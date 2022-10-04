CEOs just keep getting richer, their salaries are skyrocketing at a a pace much faster than the typical worker. Money might seem tight, but CEOs are doing just fine. Top executives earned 399 times that of the typical worker in 2021, according to a new report from the Economic Policy Institute (EPI). The left-leaning think tank projected that CEO realized compensation at the top 350 companies in the U.S. increased by 11.1% to $27.8 million from 2020 to 2021. That includes vested stock awards and cashed in stock options—essentially, the actual worth of the stocks that (largely) account for a CEO’s pay.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO