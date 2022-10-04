ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Channel migrants face ban on claiming asylum in UK

By Pa Reporters
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Urmta_0iLmdqqR00

Migrants crossing the Channel will face a ban from claiming asylum in Britain under plans announced by the Home Secretary.

At the Conservative Party conference, Suella Braverman used her first major speech since taking on the role to set out the proposals.

The new laws – which go further than the Nationality and Borders Act which came into force in June – will impose a blanket ban on anyone deemed entering the UK illegally from seeking refuge.

The announcement marks the latest attempt by the Government to curb the growing numbers of Channel crossings after its flagship policy to send migrants on a one-way trip to Rwanda stalled amid legal challenges.

So far this year more than 33,500 people have arrived in the UK after making the journey from France.

Ms Braverman told the conference in Birmingham: “We have got to stop the boats crossing the Channel. This has gone on far too long.

“But I have to be straight with you: there are no quick fixes and the problem is chronic.”

She said the law “simply isn’t working” and legislation was being “abused” by people smugglers, people making “multiple, meritless and last-minute claims” and – taking aim at lawyers – by “specialist small boat-chasing law firms”, adding: “This cannot continue.”

“Conference, I will commit to you today that I will look to bring forward legislation to make it clear that the only route to the United Kingdom is through a safe and legal route … So if you deliberately enter the United Kingdom illegally from a safe country, you should be swiftly returned to your home country or relocated to Rwanda. That is where your asylum claim will be considered.”

Campaigners condemned the plan as further “attacks” on “genuine refugees” and branded them a “blatant breach” of Britain’s international obligations under the Refugee Convention.

Clare Mosley, founder of refugee charity Care4Calais, said the proposal was “barbaric and unnecessary” while claiming the Government’s rhetoric on Channel crossings was “simply false”.

“There is a mountain of evidence that the vast majority are genuine refugees; this criminalisation of them is blatant victim blaming of incredibly vulnerable people, simply for the purpose of grabbing headlines.

“Those who have escaped from the worst horrors in this world should not be risking their lives once again simply to claim asylum in the UK. The obvious answer is to give them safe passage. This would break the model of people smugglers and save lives.

“If this Government truly wanted to stop small boat crossings, it would offer safe passage to those who have a viable claim for asylum.”

Refugee Action chief executive Tim Naor Hilton said: “It is now clear that this Home Secretary cares only for keeping people out, not keeping them safe.

“Banning those crossing the Channel from claiming asylum is a blatant breach of the international refugee laws that the UK proudly helped create in the first place.”

Steve Valdez-Symonds, Amnesty International UK’s refugee and migrant rights director, warned that declaring the country an “asylum-free zone would make the UK a beacon for illegality” and that the Government’s behaviour was “doing serious damage to the UK’s international reputation”.

Steve Crawshaw, director of policy and advocacy at Freedom from Torture, said the “inhumane plans clearly undermine international rules introduced after the Holocaust that ensure no-one fleeing persecution is refused protection because of how they arrive in a country.”

Enver Solomon, chief executive of the Refugee Council, branded the proposals “deeply worrying and out of step with the majority of the public who support giving refugees protection”.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Suella Braverman says it is her ‘dream’ and ‘obsession’ to see a flight take asylum seekers to Rwanda

Suella Braverman has said that seeing a flight take asylum seekers to Rwanda is her “dream” and “obsession”.But the new home secretary told an event at the Conservative Party conference that she does not expect any planes to take off until after Christmas, because of ongoing legal challenges.“I would love to have a front page of The Telegraph with a plane taking off to Rwanda, that’s my dream, it’s my obsession,” Ms Braverman said. “[Starting by Christmas]  would be amazing but if I’m honest I think it will take longer. We’ve got to come out of the legal dispute...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Donaldson: No powersharing for DUP while Irish Sea border remains

The leader of the DUP has warned the Prime Minister that the party will not return to powersharing in Northern Ireland unless “decisive action” is taken to remove Brexit’s Irish Sea border.Sir Jeffrey Donaldson told delegates at the DUP conference in Belfast that changes must be secured to the controversial Northern Ireland Protocol, either through renewed talks with the EU or by unilateral action at Westminster.The DUP is blocking the functioning of the powersharing institutions in Belfast as part of its protest against arrangements that have created barriers on the movement of goods between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.Political opponents...
POLITICS
San Diego Union-Tribune

EU nations: Migrant departures should be stopped abroad

Spain, Greece, Italy, Malta and Cyprus say the European Union's border agency Frontex needs to work inside third countries to stop smugglers from endangering the lives of migrants by sending them to Europe on risky boat trips
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

