that title track and another, “संसार,” that is supposed to serve as a bridge to their upcoming album. Check it all out below.
Stereogum
Stream Baltimore Hardcore Band Jivebomb’s Ripshit Debut EP Primitive Desires
Baltimore hardcore is in an absolutely ridiculous place right now. Obviously, Turnstile are on top of the world, but it goes way beyond that. End It have emerged as one of the best bands on the underground. Praise just came back with a great new record. Early next year, scene overlords Trapped Under Ice will return to headline their hometown’s Disturbin’ The Peace fest, and it’s already sold out. And then there’s Jivebomb, a new band that’s already doing a lot of damage. After dropping their demo last year, Jivebomb have just come out with their debut EP, and it’s a beast.
Comments / 0