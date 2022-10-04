Read full article on original website
Paris Jackson & Alessandra Ambrosio stun at Milan Fashion Week
Paris Jackson showed off her modeling skills on one of the world’s most important runways. Jackson, an actress, musician, and model, walked the runway at the Philipp Plein show, wearing a rock and roll outfit that fits right into her aesthetic. She was also photographed next to...
Heidi Klum Cheers on 18-Year-Old Daughter at Milan Fashion Week
Heidi Klum is a proud mom! Her 18-year-old daughter, Leni, debuted her fashion collab with About You at Milan Fashion week and Klum showed up to support — and, of course, strut her impeccable style. Leni modeled chunky platform thigh-high black boots paired with a sleeveless turtleneck and shorts...
Bella Hadid Stuns As Dress Is Sprayed Onto Her Body At Paris Fashion Week
The 25-year-old walked onto the runway while topless as three people sprayed her with a weblike substance.
Lori And Marjorie Harvey Slay In Trench Coats And Designer Shades For Paris Fashion Week
Lori and Marjorie Harvey are still killing the fashion game at Paris Fashion Week and just gave us fashion envy with their latest looks.
Jaden Smith Wins Fashion Week in a Mirrored Crop Top at Louis Vuitton
That's a wrap on Paris Fashion Week and, in turn, Fashion Month overall. Louis Vuitton closed out PFW with a show full of signature house codes and quite the stylish front row. Guests and Louis Vuitton ambassadors — like YouTube sensation Emma Chamberlain, "Wicked"'s Cynthia Erivo, "House of the Dragon" breakout star Milly Alcock, and Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas — took their seats as dresses, coats, and tailored sets hit the runway.
Ottolinger Shows Femininity Unfastened at Paris Fashion Week
Ottolinger, founded by Christa Bösch and Cosima Gadient, showcased its Spring/Summer 2023 collection during Paris Fashion Week. Set in a gallery in central Paris, guests were found sitting in a pile of mattresses, expectant for what was about to come. The absence of decoration in the room accentuated the...
Cher steals the Balmain show at Paris fashion week
The pop legend is the face (or elbow) of creative director Olivier Rousteing’s new collection
Zendaya Blooms in Loewe Ahead of the Brand’s Paris Fashion Week Show
It’s always impressive when a celebrity nabs a look right off the runway for an event. At one of the House of Gucci premieres last year, Lady Gaga wore a dress from Gucci’s spring 2022 collection less than a week after it walked the runway. And if Ariana DeBose’s Emmy Awards dress from last week looked familiar, it’s because a similar version of it debuted at Prabal Gurung’s NYFW presentation just days before. Zendaya too, has been known to snatch up looks quickly after their first appearance, but she took “access” to a completely different level over the weekend when she showed off a dress from a collection that won’t debut for almost two weeks.
Milan Teems With New Spots to Check Out During Fashion Week
MILAN — Shows and presentations might not be the only thing to attend during fashion week, taking place until Monday. This season is poised to be a packed one so if running around makes it hard, take a moment to enjoy what Milan has to offer during those days.
All the Details on Zaya Wade’s Sparkly and Playful Glam for the Miu Miu SS23 Fashion Show
As if! Zaya Wade channeled her inner Cher Horowitz at the Miu Miu spring/summer 2023 show during Paris Fashion Week — and her glam was the perfect final touch. The 15-year-old daughter of Dwyane Wade attended the star-studded preview on Tuesday, October 4, wearing the cutest plaid mini skirt that she belted at the waist. […]
Louis Vuitton Closes Fashion Week With a Royal Front Row
Louis Vuitton brought out the big guns — and the big accessories — to close Paris Fashion Week with a bang. The brand had what was arguably the most star-studded guest list of the week, with Princess Charlene of Monaco seated next to the queen of pop Janet Jackson and flanked by Hollywood royalty with Alicia Vikander, Jennifer Connelly, Léa Seydoux, Cynthia Erivo and Jaden Smith — and that’s just to name a few.More from WWDLouis Vuitton Spring 2023 Men's Spin-off in Aranya, ChinaLouis Vuitton's '200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries' Exhibit Arrives in L.A.Ana de Armas, Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans at 'The...
Naomi Campbell Eats Up Future On The Runway At The Hugo Boss Milan Fashion Week Show
On Thursday, the superstars strut their stuff down the catwalk in honor of the brand's fall-winter collection which plays on the fashion house's impeccable taste for tailoring and customization.
