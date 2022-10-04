Read full article on original website
illinoisnewsroom.org
Truth Test: Does gun control not work?
CHAMPAIGN — In an exclusive interview with Illinois Public Media, Republican Regan Deering, the 13th congressional district candidate, made this claim: “I do think that unfortunately, a lot of the communities that are experiencing gun violence across the country do have very strict gun laws on the books.”
One of The Most Terrifying Places in America is in Illinois
Bachelors Grove Cemetery located in Midlothian, Illinois is said to be one of the most terrifying and haunted places in America. The cemetery has been around since the mid-1830s after it was settled by the Irish, English, and Scottish immigrants. No one has been buried there since the 1950s, but those who still visit whether for family or paranormal investigations have had a ghost experience. The cemetery was featured on Travel Channel's "Most Terrifying Place in America," and "Ghost Adventures."
What’s a Grange and Why Aren’t there more in Iowa and Illinois?
You've heard people say they grew up in a town with only one traffic light. Well, I can beat that. I grew up in a place where my whole county only had one traffic light. Milledgeville, Il, in Carroll County, had 1,100 people (or 1,200 depending on which way you came into town).
Poll: Who won the Pritzker-Bailey debate?
(NEXSTAR) – Now that you’ve heard the two major party candidates for governor in Illinois debate the biggest issues of the 2022 campaign, we want to know who you think had the best showing. Not seeing the post-debate poll? Click here to open a new window Did incumbent Democrat J. B. Pritzker do enough to win […]
suburbanchicagoland.com
Illinois is not safe under Pritzker
Democrats and the leftwing media are doing everything they can to push back on the Safe-T Act and the damage it causes to the safety of law abiding citizens. The truth is, the law turns safety concerns upside down making the priority concerns for the criminals more than for the law abiding citizens. The removal of automatic cash bail for suspects applies to all suspects including felony criminals charged with rape and murder. Instead of making it mandatory, it gives a judge the discretion to decide, a decision that could as easily release a suspected rapist or murderer as require them to post bond.
These Illinois School Districts Pay Teachers Up To And Over 100K
Data compilation site Niche says that Illinois is one best states in the country for teacher salaries, with one Illinois school district being highlighted as the best place to teach, another Illinois school district grabbing the #2 spot, and yet a third district being named the 3rd best place to teach in America.
thecentersquare.com
Local Illinois officials offer differing opinions on Amendment 1
(The Center Square) – Local Illinois officials have different views on how Amendment 1 will impact communities across the state. Supporters say Amendment 1 aims to codify collective bargaining rights in the Illinois constitution. The language of the amendment says "No law shall be passed that interferes with, negates,...
oakpark.com
Oak Park library hires new exec director from Newark, N.J.
Joslyn Bowling Dixon has been named the new executive director of the Oak Park Public Library. Dixon, who has a master’s in library and information sciences, was approved for the post by unanimous vote at the library board’s Oct. 6 meeting. She has a 20-year career in libraries,...
My Best and Worst list for Illinois Italian Beef Sandwich
One of my favorite Chicago unique foods is the Italian beef sandwich. I have made a list of my favorite and not-so-favorite Chicago-style Italian beefs for 2022 that are located throughout Illinois.
Illinois governor’s debate: What time is the Pritzker-Bailey debate?
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and challenger Darren Bailey will meet Thursday night at the Braden Auditorium on the campus of Illinois State University for a televised debate, hosted by Nexstar Media Group. This will be the first of two face-to-face debates during the campaign ahead of Election Day, Nov. 8. There are three […]
smilepolitely.com
The reasons we’re voting for Democrats this election
If you’ve spent more than a minute reading Smile Politely, you already know that we value progressive and inclusive ideas from a diversity of voices. Though the magazine as a whole isn’t necessarily in the business of endorsing individual candidates, as an Editorial Board, we sit just outside of the normal editorial processes of the day-to-day. As such, this year, we’re endorsing individual candidates. It’s our opinion, after all, and this is the Opinion section.
Is It Legal To Collect Rainwater In Illinois
For years there's been this well-known myth that it is illegal to collect rainwater. In fact, I believed this for a long time myself and decided to finally look it up. Unsurprisingly many sites have many different answers. Collecting rainwater is very popular among many Americans. Many refer to it...
northernpublicradio.org
A rural Illinois high school was deactivated. A study asks those students if they're satisfied at their new school.
It’s rare for a school to deactivate. In Illinois, it’s only happened twice in the past decade. One of those cases was Paw Paw High School in rural Lee County. In 2018 -- by a narrow vote -- the community decided to shutter the high school. They moved their students to nearby Indian Creek High School, but still offer Kindergarten through 8th grade.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago city clerk, treasurer defend 20.5% pay hikes
CHICAGO - Risking a preelection backlash, City Clerk Anna Valencia and City Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin said Friday they will accept the 20.5% pay raises — to $161,016 — that Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s 2023 budget includes for the city clerk and city treasurer. Seventeen of Chicago’s 50 City...
foxillinois.com
Illinois treasurer discusses program for people with disabilities
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois Treasurer Michale Frerichs talked about a program that would improve the lives of children with disabilities on Tuesday. Illinois Achieving a Better Life Experience (ABLE) focuses on people with disabilities and teaches them how to build their financial wellness. Through the program, individuals with...
Legend Says 2 Treasures Buried in Illinois Near Mississippi River
It's one thing for a legend to claim a treasure is buried somewhere. However, I've found one place in Illinois where legend says 2 different treasures reside and they're both near the banks of the Mississippi River. I found stories of these tales of buried loot in Illinois on the...
Major Companies Are Leaving Chicago in Droves — Here's Why
Big companies are leaving Chicago in what feels like droves. Why is this happening in the windy city?. Here’s the scoop on why Chicago may be experiencing a mass corporate exodus, plus what regions could claim their spot as the next hotspot for corporations to build their headquarters. Tyson...
fox32chicago.com
Why your Chicago heating bill could be a backbreaker this winter
CHICAGO - With winter approaching, Chicagoans wondering how tough the weather will be are getting one clear warning: Their personal finances are liable to get a case of frostbite. The big concern is sharply higher costs for natural gas, used to heat the overwhelming majority of homes in the area....
This Famous Illinois Golf Club Found Windows Hidden for 60 Years
You never know what you'll find hiding behind walls when you do a renovation. That truth rang true for a famous golf club in Illinois that found windows hidden for 60 years during a recent reno. Olympia Fields Country Club in Chicago features some of the most historic golf holes...
