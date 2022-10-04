ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morrow County, OR

NEWStalk 870

Car Fire Closes Highway 730 at Washington-Oregon State Line

(Hermiston, OR) -- Umatilla County Fire District #1 was called to a motor vehicle accident on Highway 730 near Sand Station. Upon arrival crews found the vehicle in a ditch engulfed in flames. Crews quickly ran a hose line to suppress the fire from spreading into the brush. The car was destroyed and about one acre of land was burned. There were no injuries reported. Traffic on Highway 730 had to be shut down at the Washington border and at Highway 73 until all hot spots are extinguished.
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
nbcrightnow.com

Series of crashes blocks traffic on I-82 for several hours

BENTON CITY, Wash. - UPDATE: 8:24 p.m. Traffic is back to normal on I-82, according to Trooper Clasen. Several crashes occurred on I-82 the evening of October 5. No serious injuries were reported, according to Trooper Chris Thorson with WSP. The worst of it, an injured hand. An original crash...
BENTON CITY, WA

