Dixon High School shooter to spend 30 years behind bars
DIXON, Ill. (WTVO) — Matthew Milby, the man who opened fire during a graduation practice at Dixon High School in 2018, was sentenced to 30 years in jail on Tuesday. After being deemed not fit for trial in both 2018 and 2019, Milby plead guilty earlier this year to Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm Toward […]
QC man sentenced to probation for brother’s death in 2020
A 50-year-old Bettendorf man was sentenced Wednesday to two years of probation after he pleaded guilty to a lesser charge in his brother’s death in 2020. Todd Laing earlier pleaded guilty to assault with intent to inflict serious injury. When he first was arrested, he faced a charge of attempted murder, according to court records.
Freeport Police: Woman severely beaten in altercation after traffic accident
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Freeport Police have charged Justin Knapp, 35, with Aggravated Battery after beating a woman with a metal bar after a minor traffic accident. According to police, Knapp and the 49-year-old Stockton woman were in an accident in the area of West Galena Avenue and Park Boulevard around 3:15 p.m. on Thursday. […]
Two Freeport men arrested for theft at Oregon hardware store
OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — Oregon Police have arrested two Freeport men who reportedly walked into Snyder Ace Hardware on Thursday and stole “a felony amount of merchandise.” Police said the two men, Terry Ernst, 58, and Michael Hille, 57, matched the descriptions of suspects wanted for a prior burglary at the store, and were confronted […]
Coroner identifies Rockford murder victim, killed in 12th Street shooting
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Coroner says Cleonta Day, 31, was shot and killed last night while driving his car in the 600 block of 12th Street. Rockford Police were called to the 12th Street and 5th Avenue area around 6:40 p.m. for reports of a traffic accident and a shooting. They found […]
Dixon school shooter sentence hearing Tuesday
DIXON, Ill. (WTVO) — The Dixon High School shooter is expected to receive his sentence on Tuesday. Matthew Milby took a plea deal earlier this year for Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm in a School and at a Police Officer. The incident happened in 2018 with School Resource Officer Mark Dallas stopping Milby. A judge […]
Police seize AR-15, guns, drugs in arrest of Rockford man
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Jose Maldonado, 29, has been arrested in a police raid. According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, Maldonado was the subject of a drug investigation that led to a search warrant being executed on Tuesday, October 4th, at a residence in the 900 block of Kishwaukee Street. Inside the home, police […]
Man killed in Wednesday night shooting in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford police confirm one man is dead after a shooting Wednesday evening. Rockford Police were called to the 12th Street and 5th Avenue area around 6:40 p.m. for reports of a traffic accident and a shooting. They found a 31-year-old man lying on the road near 11th Street and 6th Avenue […]
Police: 1 injured in East Moline shooting
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - A man was injured in a shooting at Jim’s Domino Lounge in East Moline Sunday, according to police. The East Moline Police Department responded around 3:07 a.m. Sunday to a report of shots fired at Jim’s Domino Lounge, 1314 13th Street, East Moline, according to a media release.
Coroner identifies 2 killed in crash in East Moline Sunday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Coroner, Brian Gustafson, released the names of the two people killed in the crash in East Moline Sunday morning. According to Gustafson, they are Elias E. Rocha, 31, of East Moline and Alexia B. Dewalsche, also 31, from East Moline. The East...
Illinois man sentenced to 13 years for running drug-trafficking organization that sold heroin, cocaine
ROCKFORD, Ill. - An Illinois man has been sentenced to 13 years in federal prison for trafficking heroin and cocaine, prosecutors announced Tuesday. Tervarie Lottie, 34, of Rockford, pleaded guilty earlier this year to conspiracy to distribute a kilogram or more of heroin, conspiracy to possess cocaine with intent to distribute and possession of heroin and cocaine with intent to distribute.
Two Facing Meth-related Charges in Franklin County
BENTON – Two people are facing drug charges in Franklin County. According to Franklin County Chief Deputy Kyle Bacon, the sheriff’s office was contacted by a Drug Enforcement Agency Agent Sunday requesting assistance with the apprehension of a fugitive wanted on a federal arrest warrant. Deputies responded to...
Aurora woman charged with attempted murder and arson
An Aurora woman is accused of starting a fire with the intention of killing someone. The Aurora Police Department says it arrested 73-year-old Joanne J. Burgess. She's charged with attempted murder and aggravated arson. Police allege that Burgess started a fire in her home in the 800 block of Taylor...
Beloved QC eatery owner dies in car crash
Members of a family well-known in the area for their barbecue restaurants, are reeling after a collision killed two people close to them over the weekend. The crash was shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday. East Moline Police responded to the area of Kennedy Drive and 20th Avenue to report to a crash with injuries. Officers located two vehicles, one of which was on its side. Both the East Moline Fire Department and Genesis-Illini EMTs arrived to treat injuries.
Mountain Lion Reportedly Sighted South of Morrison, Sheriff Asks Schools to Keep Students Inside
Around 9:00 am Thursday morning, the Whiteside County Sheriff reported there was a sighting of what was believed to be a mountain lion. The animal was reportedly spotted south of Morrison. The Sheriff’s Department said out of an abundance of caution, the department asked for all students in Morrison Schools...
3 teens arrested after stolen car chase
Police arrested three kids after officers chased a stolen car in Bettendorf on Sunday. This was at the intersection of Grant and 6th streets. Bettendorf Police used spike strips to stop the car. They say the car was stolen in Davenport. Police caught two 13-year-old boys and a 14-year-old boy.
Morris Woman Arrested For DUI Following Accident
One person was arrested after a two vehicle accident that occurred in Morris around 8:40 p.m. on Saturday, October 1st. The Morris Police Department said a vehicle operated by Catherine Sukley, 51, of Morris hit a parked vehicle on East Illinois Avenue. After the incident, Sukley was arrested for DUI...
Will 400 inmates leave Winnebago County Jail on Jan. 1? It depends on this key interpretation of the law
ROCKFORD — Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley raised issue with the Pretrial Fairness Act last month, saying in an op-ed that the end of cash bail would lead to the release of as many as 400 inmates from the Winnebago County Jail when the law takes effect Jan. 1.
Local law enforcement, LaSalle County State’s Attorney’s to join lawsuit to stop SAFE-T Act
OTTAWA – LaSalle County officials have joined in criticism against Governor J.B. Pritzker and the so-called SAFE-T Act approved last year. LaSalle County State’s Attorney Joe Navarro and Sheriff Adam Diss held a press conference on Wednesday announcing they will be joining one of the multiple lawsuits against the State of Illinois to prevent the bill from being enacted on January 1st. The act will end bail for many nonviolent crimes and included hundreds of changes to the criminal code. Critics call restrictive bail a “penalty on poverty.” Sheriff Diss called the legislation horrible and noted that the LaSalle County Jail had 124 people in custody, and if the law were in effect today, he claimed the population would be down to less than 50. State’s Attorney Navarro said they will be filing their grievance in LaSalle County, but the cases are expected to be consolidated into one lawsuit on Thursday in Springfield.
Streator Man Accused Of Dealing Meth While On Probation
On probation for dealing meth, a Streator man is back behind bars for allegedly dealing the drug once again. Twenty-nine-year-old Anthony Blameuser Jr. was in front of a judge in Ottawa on Monday after being booked on a warrant for dealing meth. The new charge stems from an illegal sale in May. Blameuser's bond was set at a million dollars.
