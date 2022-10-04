Read full article on original website
What’s going on with the Safeway off US 395 in Kennewick?
KENNEWICK – The Safeway store off US 395 in Kennewick is closing its doors and it is causing a lot of buzz on local social media channels. Signs were posted on store windows “Sale on Everything” and “Total Inventory Blowout”. There were even people with large signs walking up and down the sidewalk Wednesday, letting drivers know about the massive inventory sale.
Car Fire Closes Highway 730 at Washington-Oregon State Line
(Hermiston, OR) -- Umatilla County Fire District #1 was called to a motor vehicle accident on Highway 730 near Sand Station. Upon arrival crews found the vehicle in a ditch engulfed in flames. Crews quickly ran a hose line to suppress the fire from spreading into the brush. The car was destroyed and about one acre of land was burned. There were no injuries reported. Traffic on Highway 730 had to be shut down at the Washington border and at Highway 73 until all hot spots are extinguished.
What Is Being Built On The Hill Above Keene In Tri-Cities?
This question was asked in a local Tri-Cities forum. "Does anyone know what is being built at the top of this hill north of Yokes off Keene Road in south Richland? Maybe the answer is in the comment section?. WHAT IS THAT? On top of the hill right behind what...
Series of crashes blocks traffic on I-82 for several hours
BENTON CITY, Wash. - UPDATE: 8:24 p.m. Traffic is back to normal on I-82, according to Trooper Clasen. Several crashes occurred on I-82 the evening of October 5. No serious injuries were reported, according to Trooper Chris Thorson with WSP. The worst of it, an injured hand. An original crash...
