‘El Muerto’: Jonás Cuarón Tapped To Direct Bad Bunny In Sony’s Latest ‘Spider-Man’ Spinoff Film

‘Devil In The White City’: Keanu Reeves Exits Martin Scorsese-Produced Serial Killer Series At Hulu
Over a decade ago, Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio’s Appian Way partnered to bring “Devil In The White City,” the true story of America’s first serial killer, Dr. H. H. Holmes, during the late 1800s in Chicago, to the big screen. Originally conceived as a feature film — Scorsese and DiCaprio attached initially as director and star, way back when—the project eventually developed into a streaming series at Hulu back in 2019 after multiple delays and hiccups. The project would also luck out by recently landing director Todd Field (“TÁR”) and actor Keanu Reeves (“John Wick 4”) in one of the lead roles.
‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’: Netflix Gives Rian Johnson’s Sequel A One-Week Theatrical Sneak Preview Starting November 23
After “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” premiered to rave reviews at TIFF last month, there was much speculation if Netflix would wait until December 23 to debut the film. Director Rian Johnson even pressed the streamer to give the film a limited theatrical release before its premiere date. Now it appears Johnson got his wish: Netflix will give “Glass Onion” a one-week theatrical release the week of Thanksgiving before it debuts on streaming one month later.
Keanu Reeves Would Love To Play Ghost Rider In The MCU
At this point, four phases in, Kevin Feige and Marvel Studios have enlisted dozens of Hollywood A-listers for the MCU frontlines. And big-name actors want to work for the franchise juggernaut too, but there remain a few names that haven’t yet made their first Marvel appearance. Enter Keanu Reeves. The “John Wick” and “The Matrix” star is a natural fit for MCU, on top of being a diehard fan of Marvel comics. So, if he were to sign on as a Marvel hero in the future, who would Reeves like to play?
Deadpool 3 starts filming in January 2023, leak reveals
The past few months have been filled with MCU news, including Ryan Reynolds’ confirmation that Hugh Jackman will be back as Wolverine for Deadpool 3. The long-awaited sequel will see Reynolds and Jackman join forces for the first time since the ill-fated X-Men Origins: Wolverine. Unfortunately, we are going to have to wait until 2024 to see the film, but the latest issue of Production Weekly reveals that filming starts in just a few months.
‘Spawn’: Reboot Brings In ‘Joker’ & ‘Captain America 4’ Writers As Todd McFarlane Considers Stepping Away From Directing Role
It’s been a long, tough road for Todd McFarlane’s “Spawn” reboot film. Over the years, we’ve seen the creator proudly exclaim he was going to write and direct the low-budget, gritty, hard-R reboot of his superhero comic. We’ve seen actors come and go. We’ve seen relentless hype from McFarlane, talking about how amazing the film is going to be. We’ve even seen reports that production was going to be happening soon. Well, apparently, even though there have been years of development, it would seem that the “Spawn” reboot is back at square one.
‘Wakanda Forever’: Dominique Thorne Debuts As Ironheart In Upcoming ‘Black Panther’ Sequel
“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” hits theaters in November to close out Phase 4 of the MCU. But the 30th film in the MCU also sets up the franchise’s future, with Dominique Thorne and her teenage heroine Riri Williams, aka Ironheart, ready to make her debut in the upcoming film. Thorne will lead her own Disney+ series “Ironheart” next year. However, before that, Ironheart helps Wakanda take on Tenoch Huerta‘s Namor in Ryan Coogler‘s sequel to his 2018 film.
‘Nosferatu’: Nicholas Hoult The Latest In Talks To Join The Robert Eggers Horror Remake
Last Friday, news broke that Robert Eggers’ remake of “Nosferatu” was underway again, with Bill Skarsgard attached to the star. And that’s excellent news, as the film is a passion project for Eggers long in the making. But also announced was Lily-Rose Depp in talks to replace Anya Taylor-Joy as the female lead in the film; not so great news for those who loved Taylor-Joy’s previous work with the director.
‘Bumper In Berlin’ Teaser: Adam DeVine Reprises Role In ‘Pitch Perfect’ Spinoff Series
Reprising his role as the show’s titular Bumper, Adam DeVine returns to the wildly successful “Pitch Perfect” franchise, this time in series format, courtesy of Peacock’s “Bumper In Berlin.”. The six-part series, which is executive produced by DeVine and star, producer, and director of previous...
‘The Lair’ Trailer: Director Neil Marshall’s Latest Film Pits Soldiers Against An Alien Enemy
“When they rise, the fight begins” is the tagline for “The Lair,” a forthcoming horror film from director Neil Marshall. Starring Charlotte Kirk, “The Lair” centers on Royal Air Force pilot Lt. Kate Sinclair (Kirk), who is shot down over Afghanistan. She finds refuge in an abandoned underground bunker where deadly man-made biological weapons, and inside, she discovers something half human, half alien that is reawakened. Of course, as silly as this all sounds, there are two things to keep in mind. The first is that Marshall is responsible for bringing audiences “The Descent” in 2005, with the cave-set nightmare, remembered as one of the better horror films from the first decade of this century.
Adam Sandler Says He’s Discussed A Film Project With ‘TÁR’ Director Todd Field
Adam Sandler is back in the limelight thanks to his latest performance in “Hustle,” which hit Netflix earlier this year in June. Like “Punch Drunk Love” and “Uncut Gems” before it, it’s the rare dramatic role for Sandler in a sea of low-grade comedies he typically stars in, and it’s received great press. So, that begs the question: what’s next for the actor? And will it be something that flexes his acting muscles or a role more reminiscent of “Hubie Halloween“?
