10 Seriously Big Deals to Grab at Amazon Right Now — All Under $10
Save up to 58 percent on Hanes tights, Neutrogena face wash, Dr. Scholl’s socks, and more After searching for furniture or cleaning gadgets and seeing those costs quickly add up, it's nice to do a bit of online shopping that's guaranteed not to break the bank. That's why we've taken it upon ourselves to round up some of the best deals at Amazon right now — and everything will only set you back $10 or less. Shoppers will discover a slew of on-sale items including a long-handled shower...
Even Nurses on Their Feet 16 Hours a Day Are Buying Duplicates of These Sneakers — and They're Up to 40% Off
“I stand up at work… and I have no pain when I wear these” Finding a pair of sneakers that are actually comfortable is certainly harder than it sounds. After all, with so many to choose from, it can be overwhelming trying to even figure out where to start — especially if all you want is a pair that won't make your feet hurt at the end of the day. To make things easy, tons of Amazon shoppers recommend the Inzcou Running Sneakers, and they're currently up to...
Don't Wait! These Kitchen Deals from Amazon's Under-the-Radar Outlet Are Up to 82% Off Now
Start saving ahead of the Prime Early Access Sale Upgrading your cookware and kitchen tools can get you a little closer to perfecting every meal in the kitchen. However, giving those go-to pieces a refresher is no easy feat, often taking hours of research and costing a pretty penny. But ahead of its massive two-day holiday sale next week, Amazon is slashing prices in this exact category by up to 82 percent — and we did the research for you. Whether you're a seasoned home cook with decades-old...
PC Magazine
Amazon Prime Membership: What Is Included and How Much Does it Cost?
What started in 2005 as a simple subscription for free two-day shipping has evolved into a full-fledged membership program with over 200 million members. But what does an Amazon Prime membership get you in 2022?. Subscribers receive shipping benefits, exclusive discounts, and access to multiple Amazon-owned services like Prime Video...
thepennyhoarder.com
Walmart’s Rollbacks Sale Strikes First in Holiday Deals Showdown
A Walmart employee helps a customer outside the Walmart store in Philadelphia. The Walmart Rollbacks and More Sale will begin October 10 and run through October 13. Matt Rourke/AP Photo. Move over, Amazon. Walmart is cutting in. Amazon is about to launch a big two-day holiday sale Oct. 11 and...
I’m a former Walmart employee – the secret way we trick people into not stealing from self checkout
A FORMER Walmart employee has revealed the secret way employees trick people into not stealing from the self-checkout. Athenia Camacho revealed workers have a way of quietly stopping shoplifters in their tracks in a viral TikTok video. The mum-of-four explained she used to work at the store and was now...
10 Items You Should Always Buy at Dollar Tree
In tough times like these when inflation is worrisomely high and a recession could be on the horizon, consumers flock to retailers that promise the best prices. Naturally, stores like Dollar Tree...
Thrillist
Oreo Is Releasing an All-New Cookie Flavor for Fall
Oreo does not care about your PSLs. Okay, maybe it does a little bit. The brand did drop its own pumpkin spice iteration last month. But now, the cookie maker is moving full-steam ahead toward the winter holidays with the debut of its latest flavor, and we've got zero qualms about it.
Walmart Just Made A Huge Change To Its Return Policy–Shoppers, Take Note
Walmart is attempting to make holiday shopping easier for customers this year. The department store just announced that they are revamping their return policy. Beginning in October, Walmart+ members and other customers can start their shopping without return policies that have 30-day limits.The chain’s new “Holiday Guarantee” will allow shoppers to have a longer return window, so they can buy presents for example, after October 1st, and have until January 31, 2023 to send items back.
11 Grocery Items To Buy at Dollar Tree
Dollar Tree might not be the first place you think of when it comes to purchasing your groceries, but you might want to add it to your rotation or you'll miss out on great grocery deals. See: 5 Fall...
Wendy’s Is Debuting A Brand New Frosty Flavor For Fall—And It’s Not Pumpkin Spice!
Wendy’s fans and autumn lovers assemble! The fast food chain just announced a brand new flavor for their beloved Frosty menu item (and no, it’s not pumpkin spice). Customers in Canada are sharing their anticipation for the latest iteration of the shake, as a Caramel Apple Frosty is making its debut there.
Wendy’s Customers Are Losing It Over The Return Of This Popular Sandwich: ‘I Just Dropped Everything’
Wendy’s fans, assemble— the popular fast food chain just announced the return of its iconic ‘Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger’ to the Made to Crave menu. This sandwich will now be available this fall, alongside the restaurant’s ‘Bourbon Bacon Cheeseburger,’ ‘Big Bacon Classic Cheeseburger,’ ‘Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich,’ and ‘Asiago Ranch Classic Chicken Club.’ Fans on Twitter couldn’t be more excited, as the return of the menu item for many, has been long-awaited.
8 Items To Never Buy at Dollar Stores
With inflation continuing to push us to our (bank) breaking point, we're getting desperate to find ways to save on everyday products. And so we're flocking to stores that promise hefty discounts...
5 Home Items You Should Never, Ever Buy At Walmart
Walmart has gained a reputation for being a one-stop shop for everything for the home. However, there are some home items you should never, ever buy there.
AOL Corp
Coach Outlet just dropped a sitewide sale to end all sitewide sales — save up to 75%!
If you've always coveted a Coach bag but just couldn't justify the splurge, well, now's you can! Coach Outlet just launched an incredible sale — we're talking up to 75% off hundreds of styles, thanks to the additional 15% off sitewide with code FRIENDS15. The discounts are pretty fabulous, and we're taking advantage by showing you just a smattering of the stunning designs for which this classic brand is recognized — all on sale. Plus, standard shipping is free! Styles are selling out quickly, so start browsing and get something special into your cart.
Liquid Death canned water company is now worth $700 million
For the "Why didn't I think of that?" file: A startup that sells water in beer cans — that's literally it — is approaching a $1 billion valuation.
8 Biggest Deals at Walmart in October
October is here, meaning fall is officially in full swing. From planning for the season's holidays to winter-prep yard work, you have a lot going on -- but Walmart has you covered. The discount...
Taco Bell Is Bringing Back Its Iconic $10 Taco Pass For One Day Only
Have you been to a theme park and heard someone talking about their season pass? For a special fee, they explain, you could have unlimited access to rides, perks like free snacks at select concession stands, and so on. Indeed, these "season passes" have proven to be tempting not only for customers, but also for the parks themselves. According to Skift, parks rely on marketing season passes to visitors in order to bring in a greater profit, thanks to the long-term commitment of pass holders.
Amazon launches new shopping site for those on government assistance
Shoppers on government assistance looking to make purchases online now have a new option with Amazon Access, the company’s new shopping portal that launched on Monday.
