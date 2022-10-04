Read full article on original website
Related
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Three Bold Predictions for UGA vs Auburn
The Deep South's Oldest Rivalry renews for the 127th time on Saturday afternoon in between the beloved hedges of Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia. The unranked Auburn Tigers try to knock off the undefeated and No. 2 ranked Georgia Bulldogs for the first time in Athens since 2005. Georgia enters...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Newton County SAT scores show mixed results
COVINGTON — Eastside High School students surpassed the state and nation on the 2022 SAT in both math and the composite score, at 518 and 1,054, respectively. Eastside students also topped the nation in evidenced-based reading and writing with a score of 536, which matched the state average for public school students this year.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
HEALTH SCORES: Sept. 26 - Sept. 30
Kentucky Fried Chicken, 61♦ 03 U.S. Highway 278, Covington; Sept. 26; Routine; 94/A.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
PHOTOS: These cats and dogs are available for adoption in Henry County
These cats and dogs are up for adoption in Henry County. Each animal is listed by their name and pet identification number. For description of any of the animals, visit the Friend's of Henry Animals Facebook page.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Three killed in crash on Access Road in Newton County
COVINGTON — Three people in a box truck were killed Wednesday when a truck hit their vehicle head-on. According to reports, the three were traveling on Access Road near Dinah Pace Road at about 8:30 a.m. when an oncoming dump truck crossed the center yellow lines and hit them head-on.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Newton County Animal Services offers free vaccination, microchip clinic
COVINGTON — Newton County Animal Services is hosting a Free Pet Vaccination and Microchip Clinic Saturday, Oct. 15, from 9 a.m. to noon at Turner Lake Park. Newton County residents (all pet owners must present proof of residency) can receive a rabies vaccine, distemper/parvo vaccination, FVRCP vaccine for cats, microchip, flea treatment and spay/neuter voucher for their pets. This is approximately $200 in services for no cost to Newton County residents thanks to sponsors Planned PEThood, Petco Love, Atlanta Humane Society and HALO House for Dogs. The Atlanta Humane Society is also providing free dog food and leashes and collars in limited supply at the event.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do in the Rockdale Newton County area this weekend, October 7-9
The Get Out There weekend guide lists five weekend events in the Rockdale and Newton County area. This weekend, take your pick of live music, community fun, breast cancer awareness month events and more.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
PHOTOS: These cats and dogs are up for adoption at Newton County Animal Control
These animals are available for adoption through Newton County Animal Control. Each animal is listed by their identification number, or name if they have been assigned one. For more information on the animals, please visit NCAC's page on PetFinder.
RELATED PEOPLE
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Newton County Jail Blotter
The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole from Sept. 28 to Oct. 4:. • Keith Lorenzo Baisden, 42, Blackwell Street, Covington; child support default -...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
UPDATE: Reward offered for suspect who held up postal carrier
COVINGTON — The Newton County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who tried to rob a postal carrier of a key that would open large blue outdoor Postal Service mailboxes. The United States Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect who robbed a 36-year-old carrier. According to the NCSO, the suspect pointed a handgun at the carrier and demanded the key. When the carrier said he didn’t have the key, the suspect ran into nearby woods.
Comments / 0