As US pardons cannabis convictions Tories call for it to be classified the same as heroin

Tory police chiefs have called for cannabis to be classified the same as heroin – the same week US president Joe Biden pardoned thousands of people convicted of possessing the drug.While the US has led the way in legalising cannabis the UK has cracked down harder than ever, with penalties of five years in prison on the books for simple possession.But Conservative police and crime commissioners this week urged the government to go further and reclassify cannabis as a 'Class A' drug."There are so many crimes linked to drugs that, actually, by addressing this, by giving us this clarity, it...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Suella Braverman
The Independent

Labour criticises Tories for failing to scrap ‘outrageous’ non-dom status

The shadow chancellor has accused the Tories of failing to abolish an “outrageous arcane loophole exploited by the super-rich”, as she touted Labour as “the party of tax fairness”.Rachel Reeves also claimed the Conservatives had “unleashed a strategy for sleepless nights” rather than a plan for growth, after the Chancellor’s mini-budget sparked market chaos.Labour has pledged to scrap the “unfair” non-domiciled status, whereby those who declare their permanent home overseas can be legally exempt from paying UK tax on foreign income.Speaking at Co-operative Party conference in Leeds, Ms Reeves said research suggests axing the financial arrangement would raise £3.2 billion...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Trump launches into bizarre rant about ‘dirty, crowded’ US airports

Donald Trump has launched into a rant about the US’s airports, calling them a “dirty, crowded mess”.Speaking at a “Save America” rally in Warren, Michigan on Saturday, Mr Trump lashed out at the country’s aviation hubs.He complained that air ticket prices are “through the roof” and declared that US airports “don’t know what the hell they’re doing”.“We are a nation whose once-revered airports are a dirty, crowded mess where you sit and wait for hours and then are notified that the plane won’t leave,” he ranted.“And they have no idea when they will as a nation, when they will...
POTUS
The Independent

Protester grabs Princess of Wales’s hand and tells her ‘Ireland belongs to the Irish’ during royal tour

The Princess of Wales was confronted by a protester who told her that “Ireland belongs to the Irish” during a walkabout of Northern Ireland. The incident occurred on Thursday while Kate Middleton and her husband Prince William were greeting members of the crowd during a visit to north Belfast, with a video shared on social media showing the Irish woman confronting the royal.
SOCIETY
The Independent

Russians being prepared for nuclear war, Zelensky warns

Officials in Moscow have started to prepare citizens for the possible use of nuclear weapons in seized areas of Ukraine, according to president Volodymyr Zelensky.“They begin to prepare their society. That’s very dangerous,” he said.Russian president Vladimir Putin has threatened to use “all the means at our disposal” to defend what he sees as his country’s territory, including the four areas of Ukraine annexed last week.The Ukrainian leader said: “They are not ready to do it, to use it. But they begin to communicate. They don’t know whether they’ll use or not use it. I think it’s dangerous to even...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amnesty International#Seeking Asylum#Uk#Channel#Home#The Conservative Party
The Independent

DNA from skeletons ‘challenges perceptions and understanding of ancient England’

Ancient DNA extracted from skeletons in burial sites across England shows evidence of mass migration from Europe and movement of people from as far as West Africa, challenging perceptions that English ancestors lived in small elite groups, archaeologists have said.Research recently published by the team revealed the first people to call themselves English were largely descended from northern Europeans, mainly Germany, Denmark and the Netherlands.But further investigation by scientists at the University of Central Lancashire also shows an individual having a genetic link to West Africa, pointing to a “diverse and complex” culture in England during the early Middle Ages.The...
SCIENCE
The Independent

Ex-partner of Ukrainian ‘heiress’ who infiltrated Trump Mar-a-Lago circle is shot at Montreal resort

Police in Québec are investigating a shooting outside a hotel that injured ââValeriy Tarasenko, an entrepreneur with ties to a woman who allegedly posed as an heiress to the Rothschild fortune to infiltrate Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.Police were called around 12.45 about a shooting outside of a hotel in Estérel, Quebec.Radio-Canada reported that three people opened fire on three others in the parking lot, before leaving in a black SUV.Estérel mayor Frank Pappas told CTV after speaking with police and viewing surveillance video he believed the shooting, which left Mr Tarasenko with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, he believed the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Sweden completes investigation of Baltic Sea pipeline leaks

