Austin American-Statesman

It's in the genes! Vista Ridge quarterback Jackson Harrell thriving in district games

CEDAR PARK — Jackson Harrell’s lineage as a football quarterback dates back to a great-grandfather he never met.  The Vista Ridge senior has listened to stories about Norman Triplett, who played quarterback at Ohio State in the 1940s. Harrell has played quarterback for as long as he’s been able to throw a football, and he’s one reason the Rangers have won four straight games.  ...
CEDAR PARK, TX

