Ah, October. The second best time of the year. The leaves are changing, the air is becoming crisper and the ghouls are officially out and about. Halloween is just around the corner and we can’t get the best Halloween costumes off of our minds. A lot has happened this year to inspire some most excellent costume ideas. Pop culture Halloween costumes relevant to 2022 include the TikTok-famous Corn Kid, Stranger Things’ Eddie Munson and even couples’ costumes like the late and great Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian. May their short-term relationship rest in peace. But, you may have noticed, a lot of really...

