WAYLAND, Mich. — As the midterm election draws closer, counties are shoring up their poll staff and getting them trained before the November 8th vote. State law only requires two hours of training for election inspectors but on Thursday in Allegan County, a handful of workers underwent an 8-hour marathon session with hands-on training at the Wayland Carpenter and Millwright Training Center, who hosted the event. The idea is to cover every scenario so poll workers can troubleshoot problems the day of the election.

WAYLAND, MI ・ 3 HOURS AGO