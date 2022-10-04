ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HHW Gaming: ‘Dead Space’ Remake’s First Trailer Previews Survival Horror On A Next-Gen Level

By Bernard "Beanz" Smalls
 3 days ago

Source: Motive Studio / Dead Space Remake

Fans of survival horror video games, you will be eating at the end of 2022 and well into 2023. If you played the original Dead Space, released in 2008, you already experienced your nerves being destroyed; Motive Studio decided it’s time to take those scares and take them to the next-gen level.

It’s been roughly 13 years since Dead Space 3 , the final and very polarizing release in EA’s insanely popular survival horror franchise. Motive, the studio that blessed us with Star Wars: Squadrons and a forthcoming Iron Man video game , has been working hard on a remake of the original Dead Space video game.

After steadily giving fans glimpses of the game during its development, on Tuesday, October 4, Motive Studio proudly pulled the lid off the first trailer for the Dead Space remake. It looks TERRIFYING, in a good way.

Source: Motive Studio / Dead Space Remake

For those who need a refresher on the story, the Dead Space remake will see you once again step into the RIG (resource integration gear) of Isaac Clark, an engineer who is commissioned to fix the giant mining spaceship, the USG Ishimura.

Once aboard, Isaac’s job goes from repair man to fighting to just staying alive when he discovers the crew has been slaughtered, infected, and morphed into disfigured killing machines. On top of that, Isaac’s girlfriend is somewhere missing on the floating nightmare.

Armed with his trusty plasma cutter and other mining tools, which he turns into weapons, Clark must survive the nightmare alone in space where no one can hear him scream.

Source: Motive Studio / Dead Space Remake

Dead Space Remake Shows Off New Gameplay Enhancements & Stellar Graphics

Source: Motive Studio / Dead Space Remake

The trailer did its job showing off the hard work Motive Studios put into rebuilding the original developers. They just happen to be working on a Dead Space clone called The Callisto Protocol from the ground up.

The Necromorphs look even more horrifying, the scares are pumped up, and those locations and monstrous encounters from the original game have been given a beautiful fresh coat of paint on top of gameplay enhancements.

Here Is A Breakdown of The Enhancements Via Motive Studio

  • The Peeling System: Necromorphs, monstrosities unlike anything seen before, have been reconstructed around the new Peeling System, which introduces layered flesh, tendons and bones that break, tear and shatter in shocking new ways. And while strategy is key, players will also experience increased opportunities for creativity in how they utilize their variety of unique weapons and abilities to combat these horrifying enemies.
  • The Intensity Director: Dead Space’s beautifully crafted, equally haunting world has long been easy for players to get lost in, but now players will truly feel the weight of every mysterious step Isaac takes. The new Intensity Director dynamically adjusts what shows up in Isaac’s path, from Necromorph spawns and how they choose to attack them to environmental effects such as light, smoke, particles, and sound. Isaac’s heartbeat, breathing, and exertions also adjust based on his stress level to provide players direct feedback into his mental, emotional and physical state.
  • An Enhanced Engineering Fantasy: Without weapons or backup, Isaac is forced to defend himself against the Necromorphs by leveraging high-tech mining tools to strategically dismember nightmarish creatures, solve puzzles on his thrilling journey and turn the Ishimura’s malfunctioning systems to his advantage. Originally a silent protagonist, players will now hear more from the beloved engineer via new narrative enrichments voiced by Gunner Wright, the original voice of Isaac in Dead Space 2 (2011) and Dead Space 3 (2013).
  • A Fully Interconnected Ishimura: From the start screen to the end credits, players will confront the frighteningly tight corridors and shadowed hallways of the USG Ishimura without a single load screen or camera cut ever breaking the immersion. This enormous mining ship has been restored for the remake with new rooms, routes, and obstacles while permitting seamless exploration with new UI map controls and an improved locator.

We Also Have A Release Date

Source: Motive Studio / Dead Space Remake

Dead Space fans, prepare to clutch your pearls when the remake arrives on Xbox Series S|X, PlayStation 5, and PC (EA App, Steam, and Epic Games Store) on January 27, 2023. Not a bad way to kick off a year that will be stacked with big releases.

Step into the trailer below.

