A. Anonymous
2d ago
Ah yes , let's auction off stolen property so the state can make a profit off of someone's else property
3
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Firefighters in Ross Co. responded to a camper fire
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio— Firefighters in Ross County were busy Thursday afternoon. Following a grain silo fire on route 104, township personnel responded to the 15000 block of route 772 for a fully engulfed camper fire. Additional assistance was requested to battle the blaze. The cause of the fire, officials...
OSHP: 1 man died in crash in Fayette County
FAYETTE COUNTY — The Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash that involved one fatality, according to a news release. >>RELATED: 4 taken to hospital after crash in Bethel Township. The accident happened Wednesday afternoon at around 4:36 p.m. Christopher Stinespring, 48 from...
One dead after tractor-trailer crash in Fayette County
UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is dead after a crash near Union Township, Fayette County, Wednesday afternoon. According to the Wilmington post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened at approximately 4:36 p.m. along US 62 just north of SR 753. Christopher Stinespring, 48, of Madison, was driving a 2013 GMC […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Pike Co. firefighters responded to a structure fire near Beaver
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — Firefighters responded to a reported structure fire in eastern Pike County. According to initial reports, the call came in around noon along Gravel Washer Road in Beaver. Crews on the scene said heavy smoke was showing from the residence. The cause of the fire remains...
WHIZ
Glouster Man Killed in Accident
A Glouster man was killed Wednesday in a one vehicle crash in Perry County. It took place just before 3:30pm on State Route 155 in Monroe Township. The Lancaster Post of the State Highway Patrol said 70-year-old James Martin was travelling eastbound on State Route 155 when he drove off the left side of the roadway and struck a downed tree and brush pile.
Man dead after Perry County crash
MONROE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Monroe Township, Perry County, Wednesday afternoon. According to the Lancaster post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a 2003 Ford F-150 driven by James Martin, 70, of Glouster, was driving east on SR-155 at approximately 3:29 p.m. Tuesday. Police said Martin […]
thepostathens.com
OUPD reports destruction of property, animal found in road
The Ohio University Police Department reported destruction of property at Porter Hall. According to the report, a large landscaping boulder was displaced. OUPD reported that an individual was struck by a golf ball at Ohio University’s golf and tennis center. ‘My Bike is Gone’. OUPD reported a bike was...
sciotopost.com
Ross County – Thousands in Music Equipment Stolen From Local Church
ROSS – A local church has filed a report after the theft occurred at their church. According to the Chillicothe Police department, AGAPE Fellowship reported that someone over the last week had broken into one of the church outbuildings that are used for events and stole all his sound/music equipment that is valued at around $5000. The Church stated the door was locked and appeared to have been pried open.
WHIZ
Chandlersville Road Fire
A Chandlersville man is able to escape his home after being awoken by a smoke detector. The fire took place at 8990 Chandlersville Road around 3:30am Thursday. When Wayne Township Fire Department arrived Lieutenant Cody Smith said they were met with heavy fire conditions. Crews made a push to stop the fire and contained the majority of the fire in under 10 minutes.
WTAP
Two homes in Marietta are a total loss after a fire
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - UPDATE 10/6/2022 4:57 P.M. The Marietta Fire Department Chief says these two houses are total losses. The State Fire Marshal says the fire is undetermined. One house was vacant and no one was home at the other one when the fire happened. The one house caught on fire and it spread to the one beside it.
Scioto County man arrested for alleged rape of four boys
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WCMH) — A West Portsmouth man who allegedly raped four male children in Ohio and Virginia is in custody. Gary Cook III, 36, was arrested Thursday, according to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office. Cook faces several felony charges, including three counts of rape of a child under the age of 13, one count […]
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County – Two Vehicles Stolen, Two People Arrested in High Speed Chase
PICKAWAY – Two vehicles were reported stolen off a Marathon gas station in Pickaway County on Tarlton road, one theft suspect ran from police the other stopped at the truck stop after unknowingly being tracked. According to the Pickaway Sheriff’s office, they were advised around 6:47 pm of two...
spectrumnews1.com
Ohio State Highway Patrol, 6-State Trooper Project to focus on I-70
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Members of the 6-State Trooper Project and the Ohio State Highway Patrol will be focusing on Interstate 70 to enforce speed, safety belts and OVI over the weekend. The Project begins after midnight on Oct. 7 and ends at midnight on Oct. 9. The Indiana State...
WHIZ
Ohio State Highway Patrol Warns of Increase in Deer-Related Car Accidents
ZANESVILLE, Oh – If you drive, you’ve probably noticed more deer on and near the roadways. This is completely normal. However, this annual increase results in thousands of deer-related accidents each year, some even deadly. Nearly half of those incidents occur in the fall and early winter months...
sciotopost.com
Update: Deputy Resting at Home after Escaping Fugitive in Ross County
Ross – A deputy suffered a concussion after a man forced himself out of a court room this morning. According to Ross County sheriff Mr. Rayford ran from the Ross County Common Pleas Court resulting in one of the deputies being injured after attempting to apprehend him. Mr. Rayford was wearing a white hooded sweatshirt (with a blue and black logo), jeans and white tennis shoes. Mr. Rayford is a 26 year old, black male with black hair, brown eyes, 6′ tall and approximately 165lbs with last known address in Columbus, Ohio.
Police: Spat over boyfriend’s stuff results in shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police said a woman was shot in the knee after an altercation over a man’s property on the east side of the city Wednesday afternoon. Witnesses at the scene told police that the suspect, Faith Fiore, 22, went to a home on the 1500 block of Loretta Avenue at approximately […]
I-270 closing in both directions for repairs
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — I-270 is closing in both directions between 1-670 and I-70 for two hours on Thursday for repairs. Emergency utility repairs are beginning at 8 p.m. and lasting two hours, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. The closure includes all ramps between both interstates. Northbound traffic will be directed to I-70 […]
Deputies search for missing Gallia County teen
GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing, runaway teenager. According to the GCSO, Levi Partlow, 17, was reported missing today, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. Authorities say the last known contact with Partlow was on the evening of Sept. 25, 2022. Deputies say Partlow […]
sciotopost.com
Park Close to Pickaway County Line has a Mysterious Creation
FAIRFIELD – A park just outside of Pickaway county in Stoutsville Ohio has some mystery on how it was built, and maybe a great park to explore this fall. The location 11615 16th Road SW is owned by the Fairfield county park district which has owned the park since 1944. The park has two unique features a WPA pedestrian bridge and a cross mound.
sciotopost.com
Woman Found Guilty of Stealing Identity of Deceased Baby after Stealing 1.5 Million in Federal Money
COLUMBUS, Ohio – A former Columbus woman pleaded guilty in federal court today to 16 counts of wire and passport fraud. The defendant stole the identity of a baby who died as an infant and used the infant’s identity to obtain a passport, a student pilot license, a job as a flight attendant, and pandemic relief loans.
