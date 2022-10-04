ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POPSUGAR

Jaden Smith Wins Fashion Week in a Mirrored Crop Top at Louis Vuitton

That's a wrap on Paris Fashion Week and, in turn, Fashion Month overall. Louis Vuitton closed out PFW with a show full of signature house codes and quite the stylish front row. Guests and Louis Vuitton ambassadors — like YouTube sensation Emma Chamberlain, "Wicked"'s Cynthia Erivo, "House of the Dragon" breakout star Milly Alcock, and Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas — took their seats as dresses, coats, and tailored sets hit the runway.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

Ottolinger Shows Femininity Unfastened at Paris Fashion Week

Ottolinger, founded by Christa Bösch and Cosima Gadient, showcased its Spring/Summer 2023 collection during Paris Fashion Week. Set in a gallery in central Paris, guests were found sitting in a pile of mattresses, expectant for what was about to come. The absence of decoration in the room accentuated the...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
wmagazine.com

Zendaya Blooms in Loewe Ahead of the Brand’s Paris Fashion Week Show

It’s always impressive when a celebrity nabs a look right off the runway for an event. At one of the House of Gucci premieres last year, Lady Gaga wore a dress from Gucci’s spring 2022 collection less than a week after it walked the runway. And if Ariana DeBose’s Emmy Awards dress from last week looked familiar, it’s because a similar version of it debuted at Prabal Gurung’s NYFW presentation just days before. Zendaya too, has been known to snatch up looks quickly after their first appearance, but she took “access” to a completely different level over the weekend when she showed off a dress from a collection that won’t debut for almost two weeks.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Louis Vuitton Closes Fashion Week With a Royal Front Row

Louis Vuitton brought out the big guns — and the big accessories — to close Paris Fashion Week with a bang. The brand had what was arguably the most star-studded guest list of the week, with Princess Charlene of Monaco seated next to the queen of pop Janet Jackson and flanked by Hollywood royalty with Alicia Vikander, Jennifer Connelly, Léa Seydoux, Cynthia Erivo and Jaden Smith — and that’s just to name a few.More from WWDLouis Vuitton Spring 2023 Men's Spin-off in Aranya, ChinaLouis Vuitton's '200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries' Exhibit Arrives in L.A.Ana de Armas, Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans at 'The...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Naomi Campbell Delivers Fierce Runway Walk in Grey Trench Coat & Fisherman Sandals at Tod’s Milan Fashion Week Show

Legendary supermodel Naomi Campbell has returned to grace the runways of Milan Fashion Week. Tod’s had the privilege of Campbell walking their spring/summer 2023 runway show this season. Campbell took the runway wearing a look that included a light-gray double-breasted belted wide lapel collar ankle-length leather trench coat with six buttons, and matching pants. Campbell strutted the runway in suede fisherman sandals and carrying a medium-sized blush leather handbag. Her beauty look for this runway show included a smokey eyeshadow and contoured blush. Her hair was done in a sleek straightened style. This is the second show Naomi has made headlines for during Milan...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
ARTnews

Louis Vuitton Taps French Artist Philippe Parreno for Paris Fashion Week Stage

Philippe Parreno, a French artist known for his large-scale installations, designed the stage for Louis Vuitton’s runway show during Paris Fashion Week. The set, a monumental installation shaped like a blooming flower, was located in the courtyard of the Louvre. It was constructed of red nylon fabric panels to create a circular form that at its highest point rose to more than 90 feet. Collaborating with production designer James Chinlund and Nicolas Ghesquière, the French luxury house’s womenswear creative director, Parreno said the concept for the installation was inspired by circuses. He also drew on horror classics like King Kong...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue

Bella Hadid Adds Vintage Prada To Her Envy-Inducing Wardrobe Of Archive Fashion

Bella Hadid has shown off a series of stand-out vintage looks this fashion month – but she arguably saved the best for last at the Miu Miu party in Paris on Tuesday night. The supermodel opted for a brown rumpled silk jacket and bra with a matching skirt from Prada’s spring/summer 2009 collection, which she explained on Instagram that she’d bought last year and chosen specifically for the occasion.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Daily Mail

Janet Jackson showcases her edgy style credentials in trench coat and chunky boots as she enjoys Valentino's Paris Fashion Week dinner with shoe designer Christian Louboutin

Janet Jackson showcased her edgy sense of style as she stepped out during Paris Fashion Week on Sunday. The singer, 56, visited the La Maison Vivier exhibition at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs in the French capital, where brand Roger Vivier displayed Gherardo Felloni’s Spring/Summer 23 collection.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Shailene Woodley Tips Her Hat for Dior’s Paris Fashion Week Spring 2023 Front Row

Shailene Woodley made a chic entrance for the Dior ready-to-wear spring 2023 show on Tuesday during Paris Fashion Week. The actress wore a button-up blouse with a white polka-dot pattern and layered ruffles across the bodice. Her look accompanied high-waisted beige trousers with navy blue suspenders. She coordinated with patent leather heels embellished with buckles, a boater hat and a necklace.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

Ugg Slippers Are Gigi’s Fashion Month Essential

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Gigi Hadid is on her way back from Paris, having walked for Chloé, Isabel Marant, Victoria Beckham, Givenchy and Stella McCartney at fashion week. Jetting home on October 3rd, she was seen navigating the airport in sweatpants from Les Tien, paired with a cardigan and a khaki jacket from her own brand, Guest In Residence, which she launched just last month. To ensure peak comfort, the super styled the outfit with Ugg’s stacked Tazz slippers, which have become a fashion month essential for Gigi.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Spring 2023 Accessories: Highlights From Paris Fashion Week Presentations

PARIS — Not only shows — showrooms and presentations were back in full force and bustling with people during Paris Fashion Week. Product-wise, there was a little something for every taste and need: Functional and essential accessories for corporate occasions, sparkle and high heels for partygoers and statement jewelry for those looking for investment pieces.More from WWDFront Row at Miu Miu RTW Spring 2023Louis Vuitton RTW Spring 2023Front Row at Louis Vuitton RTW Spring 2023 Compared to the previous season, footwear slightly toned down the maximalist heights of platforms as flat and mid-heeled options rose both as everyday styles in lieu of...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

