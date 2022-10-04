Read full article on original website
saturdaytradition.com
Lance Leipold, Kansas reportedly negotiating a new deal following 5-0 start
Kansas is off to a hot start this season, thanks in part to head coach Lance Leipold. Leipold has led Kansas to a 5-0 start, notching wins over the likes of Duke, Houston, and Iowa State, and it looks as though Kansas is eager to continue the forward momentum with Leipold at the helm.
Kansas depth chart has one enormous absence
Even though the change was expected, Daniel Hishaw's name being absent from the Jayhawks depth chart still feels pretty big.
A Sold Out Crowd Will Watch Patrick Mahomes Accept His Texas Tech Honor
Whitehouse, Texas native Patrick Mahomes has come a long way from his days tossing touchdowns in Wildcat Stadium. He went on to a good career in college, was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs and has basically become the face of the National Football League (NFL). Patrick is now six years removed from his college playing days but still supports his Texas Tech Red Raiders when he is able. Those Red Raiders will return the support with an induction into the Texas Tech Athletics Hall of Fame and the Texas Tech Football Ring of Honor.
Rockets vs. Raptors Preseason Notebook: Kenyon Martin Jr. Back In Good Graces?
After starting in place of Jabari Smith Jr. Friday night, is Kenyon Martin Jr. back in good graces with the Houston Rockets?
