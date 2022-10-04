ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Report: Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen likely headed for divorce

By Caleb Skinner
 3 days ago

This could pose a distraction for the Buccaneers.

According to sources, and first reported by Page Six , Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and his supermodel wife, Gisele Bündchen have both hired divorce attorneys amid their marital issues.

As previously mentioned , Brady and Gisele had been living separately following an argument that forced the two to re-examine their relationship with one another. It originally appeared as if the two would use the time away and space to try and mend their relationship, however, it now appears that it hasn't helped and the power couple is headed for a divorce.

READ MORE: Buccaneers urged to sign star wide receiver to bolster offense

Although we do not have an exact idea of what their fight might have been over, one can assume that it had something to do with Brady coming out of retirement to return to the game of football. Gisele has made it known that she would like Brady to be more involved in his family's life, especially his children, however, coming out of retirement prohibits him from doing so as he has to spend a majority of his time taking care of his body and everything else that comes with being a professional football player.

A source familiar with the couple's situation had this to say,

“I never actually thought this argument would be the end of them, but it looks like it is,” one source in the know tells Page Six.

“I don’t think there will be any coming back now. They both have lawyers and are looking at what a split will entail, who gets what and what the finances will be.”

Even though Brady spends a tremendous amount of time dedicating himself to football he is actually seen as a staple within his kids' lives. With that said, it would seem that both he and Gisele would keep joint custody of the kids moving forward. The nitty-gritty of this break-up will have to do with the couple's finances and assets as both have accumulated tons of wealth, properties, and other assets that will have to be split in some sort of fashion.

Now to some, this may not be news that pertains to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but it has ultimately everything to do with it.

Brady's mental and emotional state has everything to do with his success on the football field as his physical abilities. He is known as one of the greatest minds in football along with his desire to be the ultimate competitor who is able to focus and tune out everything around him to win.

If Brady is not able to tune out the noise due to outside factors, like a divorce, we could see him start to have lapses come Sunday. For the Buccaneers, they can only hope that his teammates can lift him up during this time and allow him to do what Brady has always done - win.

READ MORE: Tom Brady sends subtle message to team following first loss of the season

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the season.

Comments / 5

Guest
3d ago

This so sad. They have it ALL I sure hope they can work thru it. What ticks me off is Ol' Bridget and her kid are waiting in the wings, SALIVATING. Than she'll file from who ever he is, Mr.Second Fiddle.

Reply
2
 

