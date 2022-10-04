LANSING, Ill. (CBS) -- Police late Friday were investigating a shooting that left a person dead in south suburban Lansing.The shooting happened just before 8 p.m. in a Walmart parking lot at 176th Street and Torrence Avenue.Police said there was only one victim, who had just left a Planet Fitness in the same shopping center.Witnesses said they heard multiple shots.The Lansing Criminal Investigations Division and the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force are investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 708-895-7150.

LANSING, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO