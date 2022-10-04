Read full article on original website
WNDU
GoFundMe set up for LaPorte County man who lost wife, son in car crash
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A GoFundMe has been created for the man who lost his wife and son in a tragic car crash on Tuesday. Angela Oehmen, 36, and her son, Joseph Oehmen, 14, were traveling east on U.S. 30 when their car collided with the rear end of a trailer that had disconnected from a semi-truck.
WNDU
Mother, son die in LaPorte County crash
Sheriff Bill Redman recently announced the retirement of County Police K9 Luna and presented her handler Sgt. Matthew Parmelee with a recognition plaque. ‘Literacy Rally’ held at Darden Elementary School. Updated: 29 minutes ago. During the rallies, students learned about writing their own stories. Niles Police Department investigating attempted...
wsplradio.com
Trailer detaches from tractor, struck by vehicle, killing 2
WANATAH, Ind. (AP) — Police say a semi’s trailer separated from its tractor and was struck by a passenger vehicle, killing a northwestern Indiana woman and her son and injuring a second child. The LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office says the crash Tuesday morning on U.S. 30 killed 36-year-old Angela Oehmen of Wanatah and 14-year-old Joseph Oehmen. It says a second juvenile in the vehicle sustained an upper body injury and was transported to a hospital for treatment. The driver of the semitrailer, a 47-year-old Fulton, Indiana, man, was not injured. Police say the passenger vehicle struck the rear of the trailer.
8th Grader, Teen Among 4 Dead After Spate of Crime in Gary, Indiana
Two teenagers were among four people killed in a short period of time in Gary, Indiana, and angry family members are asking why. "I want to make clear that these were not drug- or gang-related," said Mayor Jerome Prince. "From our perspective, they certainly aren’t or weren’t random acts of violence."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hometownnewsnow.com
Student and Mother Perish in Freak Accident
(La Porte County, IN) - A 14-year-old boy killed this morning in a freak traffic accident on U.S. 30 was a South Central School Corporation student. Joseph Oehmen and his mother, Angela Oehman, were both pronounced dead at the scene, according to La Porte County Police. A third passenger in their vehicle was transported to an area hospital with an upper-body injury.
Chicago police locate vehicle involved in Albany Park hit-and-run that killed toddler
CPD said somehow the 18-month-old got out of his parents' car and walked into the street before being hit.
Man charged with punching CTA bus driver after refusing to pay fare
A man is charged with battering a CTA bus driver after refusing to pay his fare Monday in Woodlawn on the South Side. Treshon Kates, 20, argued with the 62-year-old bus driver when he tried to ride the bus without paying a fare.
Double murder suspect was free on bond at the time of the killings
A man free on bond in an attempted murder case shot and killed two men during a “video shoot party” last month in North Lawndale, prosecutors said Wednesday.
WNDU
Two men arrested after separate car chases in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department has arrested two men in connection to stolen vehicles following two separate car chases. Just before 7 p.m. on Tuesday night, police arrested Dwight Howell Jr., 22, for driving a stolen vehicle, resisting arrest, driving without a license, and leaving the scene of an accident.
Surveillance video shows thief dragging woman while stealing car in West Loop
Video shows the woman struggling with the suspect before he gets back in the car and drags her as she hangs on in the passenger's seat.
Nearly 15 years ago, suburban high school teacher allegedly impregnated student then convinced her to have abortion
A teacher at Riverside-Brookfield High School is on paid leave after he was accused of having a sexual relationship with a female student when he was a basketball coach at Elmwood Park High School more than ten years ago.
fox32chicago.com
Cook County man wanted in Midlothian shooting that left two people injured
MIDLOTHIAN, Ill. - A Dixmoor man is wanted in connection to a shooting that occurred in Midlothian over the weekend. At about 7:15 p.m. Sunday, Midlothian police officers were dispatched to the 14600 block of Karlov Avenue for a call of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers located two victims, who...
Man stabbed during argument with woman on CTA Kedzie-Homan Blue Line station
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man is stabbed on the CTA Blue Line platform at the Kedzie-Homan station Thursday morning.Police said around 5 a.m., the victim, 26, was on the train platform, in the 500 block of South Kedzie Avenue, when he began arguing with a female suspect. The suspect produced a knife and stabbed the victim in the right side of the chest before fleeing, police say. The victim was transported in fair condition to Mt. Sinai Hospital.No one is in custody.Area Four detectives are investigating. Police say on background the incident is domestic-related.
DCFS had investigated Chicago family nine times before 12-year-old boy died
CHICAGO (CBS) --The state's child welfare office was called to investigate one Chicago family nine different times.The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services looked into allegations of sexual misconduct, drug abuse, and neglect. And on the ninth visit, a 12-year-old was found dead from a drug overdose.CBS 2's Chris Tye has been investigating the system that failed 12-year-old Joel Watts. We had to fight to get this information to you. In his 12 short years, Joel lived in "hell." We have been asking every day for five weeks to find out how he died and who dropped the ball.The department...
fox32chicago.com
Mother of TikTok influencer who was murdered in Chicago high-rise sues building
CHICAGO - The mother of a TikTok influencer, who was murdered in her Chicago high-rise, is suing the building over its security. Sania Khan was killed by her estranged husband in July after he got into her building on East Ohio Street. A video shows him entering the building and...
cwbchicago.com
Responding to lawsuit, chief judge, sheriff say they’re not responsible for people who kill others while on electronic monitoring
Cook County’s chief judge and sheriff are asking a county judge to toss a lawsuit that seeks to hold them responsible for the murder of 73-year-old Keith Cooper, whom prosecutors say was killed by two men who were on electronic monitoring in Chicago. Attorneys for Cooper’s estate based the...
Gary mayor tries to reassure residents after 4 murders
The Mayor of Gary said four murders that occurred on Sunday and Monday were not random acts. “This is not Gary, and it certainly is not who we are,” Gary Mayor Jerome Prince said.
Woman beaten during Lakeview robbery: Chicago police
No one was in custody later Thursday morning.
Charges upgraded against aunt who allegedly pushed 3-year-old nephew into Lake Michigan at Navy Pier
"The defendant looked around once more and with no one in the immediate area, she herself climbed over the chain, crouched behind the 3-year-old, straddled him and with both hands pushed him off the platform, dropping 6.5 feet into Lake Michigan," Asst. State's Attorney Anne McCord Rodgers said.
Chicago police investigating crime spree involving violent attempted carjacking, armed robberies
Between the overnight hours of 1 and 4 a.m., police say there were 12 similar incidents in five different police districts.
