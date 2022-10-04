Greg Gard revealed in a recent interview that he spoke to Jim Leonhard about his new role as interim head coach. Evan Flood of 247Sports put his quote on Twitter. As Wisconsin fans now know, Leonhard will be the head coach for the remainder of the season while a coaching search is going to take place at Wisconsin. Paul Chryst was let go by the team on Sunday.

MADISON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO