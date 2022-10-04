Read full article on original website
Clayton News Daily
These endangered turtles just hatched for the first time in North America
After over two decades of patiently waiting, endangered Indian narrow-headed softshell turtles finally bred at the San Diego Zoo. This marks the first time the species has been documented reproducing at a zoo in North America. The San Diego Zoo announced the hatching of 41 tiny turtle softshell babies in...
Clayton News Daily
Neanderthal DNA might be linked to smoking, drinking, sleeping patterns in modern humans, study says
TORONTO (CTV Network) -- In 2010, Swedish geneticist Svante Pääbo developed a method to sequence and analyze ancient DNA from Neanderthal bones. Through mapping the entire Neanderthal genome, and comparing it to genetic records of living humans, he arrived at conclusive evidence that confirmed wide-spread anthropological speculations: most humans carry small traces of Neanderthal DNA in our genetics.
Insects don't cope well with rising temperatures — here's what that means for humans
Animals can only endure temperatures within a given range. The upper and lower temperatures of this range are called its critical thermal limits. As these limits are exceeded, an animal must either adjust or migrate to a cooler climate. However, temperatures are rising across the world at a rapid pace....
