Mabank, TX

navarrocountygazette.com

Corsicana in Stage 1 Drought

TRINITY RIVER AUTHORITY OF TEXAS INITIATES STAGE 1 DROUGHT CONTINGENCY MEASURES, SEPT. 30. (ARLINGTON, TEXAS) – The Trinity River Authority of Texas notified the city of Corsicana that, on Friday, Sept. 30, it initiated Stage 1 of its Water Conservation and Drought Contingency Plan based on the declining water levels of Navarro Mills Lake. Stage 1, which is characterized by mild water shortage conditions, is triggered when the level of the lake falls below 421.5 feet. The lake is currently at 74% full.
CORSICANA, TX
dallasexpress.com

Fall Festivals in North Texas in October

As Autumn settles upon the Southwest, North Texas communities have ample opportunity to enjoy the sights, sounds, and scents of multiple fall festivals. Many cities will host fall festivities in October, including Dallas, Grapevine, Arlington, Fort Worth, and Plano. In Dallas, people can enjoy Autumn at the Arboretum and the...
GRAPEVINE, TX
lsonews.com

Cut off: East Texans fished here for generations — until new owner builds a fence

The Cutoff is a public waterway under Texas law. Locals are fighting to get it back. Story by Michael Marks, Texas Standard. This story was originally published by Texas Standard, the national daily news show of Texas. <iframe src=”https://www.google.com/maps/d/embed?mid=1MUnE5mqX3c5njgDpB20_8elGszCFgZA&ehbc=2E312F” width=”640″ height=”480″></iframe>. During the COVID-19...
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Texas

If you are one of those people who loves to order a nice steak and some vegetables on the side when they go out with friends and family members, then keep on reading because this article is for your. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Texas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
TEXAS STATE
KTEN.com

Dallas North Tollway takes aim at Grayson County

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KTEN) --Grayson County leaders continue to look at the possibility of the Dallas North Tollway connecting into Grayson County. The existing toll road originates in downtown Dallas and currently runs north 33 miles to U.S. 380 in Prosper, Texas. Construction is already underway to extend the Tollway another 13 miles north to the Collin-Grayson County line.
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX
WFAA

Fuel spill shuts down westbound I-30 heading into Dallas

MESQUITE, Texas — A fuel spill shut down westbound Interstate 30 in Mesquite early Friday morning, officials said. The crash happened when a semi-truck hit a barrier at 30 and Interstate 635 around 2:30 a.m., according to police. No injuries were reported, but the crash resulted in "a large...
MESQUITE, TX
dallasexpress.com

Clay Jenkins Lied to Voters Former Mayor Alleges

Former Carrollton Mayor Matthew Marchant recently tweeted claims that sitting Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins misled the public regarding his past in a candidate questionnaire for the Dallas Morning News. “Here’s local media darling Clay Jenkins claiming he’s ‘the first in his family to go to college’ on his 2022...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
WFAA

Remains found in Collin County identified as missing Dallas woman

COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — Police have identified remains found in Collin County to be of a Dallas woman who was reported missing nearly two years ago. The Collin County Medical Examiner's Officer notified the Dallas Police Homicide Unit that the remains were of Mercedes Clement, police say. She was identified through a dental records comparison.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX

