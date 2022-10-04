ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ohio State assistant Tony Alford speaks on play of TreVeyon Henderson, Miyan Williams through first five games

By Michael Daly
saturdaytradition.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eleven Warriors

Four-Star 2024 Offensive Lineman Ian Moore Nearing College Decision, Keon Keeley and Damon Wilson Making Official Visits Elsewhere This Weekend

One of Ohio State’s top offensive line targets in the 2024 class is nearing a decision. After the conclusion of his second visit to Ohio State this fall, four-star top-100 prospect Ian Moore told Eleven Warriors he had one more planned visit to make and then would likely come to a decision shortly after taking a trip to Wisconsin.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Zach Harrison reveals favorite position on D-line, has high praise for DC Jim Knowles

Zach Harrison spoke the media on Wednesday about a couple of topics. Eleven Warriors’ Griffin Strom posted what he said. Harrison talked about where he likes to play best on the defensive line. The Ohio State D-lineman told assistant coach Larry Johnson that he likes to play at the inside positions after he had a part in creating two turnovers against Rutgers.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State#American Football#College Football#Buckeyes
NBC4 Columbus

High school football scores and highlights for Week 8

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Only three weeks remain in the regular season of the Ohio high school football season. Conference titles are up for grabs as the playoff picture comes into view. Here’s the 10 games that will be featured on Football Friday Nite at 11:15 p.m. on NBC4. DeSales vs. Watterson Hartley at St. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WBNS 10TV Columbus

First & 10: Central Ohio high school football scores | Week 8

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The 2022 high school football season is underway and 10TV and 97.1 The Fan will have you covered throughout the season. This week, Adam King will be live from Ohio Dominican for a matchup between Bishop Watterson and DeSales. You can also listen to that game on 97.1 The Fan.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Former Buckeye turned firefighter living a life of service

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — For former running back Antonio Pittman, it's not the gridiron fueling his game anymore. He's traded in that sport for a spot with the Columbus Division of Fire. "It's a really, really, great job. I mean that from the bottom of my heart," Pittman said.
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WSAZ

Ohio star linebacker following his Dad’s footsteps

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Longtime Marshall fans remember well how Max Yates played the linebacker position. The Herd Hall of Famer played with a passion and ferocity that you don’t teach. Though his son Jaden learned those lessons very well. Jaden Yates is a 6-1, 220 pound senior linebacker at...
HUNTINGTON, WV
columbusfreepress.com

The City of Columbus, Ohio and The Ohio State University: Two peas in a pod, one bigger than the other, relatively speaking, but so much the same

The proximity of “Buckeyes” and “America’s Opportunity--for a Few--City” is partly historical accident. Although main campuses of some American state universities originated in their states’ capitals, OSU was sited outside developed Columbus on land stolen from Indigenous Peoples following passage of the segregationist agriculture, manufacturing, and mining-focused Morrill Land Grant Act.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Ohio Liquor to hold 'Liquordation' events around the state

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohioans will be able to take advantage of close-out deals, exclusives, and limit-release single barrels at four Ohio Liquor "Liquordation" events across the state. The events will feature thousands of "last call" and specialty products, OHLQ exclusives, limited-release single barrels, and more. “This will be...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

'It looks like a war zone,' Johnstown resident describes devastation in Florida after Ian

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — "It looks like a war zone in many places," Johnstown resident Tammi Thompson said in a Facebook post after arriving in Port Charlotte, Florida. ABC6/FOX28 spoke to Thompson last week before Hurricane Ian hit. She told us her family recently sold some of their land in Johnstown to an investor following the announcement of Intel's arrival to her neighborhood.
JOHNSTOWN, OH
myfox28columbus.com

2 people shot on I-71 in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — I-71 south was closed for more than four hours Friday in north Columbus after a shooting that sent two people to the hospital. Police responded to the shooting on I-71 south between I-270 and East Dublin Granville Road just after 6:20 p.m. Friday. Police said...
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusnavigator.com

The Best Soft Pretzels In Columbus

There is something so enticing about a good soft pretzel. Ripping the doughy, warm snack apart and dipping it in honey mustard, queso, nacho cheese, or marinara sauce. The possibilities are endless! They also happen to be the perfect, salty comfort food after a long day of dealing with other people’s bs.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

I-270 between I-70 and I-670 in east Columbus to close for 2 hours

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation will temporarily shut down both directions of Interstate 270 between I-70 and I-670 on the city's east side Thursday night. Both directions will shut down at 8 p.m. so Spectrum can fix a low-hanging wire, according to ODOT. I-270 northbound traffic...
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy