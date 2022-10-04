Read full article on original website
Bleeding Heart on the Bayou
The new Interview With the Vampire television series is giving life to a whole new generation of fans who love the human monsters created by the late Anne Rice. On today’s episode of A Word, actor Jacob Anderson talks with Jason Johnson about his role as the reimagined blood sucker, and his career as a singer and sci-fi screen star.
‘Rings of Power’ Woke Up in Hell This Week
[Editor’s Note: The following article contains spoilers for “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” Episode 7, “The Eye.”] Given how sprawling “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” has proven to be in its opening season, one of the most surprising things that it could do is pick up exactly where it left off. After a startling end to the previous episode — one that saw an entire village transformed in an instant after awakening a deadly volcano — “The Eye” takes a stark look at the aftermath. The episode’s opening image, of an ash-coated Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) opening...
The Bling Ring Wasn’t Possible Without the Internet
The early years of social media were a wild place where people weren’t really thinking about what they were posting, which is something the teenagers of the Bling Ring took advantage of when they started using celebrity gossip sites, Facebook, MySpace and Google Maps to target their famous victims. On today’s show, Rachelle is joined by Moises Mendez II to talk about the new Netflix documentary The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist, which details this group’s tactics, crimes, and conflicting stories. Rachelle and Moises discuss how the internet played such an important role in these crimes, the chaos in the courtroom, and the desperation for attention these teens had.
5 Controversial Halloween Costumes You Should Absolutely Avoid in 2022
Ah, October. The second best time of the year. The leaves are changing, the air is becoming crisper and the ghouls are officially out and about. Halloween is just around the corner and we can’t get the best Halloween costumes off of our minds. A lot has happened this year to inspire some most excellent costume ideas. Pop culture Halloween costumes relevant to 2022 include the TikTok-famous Corn Kid, Stranger Things’ Eddie Munson and even couples’ costumes like the late and great Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian. May their short-term relationship rest in peace. But, you may have noticed, a lot of really...
The “What Is Herschel Walker Lying About Today?” Edition
This week, David Plotz, Emily Bazelon, and John Dickerson discuss the new Supreme Court term; Herschel Walker’s abortion lies; and the legal mess Dobbs created for doctors providing abortion via telemedicine. Here are some notes and references from this week’s show:. Emily Bazelon for The New York Times...
Fox news host, 58, under fire for bizarre complaint college kids aren’t hot enough
Fox News’s Greg Gutfeld has provoked a backlash in some corners of social media, after the 58-year-old host made comments that college students aren’t attractive enough anymore for college to be fun.“College doesn’t look like it’s fun anymore,” Mr Gutfeld said on The Five. “Have you seen how miserable and miserable looking a lot of the students are. They’re deliberately ugly-fying themselves. You see them on TikTok. They’re out of shape, asexual, they’re rejecting the truth in beauty, they all look like rejects from a loony bin. I’d steer clear of college, too!”58-year-old Greg Gutfeld complains that today's college...
