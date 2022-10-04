Read full article on original website
Miners sharply reduced bitcoin sales in September
The current week started with the strengthening of bitcoin. The largest digital currency for the first time since the end of September began to trade above $20,000. In a day, the BTC rate strengthened by 4% to $20,092. Altcoins were also able to partially win back losses. Ether (ETH) rose...
Visa Partners With FTX to Offer Crypto Debit Cards
Payments company Visa built a partnership with the cryptocurrency exchange FTX to offer debit cards in 40 countries. The cards will allow holders to spend their crypto funds from FTX accounts. So, users won't need to withdraw their cryptocurrencies from the exchange to spend them. The cards make it easier for retailers to accept crypto without setting up the required technology.
Hodlers have accumulated a record amount of bitcoins
Analysts at Ark Invest found that long-term investors or so-called hodlers have been buying up bitcoins over the past few months. They took advantage of the collapse of the BTC rate in the spring and summer of 2022 and accumulated a record amount of cryptocurrency. Currently, hodlers control approximately 13.7 million coins, which is 71.5% of the total supply of bitcoin.
Bitcoin Starts to Outperform Most Major Assets; Mike McGlone
Bloomberg Intelligence released Cryptos Outlook October edition, which mentions positive trends in the crypto market. According to senior commodity strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence, Mike McGlone, amid the rate hikes by more central banks, we see the tendency resuming for Bitcoin, Ethereum and the Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index to get ahead of most major assets.
Mastercard Presents a Tool to Fight Crypto Crime
Payments industry giant Mastercard has launched new software to fight against crypto fraud. According to an announcement by the company, the tool with the name "Crypto Secure" allows banks to identify and block transactions from crypto exchange platforms that have been linked to fraud. The system allows financial institutions to...
Middle East and North America are the Fastest-Growing Crypto Markets
A new release by the blockchain analysis platform Chainalysis says the Middle East and North America (MENA) may be one of the smaller crypto markets but it's also the fastest growing. Chainalysis' 2022 Global Crypto Adoption Index reveals that from July 2021 to June 2022, MENA-based users received $566 bln...
BC.GAME Launches its Redesigned Website with New Features
BC.GAME announced the official launch of its new website, integrating better features and advantages for its users. Named the Crypto Casino of the Year, BC.GAME is one of the most popular crypto casino platforms. Now, in order to provide a better experience for users, it will launch a redesigned website, giving its players the best experience and satisfaction worldwide.
BNB Chain Gets Back to Normal After a Hack Estimated $100 M
On October 7, BNB Chain announced suspending operations due to irregular activity, and a potential exploit. Later, the team confirmed they had detected an exploit on a cross-chain bridge BSC Token Hub. As a result, extra BNB coins were created. The Binance team announced that customer funds remained safe. According...
