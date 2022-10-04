Read full article on original website
Ex-NBA Player Suing DFW Airport for Lack of Development Around Sports Complex
Former NBA player sues DFW Airport over lack of development around sports complex.RK/Unsplash. Former NBA player Jermaine O'Neal said he spent millions to build a sports complex on a property at DFW Airport because the airport promised him development around him. Fox 4 reports that O'Neal had built the Drive Nation Sports Facility at the southern end of the airport.
Did your Texas lottery tickets win Wednesday night? 2 $25,000 winning tickets sold in Dallas & Houston
It seems you may need to check your Texas Lottery tickets from Wednesday after two winners in the Lone Star State decided to channel their inner Cooper Rush (Dallas Cowboys undefeated starting quarterback) by getting some nice wins.
navarrocountygazette.com
Corsicana in Stage 1 Drought
TRINITY RIVER AUTHORITY OF TEXAS INITIATES STAGE 1 DROUGHT CONTINGENCY MEASURES, SEPT. 30. (ARLINGTON, TEXAS) – The Trinity River Authority of Texas notified the city of Corsicana that, on Friday, Sept. 30, it initiated Stage 1 of its Water Conservation and Drought Contingency Plan based on the declining water levels of Navarro Mills Lake. Stage 1, which is characterized by mild water shortage conditions, is triggered when the level of the lake falls below 421.5 feet. The lake is currently at 74% full.
2 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Tyler (Tyler, TX)
According to the officials, a multi-vehicle accident was reported in Tyler. The officials stated that two vehicles were involved in the crash. The crash was reported at the intersection of North [..]
$1 million Texas Lottery scratch ticket sold in Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex
It sure does pay to play even if you aren't a resident of the state you play in when it comes to the lottery.
dallasexpress.com
Fall Festivals in North Texas in October
As Autumn settles upon the Southwest, North Texas communities have ample opportunity to enjoy the sights, sounds, and scents of multiple fall festivals. Many cities will host fall festivities in October, including Dallas, Grapevine, Arlington, Fort Worth, and Plano. In Dallas, people can enjoy Autumn at the Arboretum and the...
lsonews.com
Cut off: East Texans fished here for generations — until new owner builds a fence
The Cutoff is a public waterway under Texas law. Locals are fighting to get it back. Story by Michael Marks, Texas Standard. This story was originally published by Texas Standard, the national daily news show of Texas. <iframe src=”https://www.google.com/maps/d/embed?mid=1MUnE5mqX3c5njgDpB20_8elGszCFgZA&ehbc=2E312F” width=”640″ height=”480″></iframe>. During the COVID-19...
When to expect a cooldown & rain from North Texas’ weather over the next week
A cooldown, quick warmup, and then some rain are expected to hit North Texas in the next week.
4 Great Steakhouses in Texas
If you are one of those people who loves to order a nice steak and some vegetables on the side when they go out with friends and family members, then keep on reading because this article is for your. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Texas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
Dallas-Fort Worth resident over $1 million richer after Texas Lottery jackpot win
How much wood could a woodchuck chuck if the woodchuck just won $1 million?
High Hill Farm and Development Owners, Jason and Sharon Romano, Say Bye-Bye to Dallas and Hello to East Texas
Lately, many people can relate to the appeal of having more land with wide open spaces. It’s one thing to dream about it and another to make that dream a reality. Yet the latter is precisely what Sharon and Jason Romano, owners and developers of High Hill Farm & Development, set out to do.
KTEN.com
Dallas North Tollway takes aim at Grayson County
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KTEN) --Grayson County leaders continue to look at the possibility of the Dallas North Tollway connecting into Grayson County. The existing toll road originates in downtown Dallas and currently runs north 33 miles to U.S. 380 in Prosper, Texas. Construction is already underway to extend the Tollway another 13 miles north to the Collin-Grayson County line.
Fuel spill shuts down westbound I-30 heading into Dallas
MESQUITE, Texas — A fuel spill shut down westbound Interstate 30 in Mesquite early Friday morning, officials said. The crash happened when a semi-truck hit a barrier at 30 and Interstate 635 around 2:30 a.m., according to police. No injuries were reported, but the crash resulted in "a large...
This Texas city was named one of the least ‘green’ cities in the nation
Much of North Texas also ranked low based on 'green' living.
Smith Co. Sheriff Warns of Several Car Burglaries in the Tyler, TX Area
Recently, a representative from the Smith County Sheriff's Department shared a post on their public Facebook page with a warning for residents who live in the Tyler, Texas area. According to the Smith County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, they have been receiving several reports regarding various incidents of auto burglaries...
dallasexpress.com
Clay Jenkins Lied to Voters Former Mayor Alleges
Former Carrollton Mayor Matthew Marchant recently tweeted claims that sitting Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins misled the public regarding his past in a candidate questionnaire for the Dallas Morning News. “Here’s local media darling Clay Jenkins claiming he’s ‘the first in his family to go to college’ on his 2022...
Remains found in Collin County identified as missing Dallas woman
COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — Police have identified remains found in Collin County to be of a Dallas woman who was reported missing nearly two years ago. The Collin County Medical Examiner's Officer notified the Dallas Police Homicide Unit that the remains were of Mercedes Clement, police say. She was identified through a dental records comparison.
3 Texas spots among top-ranked Mexican restaurants in the country
October is underway as the fall season continues and October 4, one of the best food days of the year, is National Taco Day. Even better, it's a Tuesday, making this the Taco Tuesday of 2022.
The ‘G Word’ Rears Its Ugly Head in Poorly Attended Dallas Housing Equity Workshops
Not a lot of people have been showing up to the City of Dallas’s Accountability for Housing Equity workshops, but those who do are armed with information and ideas to prevent taxing residents out of their homes. And the dreaded “G word” — gentrification — is on the lips...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Rent Costs Flattening in North Texas, Experts Predict Price Drop in Coming Months
If you've been paying rent at all in the last two years, you've probably felt the burn in your wallet. Rent costs reached all-time highs in North Texas in 2021 and earlier this year, as demand for housing – both for-sale homes and rentals – soared to new heights and spurred a housing frenzy.
