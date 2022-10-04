It doesn’t seem right, but with the calendar flipped to October, the run up to college basketball season has begun. Iowa State enters the 2022-2023 season with as much hype as any team in school history, led by the return of All-American and all-time leading scorer Ashley Joens. Ashley was named preseason Big 12 player of the year this week after averaging 20.3 points and 9.5 rebounds per game last season.

