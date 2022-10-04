Paris Hilton hires seven pet mediums during search for missing dog

Paris Hilton hired seven pet mediums to help her search for her missing chihuahua , Diamond Baby, who went missing 20 days ago.

The hotel heiress has been searching for her beloved pet since 14 September and offered a $10,000 (£8,785) reward to anyone who could reunite them.

An Instagram post on Monday (3 October) revealed that she has spoken to “seven credible pet mediums/communicators” who have told her that Diamond Baby is alive, and “someone has her.”

“That gives me hope,” she said, adding that “at this point, hope is the only thing getting [me] through.”