Harris Dickinson Navigates The ‘Triangle Of Sadness’ [Interview]
“It’s only downhill, for me isn’t?” That was Harris Dickinson’s cheeky response when asked about what it was like to star in a Palme d’Or winning film so early in his career. That film, Ruben Östlund’s “Triangle of Sadness,” has been something of a lightning rod since its Cannes premiere and, frankly, is likely another stepping stone for the increasingly in-demand British actor.
Christian Bale Thanks Leonardo DiCaprio: “Any Role That Anybody Gets, It’s Only Because He’s Passed On It”
Christian Bale stars in David O. Russell’s “Amsterdam,” in theaters this weekend, the latest film of the actor’s illustrious career. And what a career it is. Bale is undoubtedly one of this generation’s most in-demand, top acting talents, excellent in anything from blockbusters like “Thor: Love & Thunder” to more independent fare like Todd Haynes’ “Velvet Goldmine” or Scott Cooper’s “Out Of The Furnace.” But according to Bale, there’s a secret influence to the career he’s had so far, and it’s none other than arguably the best film actor in Hollywood: Leonardo DiCaprio.
‘Lord Of The Rings’: Details Emerge About The TV Pitches From HBO, Netflix, The Russos & More That Didn’t Make The Cut
It’s common knowledge, at this point, that Amazon Studios paid roughly $700 million for the first season of “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.” That does include more than $200 million for the rights agreement with the Tolkien Estate, but even still, that’s a mammoth amount of money. And instead of going with tried and true showrunners or filmmakers with an established pedigree, Amazon Studios chose relative unknowns, Patrick McKay and J.D. Payne, to bring ‘Rings of Power’ to life. But apparently, there were some true heavy hitters in the running, also.
‘The Midnight Club’ Review: Mike Flanagan’s Horror Coming-Of-Ager Anthology Gets Too Sentimental About The Nature Of Storytelling
Mike Flanagan is as sentimental about storytelling as he is about horror, for better and for worse. Sometimes that has led to a unique heartbeat in his work—the aching pain in his landmark Shirley Jackson adaptation “The Haunting of Hill House,” or his dedication to making us see the demons of “The Shining” in a different light with his unfairly maligned feature “Doctor Sleep.” But his latest project, co-created with Leah Fong, shows that affinity getting the better of him. “The Midnight Club” is so focused on hosting storytelling that it neglects to tell a good one overall, mixing the main storyline of ghosts and cults with an anthology of overlong short stories. The two big chunks don’t complement each other well enough, and what starts out as emotionally ambitious more or less becomes numbing.
‘EO’ Trailer: Jerzy Skolimowski’s Cannes Jury Prize-Winning Donkey Drama Hits NYC/LA Theaters Next Month
Few filmmakers have had as idiosyncratic a career as Polish director Jerzy Skolimowski. But Skolimowski may have saved one of his best movies for a late-career highlight with “EO,” which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year, where it co-won the Jury Prize with “The Eight Mountains.”
Walter Hill on Returning to the Genre He Loves Most
If you were an action fan in the 1970s, ’80s, or ’90s, one of the great pleasures of filmgoing was the experience, every year or two, of a new Walter Hill movie. No one else was really making movies like him, and no one had before; although his morally and philosophically oriented genre pictures owed something to the Westerns of Howard Hawks and the existential crime films of Jean-Pierre Melville, they weren’t really the same. Films like “The Driver,” “The Warriors,” and “48 Hours” were somehow both more heightened in their mythological resonances and more realistic in their behavior than...
‘Blockbuster’ Trailer: Randall Park Tries To Hold Onto The Video Store Experience For Netflix
Missing your local Blockbuster? Netflix may have the cure with their new series, appropriately titled “Blockbuster.” The project centers around the last location of this once prolific company. While fictional, its basic premise has roots in reality as a lone Oregon store remains open. Randall Park stars as...
‘Penguin’ Series Taps ‘Mare Of Easttown’ Helmer Craig Zobel To Direct First Two Episodes
What’s in store for the DC Universe? Well, while Warner Bros. Discovery canceled projects like “Batgirl” and “Wonder Twins,” and many worried about the state of dozens of projects still in development, filmmaker Matt Reeves’ take on the “Batman” universe is still moving forward unbothered. The Hollywood Reporter reveals that the “Penguin” spinoff series starring Colin Farrell is still moving ahead and has hired a new director.
‘Andor’: Fiona Shaw Talks Social Realism In ’Star Wars’ & Whether She Returns To The Rebels Struggle [The Rogue Ones Podcast]
‘The Rogue Ones: A Star Wars Andor Podcast’ returns with hosts Mike DeAngelo and The Playlist’s Editor-In-Chief, Rodrigo Perez. As with the previous episodes, each week, our hosts will recap and review the latest “Andor” episode and welcome cast members and creatives from the show to discuss all things “Andor” and all the intrigue and machination of the “Star Wars” galaxy.
New ‘V/H/S/99’ Trailer: The Fifth Installment Of The Found Footage Horror Series Hits Shudder On October 20
Back in 2012, “V/H/S” premiered at the Sundance Film Festival to give “Paranormal Activity” and the rest of the found footage horror sub-genre a run for its money. And now, after three sequels, a spin-off, and a Snapchat miniseries, the fifth installment of the series is upon us, “V/H/S/99.”