Sweden’s domestic security agency said Thursday that its preliminary investigation of leaks from two Russian gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea “has strengthened the suspicions of serious sabotage” as the cause.The Swedish Security Service said the probe confirmed that “detonations" caused extensive damage to the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines last week. Authorities had said when the leaks off Sweden and Denmark first surfaced that explosions were recorded in the area. The agency didn't give details about its investigation. But in a separate statement, Swedish prosecutor Mats Ljungqvist said, “Seizures have been made at the crime...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Truss hails ‘milestone’ as UK exports lamb to US for first time since 1989

Liz Truss has hailed a “milestone” for UK’s rural economy as British lamb has been exported to US for the first time in more than 20 years.President Joe Biden committed to lifting his country’s decades-old ban on imports of the British meat in September 2021, in a move that delighted UK sheep farmers – with the market worth an estimated £37 million in the first five years of trade.The Government has now confirmed the first shipment was made this week, containing lamb produced by meat processor Dunbia from its site in Carmarthenshire, Wales.Celebrating the news on Twitter, Ms Truss said the...
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

Voices: I fought to become Britain’s first Black female MP – now my party is taking Black people for granted

Racial justice is about struggle and campaigning – but it is also about politics. Individual white activists in the Labour Party, and other progressive parties, have a proud record of fighting shoulder to shoulder with Black people for racial justice.However, the Labour Party’s history on race is mixed. In the 1950s, the then Labour leader Hugh Gaitskell argued for principled opposition to immigration controls of any kind for British subjects. But successive Labour leaders have treated immigration as a matter of electoral expedience, not moral principle. So in the Sixties and Seventies, Labour followed the Tory lead, making ever-tougher statements...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Finland’s prime minister says Russia withdrawal from Ukraine is only way out of conflict

Sanna Marin, the prime minister of Finland, has said that Russia “leaving Ukraine” is the only way out of the conflict.Her simple comments came after Joe Biden questioned what Vladimir Putin’s “off-ramp” is, posing a question as to how the Russian president can avoid losing face and significant power within his nation.“The way out of this conflict is for Russia to leave Ukraine. That is the way out of the conflict. The exit from the conflict is when Russia leaves the territory of Ukraine,” Ms Marin said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
POLITICS
The Independent

UK religious leaders urge Liz Truss not to move Israel embassy to Jerusalem, warning of threat to peace

The UK’s religious leaders have urged Liz Truss to drop her plan to move the British embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, warning it will damage hopes of peace in the Middle East.The Archbishops of Canterbury and Westminster have both spoken out against the proposed move – which would copy the controversial step taken by Donald Trump during his presidency.A spokesperson for Justin Welby said he was “concerned about the potential impact” before “a negotiated settlement between Palestinians and Israelis has been reached”.And the most senior Catholic in England, Cardinal Vincent Nichols, has written to Ms Truss to say he...
WORLD
The Independent

Archbishop concerned over potential move of British embassy to Jerusalem

The Archbishop of Canterbury has expressed concern at the potential for the British embassy in Israel to be moved from Tel Aviv to the contested holy city of Jerusalem.Prime Minister Liz Truss told her Israeli counterpart at the United Nations summit in New York last month that she was considering the relocation, after Donald Trump ordered the same move for the US embassy during his presidency.Justin Welby is concerned about the possible implications of such a change before a negotiated settlement is reached between Israel and the Palestinians.The UK has long maintained its Israel embassy in Tel Aviv despite Israel...
WORLD
The Independent

Boris Johnson ‘full of energy with no bitterness’ after being ousted – Dorries

Boris Johnson is “full of energy” and shows “absolutely zero bitterness” after the toppling of his premiership, according to former cabinet minister Nadine Dorries.The ex-culture secretary, who chose to return to the backbenches when Liz Truss took the reins at No 10, said the former Prime Minister was “swinging a cricket bat” when she went to see him earlier this week.He “hadn’t even watched” Ms Truss’s speech to the Conservative Party conference, Ms Dorries said, and seemed “happy and very relaxed”.“I wouldn’t say the word is ‘pleased’ but he’s certainly not crying in his cups,” she said.“I can’t share conversations...
POLITICS
The Independent

Russia-Crimea Bridge explosion: What we know so far

A key bridge connecting Crimea and Russia has been hit by a devastating explosion that has killed three people, according to Russian authorities.Footage shared on social media shows the moment of the blast, which engulfs the Kerch Bridge - the only crossing between the occupied Crimean peninsula and Russia - in plumes of smoke and flames.Russian officials are claiming that the explosion, which occurred in the early hours of Saturday morning, was caused by a truck bomb, which caused seven railway cars carrying fuel to catch fire.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

872K+
Followers
281K+
Post
425M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy