Ohio State assistant Tony Alford speaks on play of TreVeyon Henderson, Miyan Williams through first five games

4 Great Seafood Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Football: No. 3 Buckeyes embrace being ‘the bad guy’ in season’s first road game at Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State opens Big Ten play against WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State returns home, hosts No. 13 Penn State FridayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: No. 24 Ohio State beats Central Michigan in 7-1 routThe LanternColumbus, OH
Alford’s plea on Henderson, Williams: ‘I look at it as we have two starters’
On one hand, Ohio State is thin at running back with just three scholarship backs available this season. But on the other hand, the Buckeyes are blessed to have two of the Big Ten’s best backs in sophomores Miyan Williams and TreVeyon Henderson. That was never more true than...
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day explains how Ohio State is 'trying to do something that's not normal'
Ohio State has climbed the ranks recently, settling in at the No. 4 spot. But, for OSU head coach Ryan Day, that’s just not good enough. Speaking to the media on Thursday, Day said that Ohio State is trying to be the best team in college football, which is apparently not normal.
Eleven Warriors
Four-Star 2024 Offensive Lineman Ian Moore Nearing College Decision, Keon Keeley and Damon Wilson Making Official Visits Elsewhere This Weekend
One of Ohio State’s top offensive line targets in the 2024 class is nearing a decision. After the conclusion of his second visit to Ohio State this fall, four-star top-100 prospect Ian Moore told Eleven Warriors he had one more planned visit to make and then would likely come to a decision shortly after taking a trip to Wisconsin.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan State reveals uniform combination for OSU game with 'man in the arena' hype video
Michigan State has released its hype video for Week 6 as the Spartans host No. 3 Ohio State, which also includes the uniform combination. The players will wear green helmets and green jerseys with white pants for the matchup. Michigan State is currently on a 3-game losing streak after starting...
saturdaytradition.com
Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State OL, continues mind-blowing streak without allowing a sack
Paris Johnson Jr. has continued his amazing streak of not allowing a sack for Ohio State in 2022. In Saturday’s win over Rutgers, Johnson extended a streak that dates back to the 2020 season. He has not allowed a sack in 611 consecutive pass-block snaps for the Buckeyes. Johnson...
An upset pick that would change the College Football Playoff race: College football best bets
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Welcome to Week 6 of Betting the Buckeyes! I can’t believe we’re almost halfway through the college football season already. I hope you’re all having a fun and profitable season cheering on your team and cashing bets with us here each week. To recap...
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's Heather Dinich updates top 4 teams in college football entering Week 6
We are six weeks into the college football season. Some teams are beginning to rise to the top as we move into October. Heather Dinich recently revealed her top 4 teams on ESPN’s Get Up broadcast. “I have Clemson (at No.4) over USC and Michigan because they just beat...
saturdaytradition.com
Zach Harrison reveals favorite position on D-line, has high praise for DC Jim Knowles
Zach Harrison spoke the media on Wednesday about a couple of topics. Eleven Warriors’ Griffin Strom posted what he said. Harrison talked about where he likes to play best on the defensive line. The Ohio State D-lineman told assistant coach Larry Johnson that he likes to play at the inside positions after he had a part in creating two turnovers against Rutgers.
High school football scores and highlights for Week 8
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Only three weeks remain in the regular season of the Ohio high school football season. Conference titles are up for grabs as the playoff picture comes into view. Here’s the 10 games that will be featured on Football Friday Nite at 11:15 p.m. on NBC4. DeSales vs. Watterson Hartley at St. […]
WBNS 10TV Columbus
First & 10: Central Ohio high school football scores | Week 8
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The 2022 high school football season is underway and 10TV and 97.1 The Fan will have you covered throughout the season. This week, Adam King will be live from Ohio Dominican for a matchup between Bishop Watterson and DeSales. You can also listen to that game on 97.1 The Fan.
Eleven Warriors
Michigan State Game Trailer Has Us Ready For Ohio State to Claim Its First Road Win of the Season
It's time for Ohio State to chase greatness. “This team can be great. But can we be different than everybody else across the country? Can we be consistent week in and week out and show everybody that this team can be great? ... Let’s be different.”. Why not this...
myfox28columbus.com
Former Buckeye turned firefighter living a life of service
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — For former running back Antonio Pittman, it's not the gridiron fueling his game anymore. He's traded in that sport for a spot with the Columbus Division of Fire. "It's a really, really, great job. I mean that from the bottom of my heart," Pittman said.
WSAZ
Ohio star linebacker following his Dad’s footsteps
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Longtime Marshall fans remember well how Max Yates played the linebacker position. The Herd Hall of Famer played with a passion and ferocity that you don’t teach. Though his son Jaden learned those lessons very well. Jaden Yates is a 6-1, 220 pound senior linebacker at...
columbusfreepress.com
The City of Columbus, Ohio and The Ohio State University: Two peas in a pod, one bigger than the other, relatively speaking, but so much the same
The proximity of “Buckeyes” and “America’s Opportunity--for a Few--City” is partly historical accident. Although main campuses of some American state universities originated in their states’ capitals, OSU was sited outside developed Columbus on land stolen from Indigenous Peoples following passage of the segregationist agriculture, manufacturing, and mining-focused Morrill Land Grant Act.
Fight during football game leads to shots fired outside of Marion-Franklin High School
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Shots were fired Thursday night outside Marion-Franklin High School after a fight broke out during a football game. Officers were called to the high school on Koebel Road in South Columbus around 8:10 p.m. The fight started just before halftime of the game against Columbus Africentric...
myfox28columbus.com
Ohio Liquor to hold 'Liquordation' events around the state
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohioans will be able to take advantage of close-out deals, exclusives, and limit-release single barrels at four Ohio Liquor "Liquordation" events across the state. The events will feature thousands of "last call" and specialty products, OHLQ exclusives, limited-release single barrels, and more. “This will be...
WSYX ABC6
'It looks like a war zone,' Johnstown resident describes devastation in Florida after Ian
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — "It looks like a war zone in many places," Johnstown resident Tammi Thompson said in a Facebook post after arriving in Port Charlotte, Florida. ABC6/FOX28 spoke to Thompson last week before Hurricane Ian hit. She told us her family recently sold some of their land in Johnstown to an investor following the announcement of Intel's arrival to her neighborhood.
myfox28columbus.com
2 people shot on I-71 in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — I-71 south was closed for more than four hours Friday in north Columbus after a shooting that sent two people to the hospital. Police responded to the shooting on I-71 south between I-270 and East Dublin Granville Road just after 6:20 p.m. Friday. Police said...
columbusnavigator.com
The Best Soft Pretzels In Columbus
There is something so enticing about a good soft pretzel. Ripping the doughy, warm snack apart and dipping it in honey mustard, queso, nacho cheese, or marinara sauce. The possibilities are endless! They also happen to be the perfect, salty comfort food after a long day of dealing with other people’s bs.
I-270 between I-70 and I-670 in east Columbus to close for 2 hours
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation will temporarily shut down both directions of Interstate 270 between I-70 and I-670 on the city's east side Thursday night. Both directions will shut down at 8 p.m. so Spectrum can fix a low-hanging wire, according to ODOT. I-270 northbound traffic...
