Dixon, IL

ourquadcities.com

QC man sentenced to probation for brother’s death in 2020

A 50-year-old Bettendorf man was sentenced Wednesday to two years of probation after he pleaded guilty to a lesser charge in his brother’s death in 2020. Todd Laing earlier pleaded guilty to assault with intent to inflict serious injury. When he first was arrested, he faced a charge of attempted murder, according to court records.
BETTENDORF, IA
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Dixon school shooter sentence hearing Tuesday

DIXON, Ill. (WTVO) — The Dixon High School shooter is expected to receive his sentence on Tuesday. Matthew Milby took a plea deal earlier this year for Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm in a School and at a Police Officer. The incident happened in 2018 with School Resource Officer Mark Dallas stopping Milby. A judge […]
DIXON, IL
KWQC

Police: 1 injured in East Moline shooting

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - A man was injured in a shooting at Jim’s Domino Lounge in East Moline Sunday, according to police. The East Moline Police Department responded around 3:07 a.m. Sunday to a report of shots fired at Jim’s Domino Lounge, 1314 13th Street, East Moline, according to a media release.
EAST MOLINE, IL
KWQC

Coroner identifies 2 killed in crash in East Moline Sunday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Coroner, Brian Gustafson, released the names of the two people killed in the crash in East Moline Sunday morning. According to Gustafson, they are Elias E. Rocha, 31, of East Moline and Alexia B. Dewalsche, also 31, from East Moline. The East...
EAST MOLINE, IL
fox32chicago.com

Illinois man sentenced to 13 years for running drug-trafficking organization that sold heroin, cocaine

ROCKFORD, Ill. - An Illinois man has been sentenced to 13 years in federal prison for trafficking heroin and cocaine, prosecutors announced Tuesday. Tervarie Lottie, 34, of Rockford, pleaded guilty earlier this year to conspiracy to distribute a kilogram or more of heroin, conspiracy to possess cocaine with intent to distribute and possession of heroin and cocaine with intent to distribute.
ROCKFORD, IL
wish989.com

Two Facing Meth-related Charges in Franklin County

BENTON – Two people are facing drug charges in Franklin County. According to Franklin County Chief Deputy Kyle Bacon, the sheriff’s office was contacted by a Drug Enforcement Agency Agent Sunday requesting assistance with the apprehension of a fugitive wanted on a federal arrest warrant. Deputies responded to...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL
WSPY NEWS

Aurora woman charged with attempted murder and arson

An Aurora woman is accused of starting a fire with the intention of killing someone. The Aurora Police Department says it arrested 73-year-old Joanne J. Burgess. She's charged with attempted murder and aggravated arson. Police allege that Burgess started a fire in her home in the 800 block of Taylor...
AURORA, IL
ourquadcities.com

Beloved QC eatery owner dies in car crash

Members of a family well-known in the area for their barbecue restaurants, are reeling after a collision killed two people close to them over the weekend. The crash was shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday. East Moline Police responded to the area of Kennedy Drive and 20th Avenue to report to a crash with injuries. Officers located two vehicles, one of which was on its side. Both the East Moline Fire Department and Genesis-Illini EMTs arrived to treat injuries.
EAST MOLINE, IL
ourquadcities.com

3 teens arrested after stolen car chase

Police arrested three kids after officers chased a stolen car in Bettendorf on Sunday. This was at the intersection of Grant and 6th streets. Bettendorf Police used spike strips to stop the car. They say the car was stolen in Davenport. Police caught two 13-year-old boys and a 14-year-old boy.
BETTENDORF, IA
wcsjnews.com

Morris Woman Arrested For DUI Following Accident

One person was arrested after a two vehicle accident that occurred in Morris around 8:40 p.m. on Saturday, October 1st. The Morris Police Department said a vehicle operated by Catherine Sukley, 51, of Morris hit a parked vehicle on East Illinois Avenue. After the incident, Sukley was arrested for DUI...
MORRIS, IL
walls102.com

Local law enforcement, LaSalle County State’s Attorney’s to join lawsuit to stop SAFE-T Act

OTTAWA – LaSalle County officials have joined in criticism against Governor J.B. Pritzker and the so-called SAFE-T Act approved last year. LaSalle County State’s Attorney Joe Navarro and Sheriff Adam Diss held a press conference on Wednesday announcing they will be joining one of the multiple lawsuits against the State of Illinois to prevent the bill from being enacted on January 1st. The act will end bail for many nonviolent crimes and included hundreds of changes to the criminal code. Critics call restrictive bail a “penalty on poverty.” Sheriff Diss called the legislation horrible and noted that the LaSalle County Jail had 124 people in custody, and if the law were in effect today, he claimed the population would be down to less than 50. State’s Attorney Navarro said they will be filing their grievance in LaSalle County, but the cases are expected to be consolidated into one lawsuit on Thursday in Springfield.
LASALLE COUNTY, IL
starvedrock.media

Streator Man Accused Of Dealing Meth While On Probation

On probation for dealing meth, a Streator man is back behind bars for allegedly dealing the drug once again. Twenty-nine-year-old Anthony Blameuser Jr. was in front of a judge in Ottawa on Monday after being booked on a warrant for dealing meth. The new charge stems from an illegal sale in May. Blameuser's bond was set at a million dollars.
STREATOR, IL

