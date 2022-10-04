Rebekah Vardy to pay £1.5m towards Coleen Rooney’s legal costs after Wagatha Christie loss

Rebekah Vardy will have to pay around £1.5 million towards Coleen Rooney ’s legal costs after losing the “ Wagatha Christie ” High Court case she brought against her fellow footballer ’s wife.

Ms Vardy, 40, lost her high-profile libel claim against Ms Rooney, 36, in July when Justice Steyn ruled that Ms Rooney’s viral social media post accusing Ms Vardy of leaking her private information to the press was “substantially true”.

She had used her private social media account to post fake stories about herself to try and detect the leak.

