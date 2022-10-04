ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

Panel discusses new, proposed marijuana & THC legalization in ND/MN

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KFGO) – In light of new and proposed laws regarding marijuana and THC in Minnesota and North Dakota and questions about the impact the new rules will have on business, criminal justice, and state coffers, the Fargo-Moorhead Chamber convened a panel Wednesday to discuss the implications of legal THC and marijuana with key stakeholders and experts on the topic.
Man arrested for stealing American flags from courthouse in Valley City

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (KFGO) – A man has been arrested for stealing a U.S. flag from the Barnes County Courthouse in Valley City. Barnes County Sheriff Randy McClaflin says Alexander Huus-Peterson was taken into custody late Tuesday night after taking the flag from the grounds of the courthouse. After...
UPDATE: Cass County Sheriff’s Office ‘confident’ early morning Harwood fire not accidental

HARWOOD, N.D. (KFGO) – The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is confident that the early morning fire in Harwood was not accidental. A statement from the Sheriff’s Office said a special agent with the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation brought in a K-9 that is trained to detect accelerants. The State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were on-site as well.
Fargo 9-Hole Public Golf Courses Closing for the Season

FARGO, ND- (October 6, 2022) As the season changes, the Fargo Park District will begin closing public golf courses. El Zagal, Prairiewood and Osgood Public Courses will be closed for the season at the end of the day on October 16, 2022. Rose Creek and Edgewood Public Golf Courses will...