Naomi Campbell Delivers Fierce Runway Walk in Grey Trench Coat & Fisherman Sandals at Tod’s Milan Fashion Week Show
Legendary supermodel Naomi Campbell has returned to grace the runways of Milan Fashion Week. Tod’s had the privilege of Campbell walking their spring/summer 2023 runway show this season. Campbell took the runway wearing a look that included a light-gray double-breasted belted wide lapel collar ankle-length leather trench coat with six buttons, and matching pants. Campbell strutted the runway in suede fisherman sandals and carrying a medium-sized blush leather handbag. Her beauty look for this runway show included a smokey eyeshadow and contoured blush. Her hair was done in a sleek straightened style. This is the second show Naomi has made headlines for during Milan...
Louis Vuitton Taps French Artist Philippe Parreno for Paris Fashion Week Stage
Philippe Parreno, a French artist known for his large-scale installations, designed the stage for Louis Vuitton’s runway show during Paris Fashion Week. The set, a monumental installation shaped like a blooming flower, was located in the courtyard of the Louvre. It was constructed of red nylon fabric panels to create a circular form that at its highest point rose to more than 90 feet. Collaborating with production designer James Chinlund and Nicolas Ghesquière, the French luxury house’s womenswear creative director, Parreno said the concept for the installation was inspired by circuses. He also drew on horror classics like King Kong...
Bella Hadid Adds Vintage Prada To Her Envy-Inducing Wardrobe Of Archive Fashion
Bella Hadid has shown off a series of stand-out vintage looks this fashion month – but she arguably saved the best for last at the Miu Miu party in Paris on Tuesday night. The supermodel opted for a brown rumpled silk jacket and bra with a matching skirt from Prada’s spring/summer 2009 collection, which she explained on Instagram that she’d bought last year and chosen specifically for the occasion.
Janet Jackson showcases her edgy style credentials in trench coat and chunky boots as she enjoys Valentino's Paris Fashion Week dinner with shoe designer Christian Louboutin
Janet Jackson showcased her edgy sense of style as she stepped out during Paris Fashion Week on Sunday. The singer, 56, visited the La Maison Vivier exhibition at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs in the French capital, where brand Roger Vivier displayed Gherardo Felloni’s Spring/Summer 23 collection.
Shailene Woodley Tips Her Hat for Dior’s Paris Fashion Week Spring 2023 Front Row
Shailene Woodley made a chic entrance for the Dior ready-to-wear spring 2023 show on Tuesday during Paris Fashion Week. The actress wore a button-up blouse with a white polka-dot pattern and layered ruffles across the bodice. Her look accompanied high-waisted beige trousers with navy blue suspenders. She coordinated with patent leather heels embellished with buckles, a boater hat and a necklace.
Ugg Slippers Are Gigi’s Fashion Month Essential
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Gigi Hadid is on her way back from Paris, having walked for Chloé, Isabel Marant, Victoria Beckham, Givenchy and Stella McCartney at fashion week. Jetting home on October 3rd, she was seen navigating the airport in sweatpants from Les Tien, paired with a cardigan and a khaki jacket from her own brand, Guest In Residence, which she launched just last month. To ensure peak comfort, the super styled the outfit with Ugg’s stacked Tazz slippers, which have become a fashion month essential for Gigi.
Spring 2023 Accessories: Highlights From Paris Fashion Week Presentations
PARIS — Not only shows — showrooms and presentations were back in full force and bustling with people during Paris Fashion Week. Product-wise, there was a little something for every taste and need: Functional and essential accessories for corporate occasions, sparkle and high heels for partygoers and statement jewelry for those looking for investment pieces.More from WWDFront Row at Miu Miu RTW Spring 2023Louis Vuitton RTW Spring 2023Front Row at Louis Vuitton RTW Spring 2023 Compared to the previous season, footwear slightly toned down the maximalist heights of platforms as flat and mid-heeled options rose both as everyday styles in lieu of...
Look of the Week: Why the internet is cooing over Sarah Jessica Parker’s pigeon purse
On Wednesday, paparazzi shots of Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis filming scenes from the second season of the HBO Max series “And Just Like That…” ricocheted across the internet. (HBO Max is owned by CNN’s parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery.) In her role as Carrie...
