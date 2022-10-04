ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grandville, MI

Fox17

Whitmer, MEDC announce new battery plant in Big Rapids, 2,000+ new jobs

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) have announced that development for a battery plant in Big Rapids will receive financial support from the Michigan Strategic Fund (MSF). The plant, which will be operated by Gotion, is expected to create more than 2,300...
LANSING, MI
Fox17

Consumers Energy helping to power Michigan's EV transformation

Michigan is the birthplace of the American auto industry and a hub for the next generation of clean vehicles. To help keep our state in the forefront of the electric vehicle industry, a huge new battery plant will be built in Big Rapids. Consumers Energy will provide energy to the...
BIG RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Holland DPS names Reserve Office of the Year

HOLLAND, Mich. — The Holland Department of Public Safety has named its Reserve Office of the Year!. Reserve Officer Jason Bannatyne’s peers nominated him for the award in recognition of his dedication and relations with the community, according to the city of Holland. We’re told Bannatyne began his...
HOLLAND, MI
Fox17

GRPD holding recruiting event at Garfield Park next week

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police are looking to add new employees at an upcoming recruiting event. Those interested in joining the Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) are invited to speak with recruiters Monday, Oct. 10 from 4–7 p.m. at Garfield Park. We’re told additional information will...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Poll workers in Wayland train and prep for upcoming midterm election

WAYLAND, Mich. — As the midterm election draws closer, counties are shoring up their poll staff and getting them trained before the November 8th vote. State law only requires two hours of training for election inspectors but on Thursday in Allegan County, a handful of workers underwent an 8-hour marathon session with hands-on training at the Wayland Carpenter and Millwright Training Center, who hosted the event. The idea is to cover every scenario so poll workers can troubleshoot problems the day of the election.
WAYLAND, MI
Fox17

Grand Haven Community Center: Encounter the Arts

October is Arts and Humanities Month and the Grand Haven Community Center wants to celebrate with what they hope will be an annual event on Saturday, October 8. Encounter the Arts is a free and family friendly event offering up arts workshops and performances in an open-house style environment. Come watch guest artists, take apart in a workshop, and learn more about the new Community Center.
GRAND HAVEN, MI
Fox17

Kalamazoo names Oct. 4 as Henrietta Lacks Day, honors local ties

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The city of Kalamazoo declared October 4 as Henrietta Lacks Day, in hopes of honoring a Black woman whose cells have become instrumental in medical research. “It was a simple ask that the city of Kalamazoo would honor her life and her legacy by creating a...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Fox17

Medical Moment: Bullying Awareness and Prevention Month

October is Bullying Awareness and Prevention month. Throughout the month, communities nationwide unite together to educate and raise awareness of bullying prevention. Pediatric Psychologist from Helen DeVos Children's Hospital, Dr. Adelle Cadieux joined FOX 17 Morning Mix to offer tips to parents on what they can do if they believe their child is being bullied.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Ele's Place hosting Courage, Comfort & Cocktails on Oct. 18

Dealing with the loss of a loved one is a journey of grief best not walked alone, especially for children and teens. Ele's Place is such an important resource in West Michigan for these kids looking to find comfort. Diana Rodriguez, Ele's Place West Michigan Ambassador Mom, joined FOX 17 Morning Mix to share her story along with Director, Tammy Squire.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Bystanders help authorities rescue fisherman from Grand River

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids firefighters and bystanders rescued a fisherman from the Grand River on Thursday. The city says the Grand Rapids Fire Department’s Water Rescue Team followed up on reports of someone unconscious in the water near the Sixth Street dam. We’re told bystanders tried...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Troopers find missing 81-year-old Portage man with dementia

PORTAGE, Mich. — Michigan State Police (MSP) says an 81-year-old man who went missing in Portage Wednesday afternoon has been found safe. We’re told he was operating a red Corvette when he went missing and had not returned home until Thursday afternoon. The man received a dementia diagnosis...
PORTAGE, MI
Fox17

Grand Rapids water main break causes water outage on NW side

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The city of Grand Rapids is in the process of wrapping up repairs after a water main break caused a water outage on the northwest side of the city. City officials say the outage affected the following areas:. Seventh Street between Tremont and Covell avenues.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Bipartisan candidate forum focuses on climate concerns

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — As the November election inches closer, candidates from several Senate and State House districts gathered at Aquinas College to discuss a number of issues. The main focus of the forum however, was climate change. The majority of the candidates that attended Tuesday's discussion were Democrats,...
MICHIGAN STATE
Fox17

Gaines Twp. election audit underway after poll worker charged

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — After a man was charged in connection to alleged suspicious activity during the August primary, an audit at the precinct in question showed no impact on the results. James Holkeboer was charged last week for falsifying returns/records and for using a computer to commit a...
GAINES TOWNSHIP, MI

