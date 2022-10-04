ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

Northwestern reveals return of Gothic uniform combination in Week 6

Northwestern has released it uniform combination for the Week 6 home matchup against Wisconsin. The Wildcats will wear its dark colors with the gothic font on the jerseys. Week 6 will be the first and only October home game of the season, making it a likely scenario for Halloween to be included in the team’s festivities.
EVANSTON, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
State
Kansas State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Florida State
Madison, WI
Sports
Local
Wisconsin College Sports
City
Madison, WI
Madison, WI
College Sports
saturdaytradition.com

Greg Gard shared the advice he gave Jim Leonhard on being interim HC

Greg Gard revealed in a recent interview that he spoke to Jim Leonhard about his new role as interim head coach. Evan Flood of 247Sports put his quote on Twitter. As Wisconsin fans now know, Leonhard will be the head coach for the remainder of the season while a coaching search is going to take place at Wisconsin. Paul Chryst was let go by the team on Sunday.
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy