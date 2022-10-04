Whitehouse, Texas native Patrick Mahomes has come a long way from his days tossing touchdowns in Wildcat Stadium. He went on to a good career in college, was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs and has basically become the face of the National Football League (NFL). Patrick is now six years removed from his college playing days but still supports his Texas Tech Red Raiders when he is able. Those Red Raiders will return the support with an induction into the Texas Tech Athletics Hall of Fame and the Texas Tech Football Ring of Honor.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO