Read full article on original website
Related
Who’s New To (and Who’s Gone From) Forbes’ Billionaires List?
Forbes released its 2022 Billionaires List on April 5, with quite a lot of shake-ups appearing on the roster. In total, 329 of last year's billionaires fell off the list, while 236 new names joined...
Most CEOs are already preparing for a recession, with plans including laying off staff and cutting spending on environmental issues, a major survey shows
91% of CEOs of large US companies said there'd be a recession within the next year. Only a third said it would be mild and short, and most expect it to affect their company's growth. Netflix, Microsoft, and Tesla have laid off staff. Some companies plan to pause ESG efforts.
Sheryl Sandberg Exits Meta, But Company Will Keep Paying For Her Security
In June, Sheryl Sandberg stepped down as COO of Meta. However, the company has decided to continue paying for her security into 2023, citing "continuing threats to her safety." According to Meta, from Oct. 1 through June 30, 2023, the company will pay for security services at Sandberg's residences and...
This AI Stock Is Down 93%, Yet It's Partnered With Amazon, Microsoft, and Alphabet. Is It a Buy?
Here's why investors should consider adding C3.ai to their portfolios.
IN THIS ARTICLE
TechCrunch
Amazon has 365 days to pour $150 million into diverse check writers
The goal is that the money will support more than 10 funds and, as a result, over 200 companies over the next year. So far, recipients include Techstar’s $8 million pre-seed vehicle, Collide Capital, Share Ventures and Energy Impact Partners; meaning there are six more slots open. In some ways, this is a continuation of Amazon’s investment in underrepresented founders, including the AWS Impact Accelerator, an initiative that is committing more than $30 million to back underrepresented founders over the next three years. Last year, Amazon committed $150 million to its Black Business Accelerator.
The return-to-office compromise between workers and bosses created a nightmare for middle managers
Some things just don’t go together. Think toothpaste and orange juice, rum and milk, or Elon Musk and silence. New to the list of oil-and-water duos: middle managers and hybrid work. Some middle managers are experiencing growing pains while implementing the middle ground of working from home and at...
Alternative Investment Professionals See Inflation as Their Biggest Business Challenge in the Next 12 Months
Inflation and recession woes are here to stay for the alternative investment industry, according to a new survey from advisory and accounting firm EisnerAmper. The annual survey, which was conducted during EisnerAmper’s 7 th Annual Alternative Investment Summit, revealed that nearly three-quarters (74%) of alternative investment professionals believe the United States is already in a recession or will enter one by the end of the year. Along with inflation, geopolitical concerns and escalating regulatory scrutiny/compliance obligations were named as top business challenges alternative investors will face over the next year.
monitordaily.com
American Banker Announces The Most Powerful Women in Banking Honorees
American Banker released the names of the 2022 honorees of The Most Powerful Women in Banking. The program celebrates its 20th anniversary this year. Thasunda Brown Duckett’s new position as CEO of TIAA lands her on The Most Powerful Women in Finance list for the first time. Titi Cole’s promotion to CEO of legacy franchises at Citi moved her up to The Most Powerful Women in Banking.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
11 Colleges With the Most Billionaire Alumni
Obtaining a college degree has always been one of the best ways to increase your lifetime earnings. According to the Social Security Administration (SSA), men with college degrees earn $900,000 more...
EU Seeks To Know Whether Microsoft Will Block Peers Following Activision Deal: Report
EU antitrust regulators grilled game developers about whether Microsoft Corp MSFT will be incentivized to block rivals' access to "Call of Duty" maker Activision Blizzard, Inc ATVI best-selling games. The EU competition enforcer also asked if Activision's trove of user data would give Microsoft a competitive advantage in developing, publishing,...
The executive-worker pay gap keeps getting bigger as CEOs rake in an average $27.8 million a year
CEOs just keep getting richer, their salaries are skyrocketing at a a pace much faster than the typical worker. Money might seem tight, but CEOs are doing just fine. Top executives earned 399 times that of the typical worker in 2021, according to a new report from the Economic Policy Institute (EPI). The left-leaning think tank projected that CEO realized compensation at the top 350 companies in the U.S. increased by 11.1% to $27.8 million from 2020 to 2021. That includes vested stock awards and cashed in stock options—essentially, the actual worth of the stocks that (largely) account for a CEO’s pay.
FOXBusiness
Activist investor calls on Kohl's board to oust chair, CEO
An activist investor wants Kohl's to remove longtime chair Peter Boneparth and veteran chief executive officer Michelle Gass. In a letter sent Thursday to the department store chain's board, Ancora Holdings claims Boneparth and Gass have failed to reverse Kohl's "sustained underperformance" and unlock shareholder value. "The combination of the...
americanmilitarynews.com
Deloitte Communist Conspiracy: Charged with letting Chinese firms audit themselves – gets slap on wrist
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is ordering the Chinese operations for Deloitte’s global financial network to pay a $20 million fine as a settlement after the firm’s China-based operation was charged with letting its clients audit themselves. In a Sept. 29 press statement, the SEC announced...
Investor Fear Increases Ahead Of US Jobs Data
The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed an increase in the fear level after US stocks recorded losses on Thursday. Wall Street closed lower ahead of the much-awaited jobs report for the month of September. Economists expect the payrolls rising by 250,000 last month, with the unemployment rate expected to remain at 3.7%.
Comments / 0