Opposition surfaces to building Rogallo Museum at Jockey’s Ridge State Park
Recent news of renewed efforts by the Rogallo Foundation to build a museum at Jockey’s Ridge State Park (JRSP) honoring flexible-wing inventors Francis and Gertrude Rogallo has gotten the attention of some key community members who contend that Jockey’s Ridge is not the appropriate place for such a museum.
Old stretch of N.C. 12 known as the 'S-Curves' to be returned to OBX wildlife refuge
RODANTHE, N.C. — A former section of an Outer Banks highway that was routinely covered by ocean overwash will be permanently removed and returned to a wildlife refuge, the North Carolina Department of Transportation said. The two-mile stretch of what was once part of N.C. 12 in Dare County...
Ribbon on the Ridge
Outer Banks Hotline will again host Ribbon on the Ridge on Purple Thursday, October 20, at 10am on Jockey’s Ridge in Nags Head to increase awareness about domestic violence right here on the Outer Banks. Ribbon on the Ridge began in 2014 but the event was paused during the...
Kill Devil Hills Historic Landmarks Open Homes Ceremony & Tour
The Historic Landmarks Commission for the Town of Kill Devil Hills invites you to attend its 2022 KDH Historic Landmarks Open Homes Ceremony & Tour. The event is set for Friday, October 7, 2022. It is a self-guided tour (from 2 – 5 p.m.) that offers a sampling of the historically designated homes in KDH. Prior to the tour, a brief ceremony will be held at the KDH Town Hall beginning at 1:30 p.m. Directional material to the participating homes will also be provided, following the ceremony.
Roy Robert Murray, Jr. of Kill Devil Hills, October 3
Roy Robert Murray, Jr., 74, of Kill Devil Hills, NC died Monday, October 3, 2022, at his home. Born in Trenton, NJ on October 6, 1947, he was the son of the late Eleanor Johnston and Roy Robert Murray, Sr. In 1969, Roy graduated from the Combs College of Music...
Dan Fiul of Southern Shores, October 4
Dan Fiul, 54, of Southern Shores, NC died Tuesday, October 4, 2022, in Powells Point, NC. Born in Romania on October 22, 1967, he was the son of Didina Suchava and Cerbu Fiul. Dan earned his bachelor’s degree from Penn State University and continued his education at George Mason University – School of Law graduating with his Juris Doctor degree. He practiced as a patent attorney.
Person shot near Tidewater Community College in Virginia Beach, police say
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A person was hurt in a shooting near Tidewater Community College in Virginia Beach Friday afternoon, according to police. The Virginia Beach Police Department said it happened in the 3800 block of Lasalle Drive. One person is in custody and investigators are working to identify others involved.
After fatal Outer Banks crash, glider washes up on shore in Kitty Hawk
NORFOLK, Va. — In September, an ultralight glider crashed into the sea in the Southern Shores area of the Outer Banks. One person was killed in the crash and another was hurt. The glider involved in the crash washed up on the beach in Kitty Hawk, police said Wednesday.
1 injured, 1 in custody following shooting on Lasalle Drive in Virginia Beach
According to Virginia Beach Police, the call for the shooting came in just after 3:50 p.m. in the 3800 block of Lasalle Drive.
Precautionary swimming advisory lifted for ocean and sound waters, with exception of a few areas in Dare County
The precautionary advisory against swimming issued due to Hurricane Ian is now lifted for coastal waters, except for one sound-side and one ocean-side site in Dare County. State officials have lifted the precautionary advisory for ocean and sound-side recreational swimming sites in Brunswick, New Hanover, Pender, Onslow, Carteret, and Hyde counties. Test results of water samples taken from these waters show bacterial levels that meet the state’s and Environmental Protection Agency’s safe swimming standards.
North Carolina's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants
- A few options are sure to please every palate if you are looking for North Carolina's best all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants. Whether you're craving seafood or soul food, this article will help you find a great meal in the region. You can also try Captain George Seafood Buffet in Kill Devil Hills.
Chopper 10: Vehicles crash into Virginia Beach home; 2 hurt
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Part of S Rosemont Road in Virginia Beach is currently closed as police investigate a multi-vehicle crash. Read the full story HERE.
Marcia S. Harrell of Camden, October 4
Marcia Stallings Harrell, age 83, of Camden, NC died on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at her home. Born in Gates County, NC on December 10, 1938 to the late Talmadge Julian Stallings and Selma Rogerson Stallings, she was the wife of Ernest Ray Harrell. Marcia worked with the local telephone company as an outside engineer for thirty-five years until her retirement. She was a faithful member of Sawyers Creek Baptist Church where she was very involved in church activities. Miss Marcia loved life and her family, especially her grandchildren. She was a fashionista with the greatest smile and had that rare ability to make all people feel that they were important. She enjoyed flowers and birds and liked to travel. She was also a member of the Red Hat Society.
3 people displaced, cat dies in mobile home fire in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Three people are displaced and one cat is dead after a fire at a mobile home in Virginia Beach. Firefighters responded to the 100 block of Holland Drive just after 6 p.m. to a fire at a mobile home. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire in about 20 minutes.
NCDEQ updates Dare County swimming advisories
The NC Department of Environmental Quality provided this Oct. 6 update on swimming advisories in Dare County. The swimming advisory issued at Colington Harbour swim beach at the end of Colington Drive in Kill Devil Hills on Sept. 27 has been lifted. Water testing shows bacteria levels have dropped below safe swimming standards for this area.
Man reunited with rod and reel 50 years after Outer Banks fishing trip took a turn for the worse
In the mid-1970s, Dennis Dudley was visiting his then-brother-in-law Russell Twiford at his Nags Head cottage when a unique fishing rod and reel caught his eye. It was about 9 feet long and hanging on the wall like a show piece. Dudley said Twiford told him it was found in a commercial fishing vessel’s net. “I was admiring it and he said, ‘Why don’t you take it home?’” Dudley recalled.
Dog owner, officials have conflicting stories after officer shoots animal
KITTY HAWK, N.C. (WITN) - The owner of a dog is remembering the animal’s final moments after she was shot and killed by a police officer on the Outer Banks this weekend. Town officials say the officer shot the dog because she was acting aggressively and bit him. Jonathan...
Learn ‘The Basics of Bird Migration’ with Park Ranger Amy Thompson on Oct. 7
Fall migration is in full swing, but how do birds know what to do?. Park Ranger Amy Thompson, Lead Biological Science Technician on Ocracoke Island, will be presenting on The Basics of Bird Migration. If you’re a beginner to intermediate birder or a bird enthusiast who wants to better understand the biology of bird migration, this Dare County Library Adult Speaker Series class is for you!
Coastal flooding submerges end of Cape Story by the Sea neighborhood street in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — By Monday at noon, standing water had already submerged the end of the street just outside Rich Califf's newly purchased home in Cape Story by the Sea. “I understood that -- I guess I wasn’t prepared for the scope of it," he told 13News Now Monday.
