TOLEDO, Ohio - The Toledo men's golf team heads to Jonesborough, Tenn. this weekend for the first of two tournaments that will close out its fall season. The Rockets will be participating in East Tennessee State's Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate on Sunday-Tuesday, Oct. 9-11. The tournament will be held at the par-72, 7,147-yard Blackthorn Club with tee times starting at 8:30 a.m. each day.

