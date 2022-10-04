ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Truth Test: Does gun control not work?

CHAMPAIGN — In an exclusive interview with Illinois Public Media, Republican Regan Deering, the 13th congressional district candidate, made this claim: “I do think that unfortunately, a lot of the communities that are experiencing gun violence across the country do have very strict gun laws on the books.”
One of The Most Terrifying Places in America is in Illinois

Bachelors Grove Cemetery located in Midlothian, Illinois is said to be one of the most terrifying and haunted places in America. The cemetery has been around since the mid-1830s after it was settled by the Irish, English, and Scottish immigrants. No one has been buried there since the 1950s, but those who still visit whether for family or paranormal investigations have had a ghost experience. The cemetery was featured on Travel Channel's "Most Terrifying Place in America," and "Ghost Adventures."
Poll: Who won the Pritzker-Bailey debate?

(NEXSTAR) – Now that you’ve heard the two major party candidates for governor in Illinois debate the biggest issues of the 2022 campaign, we want to know who you think had the best showing. Not seeing the post-debate poll? Click here to open a new window Did incumbent Democrat J. B. Pritzker do enough to win […]
Illinois is not safe under Pritzker

Democrats and the leftwing media are doing everything they can to push back on the Safe-T Act and the damage it causes to the safety of law abiding citizens. The truth is, the law turns safety concerns upside down making the priority concerns for the criminals more than for the law abiding citizens. The removal of automatic cash bail for suspects applies to all suspects including felony criminals charged with rape and murder. Instead of making it mandatory, it gives a judge the discretion to decide, a decision that could as easily release a suspected rapist or murderer as require them to post bond.
These Illinois School Districts Pay Teachers Up To And Over 100K

Data compilation site Niche says that Illinois is one best states in the country for teacher salaries, with one Illinois school district being highlighted as the best place to teach, another Illinois school district grabbing the #2 spot, and yet a third district being named the 3rd best place to teach in America.
Local Illinois officials offer differing opinions on Amendment 1

(The Center Square) – Local Illinois officials have different views on how Amendment 1 will impact communities across the state. Supporters say Amendment 1 aims to codify collective bargaining rights in the Illinois constitution. The language of the amendment says "No law shall be passed that interferes with, negates,...
Oak Park library hires new exec director from Newark, N.J.

Joslyn Bowling Dixon has been named the new executive director of the Oak Park Public Library. Dixon, who has a master’s in library and information sciences, was approved for the post by unanimous vote at the library board’s Oct. 6 meeting. She has a 20-year career in libraries,...
Illinois governor’s debate: What time is the Pritzker-Bailey debate?

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and challenger Darren Bailey will meet Thursday night at the Braden Auditorium on the campus of Illinois State University for a televised debate, hosted by Nexstar Media Group. This will be the first of two face-to-face debates during the campaign ahead of Election Day, Nov. 8. There are three […]
The reasons we’re voting for Democrats this election

If you’ve spent more than a minute reading Smile Politely, you already know that we value progressive and inclusive ideas from a diversity of voices. Though the magazine as a whole isn’t necessarily in the business of endorsing individual candidates, as an Editorial Board, we sit just outside of the normal editorial processes of the day-to-day. As such, this year, we’re endorsing individual candidates. It’s our opinion, after all, and this is the Opinion section.
Is It Legal To Collect Rainwater In Illinois

For years there's been this well-known myth that it is illegal to collect rainwater. In fact, I believed this for a long time myself and decided to finally look it up. Unsurprisingly many sites have many different answers. Collecting rainwater is very popular among many Americans. Many refer to it...
A rural Illinois high school was deactivated. A study asks those students if they're satisfied at their new school.

It’s rare for a school to deactivate. In Illinois, it’s only happened twice in the past decade. One of those cases was Paw Paw High School in rural Lee County. In 2018 -- by a narrow vote -- the community decided to shutter the high school. They moved their students to nearby Indian Creek High School, but still offer Kindergarten through 8th grade.
Chicago city clerk, treasurer defend 20.5% pay hikes

CHICAGO - Risking a preelection backlash, City Clerk Anna Valencia and City Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin said Friday they will accept the 20.5% pay raises — to $161,016 — that Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s 2023 budget includes for the city clerk and city treasurer. Seventeen of Chicago’s 50 City...
Illinois treasurer discusses program for people with disabilities

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois Treasurer Michale Frerichs talked about a program that would improve the lives of children with disabilities on Tuesday. Illinois Achieving a Better Life Experience (ABLE) focuses on people with disabilities and teaches them how to build their financial wellness. Through the program, individuals with...
Why your Chicago heating bill could be a backbreaker this winter

CHICAGO - With winter approaching, Chicagoans wondering how tough the weather will be are getting one clear warning: Their personal finances are liable to get a case of frostbite. The big concern is sharply higher costs for natural gas, used to heat the overwhelming majority of homes in the area....
