Read full article on original website
Related
utilitydive.com
States press FERC for independent monitors on transmission planning, spending as Southern Co. balks
The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission should require the creation of independent transmission monitors, or ITMs, to help oversee transmission planning and spending, state and consumer advocates said Thursday during a technical conference on managing transmission costs. The conference comes as annual utility transmission spending grew to $40 billion in 2019,...
utilitydive.com
Texas regulators deny Sierra Club petition to bolster energy efficiency, but say improvements needed
The Public Utility Commission of Texas on Thursday denied a proposal for utilities to increase energy efficiency savings goals, though regulators also acknowledged that improvement is needed and said those efforts are ongoing. Sierra Club in August petitioned for the PUCT to initiate a rulemaking to “make substantial changes to...
utilitydive.com
Texas designing 80 MW virtual power plant pilot spurred by Tesla desire to aggregate Powerwall batteries
The Public Utility Commission of Texas is preparing to authorize development of an 80 MW virtual power plant project and could give approval for the initial phase of the pilot at its open meeting on Nov. 3. A task force focused on developing the aggregated distributed energy resource pilot, or...
Comments / 0