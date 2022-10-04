ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

TechCrunch

Amazon has 365 days to pour $150 million into diverse check writers

The goal is that the money will support more than 10 funds and, as a result, over 200 companies over the next year. So far, recipients include Techstar’s $8 million pre-seed vehicle, Collide Capital, Share Ventures and Energy Impact Partners; meaning there are six more slots open. In some ways, this is a continuation of Amazon’s investment in underrepresented founders, including the AWS Impact Accelerator, an initiative that is committing more than $30 million to back underrepresented founders over the next three years. Last year, Amazon committed $150 million to its Black Business Accelerator.
The Associated Press

Alternative Investment Professionals See Inflation as Their Biggest Business Challenge in the Next 12 Months

Inflation and recession woes are here to stay for the alternative investment industry, according to a new survey from advisory and accounting firm EisnerAmper. The annual survey, which was conducted during EisnerAmper’s 7 th Annual Alternative Investment Summit, revealed that nearly three-quarters (74%) of alternative investment professionals believe the United States is already in a recession or will enter one by the end of the year. Along with inflation, geopolitical concerns and escalating regulatory scrutiny/compliance obligations were named as top business challenges alternative investors will face over the next year.
monitordaily.com

American Banker Announces The Most Powerful Women in Banking Honorees

American Banker released the names of the 2022 honorees of The Most Powerful Women in Banking. The program celebrates its 20th anniversary this year. Thasunda Brown Duckett’s new position as CEO of TIAA lands her on The Most Powerful Women in Finance list for the first time. Titi Cole’s promotion to CEO of legacy franchises at Citi moved her up to The Most Powerful Women in Banking.
Fortune

The executive-worker pay gap keeps getting bigger as CEOs rake in an average $27.8 million a year

CEOs just keep getting richer, their salaries are skyrocketing at a a pace much faster than the typical worker. Money might seem tight, but CEOs are doing just fine. Top executives earned 399 times that of the typical worker in 2021, according to a new report from the Economic Policy Institute (EPI). The left-leaning think tank projected that CEO realized compensation at the top 350 companies in the U.S. increased by 11.1% to $27.8 million from 2020 to 2021. That includes vested stock awards and cashed in stock options—essentially, the actual worth of the stocks that (largely) account for a CEO’s pay.
FOXBusiness

Activist investor calls on Kohl's board to oust chair, CEO

An activist investor wants Kohl's to remove longtime chair Peter Boneparth and veteran chief executive officer Michelle Gass. In a letter sent Thursday to the department store chain's board, Ancora Holdings claims Boneparth and Gass have failed to reverse Kohl's "sustained underperformance" and unlock shareholder value. "The combination of the...
Benzinga

Investor Fear Increases Ahead Of US Jobs Data

The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed an increase in the fear level after US stocks recorded losses on Thursday. Wall Street closed lower ahead of the much-awaited jobs report for the month of September. Economists expect the payrolls rising by 250,000 last month, with the unemployment rate expected to remain at 3.7%.
