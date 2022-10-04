Read full article on original website
A slap on the wrist! Not acceptable. You drink and drive and put others at risk you deserve the harshet sentence possible, end of story.
Man Faces 52 Charges For $27 Million Fraud SchemeTaxBuzzValparaiso, IN
Notre Dame Professor Karrie Koesel tells U.S. panel how China is using new technology to tighten control over churchesD.J. EatonNotre Dame, IN
Region Accountant Joins Valpo Chamber Leadership AcademyBuilding Indiana BusinessValparaiso, IN
Alleged Fentanyl Dealer Charged
(La Porte, IN) - A 21-year-old La Porte man is accused of dealing the deadly and highly addictive drug fentanyl. Cannon Breneman is charged in La Porte Circuit Court with two counts of dealing in a narcotic drug. According to court documents, Breneman was caught selling fentanyl from a residence in the 800 block of Harrison Street. The alleged transactions occurred about a week apart in early August.
Man charged on two separate offenses, assaults guard in Cass County jail
CASS COUNTY, Mich. — Paris Bradford not only comprised the safety of jail guards, but the safety of other inmates and himself, according to Cass County Prosecutor Victor Fitz. Bradford appeared in court Wednesday afternoon on charges of assault of a prison employee and two counts of resisting and...
Massive Drug Haul Intended for this Area, Smuggler Still at Large
(Denver, CO) - A drug bust that made national headlines over the summer has a closer tie to this area than originally reported. On June 18, Colorado State Police discovered 114 pounds of fentanyl during a traffic stop west of Denver. Authorities said it was the largest amount of fentanyl seized on a U.S. highway, and recently they revealed that the massive shipment was destined for the South Bend area.
Barber Charged with Selling Fentanyl
(La Porte, IN) - A local barber is accused of doing more than just cutting hair for a living. Angel Duarte is charged in La Porte Circuit Court with dealing with fentanyl. The 32-year-old La Porte man was arrested Wednesday. According to court documents, he was caught selling $240 in...
Man sentenced, stabbing neighbor in Niles
A Niles man is sentenced to prison after stabbing his neighbor. It happened on July 22, when the man, 29-year-old Colin James Sanderson, was being confronted by the father of a young woman at a downtown show. Leader Publication reports that a woman who lived nearby came out with a...
Bomb Prank at MCHS No Laughing Matter
(Michigan City, IN) - Authorities at Michigan City High School were not amused by a social media prank between students earlier this week. According to the Michigan City Police Department, two high school students, ages 14 and 15, allegedly made threatening comments about a bomb on social media. School resource...
Police chase in Gary ends with 5 in custody — all 19 years old and younger
Five people, all 19 years old and younger, are in custody after a police chase on Monday in Lake County, Ind. Indiana State Police said a 19-year-old from Gary, an 18-year-old from Chicago, and three juveniles all face several charges.
Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Oct. 7, 2022
Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Oct. 7, 2022. If your anonymous tips lead to the arrest of one of these features, you could receive a $200 reward. Shaquwan Coalmon is wanted for Domestic Battery. Hardin Lanier, Jr. is wanted for Failure to Appear for the original charge of...
Shot Himself While Picture Taking Charges
(La Porte, IN) - Charges have been filed against a man who accidentally shot himself while apparently trying to take a picture of himself with a gun in La Porte. Majestic Porter, 20, 1202 Clay Street, is charged with Level 6 felony criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and Class B misdemeanor false informing.
South Bend Violent Crimes Unit investigating overnight shots fired call
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - An overnight shooting on the 200 block of Calvert St. left multiple houses and vehicles damaged around 3:30 A.M. Saturday. According to police, officers were dispatched to the area in reference to a ShotSpotter notification, and while responding to that first call they responded another ShotsSpotter notification for additional shots being fired.
Person shot, killed in Walmart parking lot in south suburban Lansing
LANSING, Ill. (CBS) -- Police late Friday were investigating a shooting that left a person dead in south suburban Lansing.The shooting happened just before 8 p.m. in a Walmart parking lot at 176th Street and Torrence Avenue.Police said there was only one victim, who had just left a Planet Fitness in the same shopping center.Witnesses said they heard multiple shots.The Lansing Criminal Investigations Division and the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force are investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 708-895-7150.
Overnight fatal fire leaves 1 dead in Gary
GARY, Ind. - A man is dead following a fire in Gary, Indiana late Thursday night. The Lake County Coroner says a death investigation team was called to a home at 631 West Ridge Road around 10 p.m. A man of unknown age was found dead. The coroner says the...
Concealed carry holder shoots burglar in Chinatown
Prosecutors say a concealed carry holder shot a burglar who charged at him when he returned to his home in Chinatown on Monday evening. Now, the burglar is hospitalized and charged with a felony. Chicago police responded to the victim’s home in the 300 block of West 24th Place around...
Elkhart Police attempting to identify theft, fraud suspects
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department is attempting to identify three individuals as part of an investigation into theft/fraud incidents at several local businesses. The Elkhart Police Department is asking anyone who can identify these individuals to please call Det. Lambright at 574-389-4736. You can also submit an...
2 adults, 3 juveniles arrested in Gary after chase in stolen vehicle ends with crash
GARY, Ind. (WISH) — Two adults and three juveniles were arrested Monday after a car chase with police after an attempted traffic stop, involving a stolen vehicle in Gary, according to Indiana State Police. At 12:54 a.m. on Monday, a trooper was patrolling on 25th Avenue near Chase Street...
17-year-old arrested, charged in double homicide at Laurel Woods Apartments
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A 17-year-old from Cassopolis has been arrested and charged in connection with a double homicide at Laurel Woods Apartments in South Bend back in June. South Bend Police were called to the 600 block of W. Laurel Woods Court just after 1:50 a.m. on June...
Suspicious fire, burglary under investigation in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A fire in Elkhart is being investigated as suspicious, and the apartment where it happened is also the scene of a possible burglary. The blaze began in the 500 block of Lynne Lane S. around 5:30 a.m. Monday at Ridgewood Apartments. No one was hurt, but...
Man wanted by police in fentanyl shipment to South Bend
114 pounds of fentanyl allegedly headed from Colorado to South Bend. The drug courier who agreed to help Drug Enforcement Administration agents is on the run. Agents didn't share that until now. This case has South Bend Police in on the investigation. The case, which was originally reported by The...
Chicago man wanted on warrant found hiding in bushes after shooting child: prosecutors
CHICAGO - A Chicago man is being held without bail for allegedly shooting a 7-year-old boy who was on his way to church over the weekend. Kentrell Gayden, 22, is charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery. Legend Barr, 7, was with his family on their way to church Sunday...
