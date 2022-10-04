ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kill Devil Hills, NC

Comments / 0

Related
outerbanksvoice.com

Ribbon on the Ridge

Outer Banks Hotline will again host Ribbon on the Ridge on Purple Thursday, October 20, at 10am on Jockey’s Ridge in Nags Head to increase awareness about domestic violence right here on the Outer Banks. Ribbon on the Ridge began in 2014 but the event was paused during the...
NAGS HEAD, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Kill Devil Hills Historic Landmarks Open Homes Ceremony & Tour

The Historic Landmarks Commission for the Town of Kill Devil Hills invites you to attend its 2022 KDH Historic Landmarks Open Homes Ceremony & Tour. The event is set for Friday, October 7, 2022. It is a self-guided tour (from 2 – 5 p.m.) that offers a sampling of the historically designated homes in KDH. Prior to the tour, a brief ceremony will be held at the KDH Town Hall beginning at 1:30 p.m. Directional material to the participating homes will also be provided, following the ceremony.
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kill Devil Hills, NC
Kill Devil Hills, NC
Government
outerbanksvoice.com

Roy Robert Murray, Jr. of Kill Devil Hills, October 3

Roy Robert Murray, Jr., 74, of Kill Devil Hills, NC died Monday, October 3, 2022, at his home. Born in Trenton, NJ on October 6, 1947, he was the son of the late Eleanor Johnston and Roy Robert Murray, Sr. In 1969, Roy graduated from the Combs College of Music...
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Dan Fiul of Southern Shores, October 4

Dan Fiul, 54, of Southern Shores, NC died Tuesday, October 4, 2022, in Powells Point, NC. Born in Romania on October 22, 1967, he was the son of Didina Suchava and Cerbu Fiul. Dan earned his bachelor’s degree from Penn State University and continued his education at George Mason University – School of Law graduating with his Juris Doctor degree. He practiced as a patent attorney.
SOUTHERN SHORES, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parade#Local Life#Halloween Party#Localevent#Outer Banks#Festival#The Outer Banks#Halloween Daily News#Rsvp
big945.com

Precautionary swimming advisory lifted for ocean and sound waters, with exception of a few areas in Dare County

The precautionary advisory against swimming issued due to Hurricane Ian is now lifted for coastal waters, except for one sound-side and one ocean-side site in Dare County. State officials have lifted the precautionary advisory for ocean and sound-side recreational swimming sites in Brunswick, New Hanover, Pender, Onslow, Carteret, and Hyde counties. Test results of water samples taken from these waters show bacterial levels that meet the state’s and Environmental Protection Agency’s safe swimming standards.
DARE COUNTY, NC
PhillyBite

North Carolina's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants

- A few options are sure to please every palate if you are looking for North Carolina's best all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants. Whether you're craving seafood or soul food, this article will help you find a great meal in the region. You can also try Captain George Seafood Buffet in Kill Devil Hills.
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Halloween
outerbanksvoice.com

Marcia S. Harrell of Camden, October 4

Marcia Stallings Harrell, age 83, of Camden, NC died on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at her home. Born in Gates County, NC on December 10, 1938 to the late Talmadge Julian Stallings and Selma Rogerson Stallings, she was the wife of Ernest Ray Harrell. Marcia worked with the local telephone company as an outside engineer for thirty-five years until her retirement. She was a faithful member of Sawyers Creek Baptist Church where she was very involved in church activities. Miss Marcia loved life and her family, especially her grandchildren. She was a fashionista with the greatest smile and had that rare ability to make all people feel that they were important. She enjoyed flowers and birds and liked to travel. She was also a member of the Red Hat Society.
CAMDEN, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

NCDEQ updates Dare County swimming advisories

The NC Department of Environmental Quality provided this Oct. 6 update on swimming advisories in Dare County. The swimming advisory issued at Colington Harbour swim beach at the end of Colington Drive in Kill Devil Hills on Sept. 27 has been lifted. Water testing shows bacteria levels have dropped below safe swimming standards for this area.
DARE COUNTY, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Man reunited with rod and reel 50 years after Outer Banks fishing trip took a turn for the worse

In the mid-1970s, Dennis Dudley was visiting his then-brother-in-law Russell Twiford at his Nags Head cottage when a unique fishing rod and reel caught his eye. It was about 9 feet long and hanging on the wall like a show piece. Dudley said Twiford told him it was found in a commercial fishing vessel’s net. “I was admiring it and he said, ‘Why don’t you take it home?’” Dudley recalled.
NAGS HEAD, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Learn ‘The Basics of Bird Migration’ with Park Ranger Amy Thompson on Oct. 7

Fall migration is in full swing, but how do birds know what to do?. Park Ranger Amy Thompson, Lead Biological Science Technician on Ocracoke Island, will be presenting on The Basics of Bird Migration. If you’re a beginner to intermediate birder or a bird enthusiast who wants to better understand the biology of bird migration, this Dare County Library Adult Speaker Series class is for you!
DARE COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy